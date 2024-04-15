Florida Seeks Workers (No Degree Required) with Salaries Up to $6,000

In Florida, job opportunities that do not require academic qualifications are surfacing with attractive salaries, as highlighted on the job search platform SimplyHired. These openings are specifically aimed at the Latino community residing in the state, with a significant emphasis on bilingual applicants fluent in both Spanish and English. The jobs promise substantial monthly earnings based on the roles available.

The vacancies are particularly appealing in the sales sector, where positions offer a monthly salary ranging from $4,000 to $6,000. Customer service roles are also lucrative, with compensation up to $1,200 per week. Additionally, Marriott International is hiring dishwashers in Tampa, although the salary for this position was not specified.

For the sales position, Inventus USA in Kissimmee is offering between $4,000 and $6,000 per month. The role involves promoting and selling client products, with the potential to earn additional income through sales commissions. The primary requirement for this job is having one’s own vehicle. The position, posted just a day ago, is available full-time, part-time, or on a contractual basis and calls for excellent presentation skills.

Stars Masters Company, based in Fort Lauderdale and specializing in home products, has posted a vacancy that also requires candidates to own a vehicle. The selected individual will need to maintain contact with customers, providing advice and handling complaints and claims, for a weekly salary ranging from $1,000 to $1,200.

Marriott International is seeking dishwashers to manage various kitchen cleaning tasks at their Tampa location. This position does not necessitate any educational qualifications, experience, or a personal vehicle. It is a full-time role, with a focus on supporting cleaning operations, though the specific salary details were not disclosed in the listing.