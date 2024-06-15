Your Summer Reading Guide – The New York Times

Last week I wrote about how finding something interesting to watch has been a challenge in recent months. Right now, I turn to books. If we can agree that the streaming options have been lackluster lately, we can also agree that there’s really no excuse to complain when neither you nor I have scratched the surface of all the books we wanted to read. But why then am I not living my truth, the truth of being enthusiastically lost in several books at once? I have some ideas.
In December, I abandoned a reading challenge I had participated in for two years. The goal was to read one book a week, each corresponding to a specific category, such as “a book featured in a celebrity book club” or “a book in a genre you normally avoid.”
The challenge was exactly what I needed in 2021: I had read two books in six months when a friend asked me if I wanted to participate. I enthusiastically accepted, excited for some structure and incentive to whet my literary appetite. I loved having a task every week. I loved having access to a bustling Facebook group where participants (all friends and friends of friends who had become a cozy family after many years) gathered to exchange opinions and recommendations.
At some point in my second year, I became arrogant. Now that I regularly read one or two books a week, why did I need homework? I started to get irritated by categories. What if I wanted to read something that doesn’t match any of them? Surely my own curiosity would be powerful enough to keep me reading this clip! I’d probably read even more books if I were freed from the confines of challenge and allowed to consume whatever title caught my attention, right?
You know where this is going. There are many books out there. And I’ve started most of them. To finish the books, I need a plan. I need a system, even a flexible one, that will keep me compulsively reading (why isn’t this a more popular term?), one book immediately followed by the next.
I’m considering frameworks for summer reading that will help me get back on track and won’t feel too restrictive. Should I commit to reading only from my stacks, the books I aspirationally accumulate on my nightstand and coffee table, always intending to read them next but making no appreciable progress? Should I give myself a number of books to finish before Labor Day and let my interests wander? Is this the summer I read all of Henry James or just the Nobel Prizes in literature?
My colleagues at Book Review present a tantalizing proposition: 19 works of nonfiction and 33 works of fiction will arrive this summer. Even at my most athletic, I wasn’t capable of reading 54 books in 11 weeks, but perhaps choosing one a week from these lists would be a nice but rigorous arrangement.
I’ve already started Griffin Dunne’s “The Friday Afternoon Club,” a memoir of his famous family (his father was crime writer Dominick Dunne; Joan Didion was his aunt), and it’s pretty juicy. “Cue the sun! The Invention of Reality TV,” by television critic Emily Nussbaum, seems irresistible. And if Tanya Smith’s “I Never Saw It Coming: How I Fooled the FBI and the Entire Banking System and Pocketed $40 Million” is as exciting as it sounds, there’s hope for attention spans everywhere, even in those as dissolute as mine.
And summer fiction sounds pretty appealing too. Chigozie Obioma, a two-time Booker Prize finalist, has a new novel about a student trying to rescue her brother in the midst of the Nigerian civil war. After loving “The Need,” I will read anything by Helen Phillips; her novel “Hum,” a technodystopian thriller, sounds unbearable and delicious. And “The Book of Other Places,” by Keanu Reeves and China Miéville, sounds like fun: It’s based on a comic book series about an immortal warrior who would rather be mortal. I’m not sure I can relate to that motivation, but I’m delighted with the idea anyway.
CULTURAL CALENDAR
🎭 The Tony Awards (Sunday): Broadway’s big televised night airs on CBS at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT, and will offer theater fans Oscar-level anticipation and a way to get an idea of which ticket to buy for anyone visiting Manhattan in the coming months. Want to see if you can predict the winners? We’ve got you covered. You can also see who our top reviewer thinks will and should win.
🐉 “House of the Dragon” (Sunday): The second season of this “Game of Thrones” prequel returns, bringing dragons, revenge, platinum blondes and (let’s be real) incest for another summer. The only thing is that the season premiere begins… an hour after the Tonys. Do what you have to do.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK
One Bowl Chocolate Cake
Tomorrow is Father’s Day. Wouldn’t dad like a cake? Genevieve Ko’s one plate chocolate cake It’s quick and easy to whip up without a mixer, but tastes as sweet and sour as if you’ve been baking all day. Genevieve suggests flavoring it with oolong or black tea, but espresso or bourbon mixed with a little boiling water would work just as well (use a quarter cup of water and an espresso or bourbon). Dust it with a little icing sugar or go all out and make Genevieve’s Two-Ingredient Sweet Frosting to spread on top. I’m sure dad will love it either way.
More for your money: This summer, American travelers will find that their money allows them to buy more in some unexpected countries, like Japan and Australia.
Monster of ambition: A writer had a difficult childhood. That made her an incredible employee.
Internet Woe: The term “brainrot” captures the condition of being terminally online.
WIRECUTTER TIPS
Your summer checklist is on sale
Our advice to make the most of this summer? Do some preparation now. Wirecutter experts have spent hundreds of hours testing everything you’ll need for a successful season, whether your plans involve cross-country flights, trips to the beach, or homemade ice cream on the porch. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite essentials and scored some really fantastic discounts. Some highlights include a set of linen sheets for better sleep on hot summer nights, a mosquito device (get rid of citronella candles; they don’t work), and an iconic beach bag that should last a lifetime. —Brittney Ho
GAME OF THE WEEK
Euro 2024: The European Championship, one of the world’s great football tournaments, has begun in Germany, with 24 nations competing for continental glory over the next month. England is the bettors’ favorite and has the most star-studded squad, although history is against them: the English have not won a major tournament since 1966. Germany is also rich in talent, but it is also fighting history, as a country. The country has not won the European Championship in its own country for 40 years. Perhaps the safest choice is France, which has a solid team and a recent history of success. Games air at 9am, 12pm and 3pm ET on the Fox networks throughout the week.