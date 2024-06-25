Zelensky dismisses General Yurii Sodol amid criticism of excessive casualties

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine removed one of his top generals from office on Monday amid public criticism that the commander’s decisions had led to excessive casualties.
The dismissal of General Yurii Sodol as commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces was a clear indication that the discord that had riled the army since Zelensky replaced its commanding general, Valery Zaluzhny, with General Oleksandr Syrsky in February, continued threatening military cohesion.
Zelensky announced that he would replace General Sodol with Brig. General Andrii Hnatov.
General Sodol was appointed by General Syrsky as part of a broader restructuring in February, and Zelensky did not say why he had fired the commander or what position he would now occupy.
But the president’s announcement came after Bohdan Krotevych, chief of staff of the Azov brigade, a regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, wrote a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for an investigation into the general’s conduct.
Then, just a few hours before the general’s dismissal. Mr. Krotevych posted an unusually forceful and scathing comment. open letter on social media, implicitly accusing the general of, through his poor leadership, “killing more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general.”
While Krotevych did not directly name General Sodol in the public letter, he suggested that all Ukrainian forces knew who he was referring to. “Everyone in the military understands this because 99 percent of the military hates him for what he does,” he wrote.
Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament’s defense committee, said in a statement that Krotevych had been referring to General Sobol and that she shared his concerns.
“Will this continue?” she said in a declaration on social networks. “Do the military have to unite based on hatred for their leader? Do we really have to lose people and territory this way? Is that how it works?”
Neither General Sodol nor General Syrsky could be reached for comment, and the military command did not immediately comment.
Mr. Krotevych wrote that he was aware that issuing such a public statement could have consequences for him and his unit, but he believed he had no choice.
While soldiers have no qualms about privately complaining about decisions they consider reckless or expressing discontent with the Ukrainian military leadership, it is rare for a soldier to issue such a public reprimand to a commander.
After Zelensky’s announcement, Bezuhla said that firing one person would not solve much deeper problems. “Without changing the principles of the system, a personal decision will not produce anything,” he said.
After Zelensky announced that he would replace General Sodol with General Hnatov, Krotevych wrote that the new commander was “a very good officer” and added: “I hope the news at the front will improve.”
Ukrainian forces have been on the defensive since the fall and have spent months fighting to hold onto territory despite being outmanned and outgunned. American military assistance was delayed by political wrangling in Washington, and political indecision in kyiv delayed efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s campaign to mobilize new troops.
Analysts have said that General Syrsky, the country’s top military commander, is well aware of criticism that he represents an outdated “Soviet” way of thinking and is too willing to sacrifice the lives of soldiers for questionable military achievements.
While he earned praise for leading two successful battles early in the war (the defense of the capital kyiv and the counteroffensive in the northern Kharkiv region), there is still widespread resentment in some quarters over his decision to fight to retain Bakhmut. as long as he did it.
General Sodol, who joined the military in 2003, rose through the ranks and was commander of the Ukrainian Marines before being promoted. While leading the Marines, he gained a reputation in some quarters for failing to address the concerns of his soldiers. In particular, troops under his command criticized an operation late last year to establish and hold land on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, which one soldier in an interview characterized as a “suicide mission.”
After the Azov commander issued his harsh rebuke, General Syrsky issued a statement on social media about the importance of preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, but did not mention General Sodol or the critics.
“Quality training, effective medical care and technological advantage – we are creating a universal system for every unit, whose key priority is saving the lives of our soldiers,” he wrote. “Soldiers’ lives are the highest value,” she said.
Later on Monday night, General Syrsky met with Mr. Zelensky and the dismissal of General Sodol was announced.