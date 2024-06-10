Seven States to Issue Stimulus Checks in June

Here’s a comprehensive list of the seven states continuing to issue stimulus checks in the sixth month of the year, along with details on who will benefit from this aid.

As of June 2024, various regions in the United States are still providing stimulus checks through refunds, bonuses, or tax credits. For the sixth month of the year, seven states will be offering stimulus checks, which will serve as additional financial support for thousands of American families, especially those with low incomes.

The states include Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, and Washington. Below are the details of the stimulus checks available in each area and their respective beneficiaries.

Stimulus Checks Available for June 2024

Alaska

Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD): Funded by the state’s mining revenues. Residents who registered for the 2023 dividend will receive a check of $1,312 starting June 20.

Arizona

Family Tax Refund: Over 700,000 households that filed their taxes in 2021 will receive this refund. The amount is $250 per dependent under 17 years old, and $100 per dependent over that age.

Michigan

Ann Arbor Pilot Program: Will provide $528 monthly for two years to small businesses with incomes equal to or less than 225% of the poverty threshold.

Missouri

Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI): Low-income families in St. Louis affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive $500 monthly for 18 months.

New Mexico

Refunds and Aid Payments : Starting in June, the amounts to be received are: $1,000 for married couples filing jointly. $500 for individual filers. $500 or $1,000 for residents not required to file taxes.

: Starting in June, the amounts to be received are:

New York

Guaranteed Basic Income Payment: In Rochester, residents living below 185% of the poverty level will receive $500 monthly for 12 months.

Washington

Growing Resilience Program in Tacoma: Low-income households randomly selected will receive $500 monthly until June 2025.

For more details and updates, you can visit the official government websites of each state.