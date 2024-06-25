Zelensky dismisses General Yurii Sodol amid criticism of excessive casualties

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine removed one of his top generals from office on Monday amid public criticism that the commander’s decisions had led to excessive casualties.

The dismissal of General Yurii Sodol as commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces was a clear indication that the discord that had riled the army since Zelensky replaced its commanding general, Valery Zaluzhny, with General Oleksandr Syrsky in February, continued threatening military cohesion.

Zelensky announced that he would replace General Sodol with Brig. General Andrii Hnatov.

General Sodol was appointed by General Syrsky as part of a broader restructuring in February, and Zelensky did not say why he had fired the commander or what position he would now occupy.

But the president’s announcement came after Bohdan Krotevych, chief of staff of the Azov brigade, a regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, wrote a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for an investigation into the general’s conduct.