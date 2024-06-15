Your Summer Reading Guide – The New York Times

Last week I wrote about how finding something interesting to watch has been a challenge in recent months. Right now, I turn to books. If we can agree that the streaming options have been lackluster lately, we can also agree that there’s really no excuse to complain when neither you nor I have scratched the surface of all the books we wanted to read. But why then am I not living my truth, the truth of being enthusiastically lost in several books at once? I have some ideas.

In December, I abandoned a reading challenge I had participated in for two years. The goal was to read one book a week, each corresponding to a specific category, such as “a book featured in a celebrity book club” or “a book in a genre you normally avoid.”

The challenge was exactly what I needed in 2021: I had read two books in six months when a friend asked me if I wanted to participate. I enthusiastically accepted, excited for some structure and incentive to whet my literary appetite. I loved having a task every week. I loved having access to a bustling Facebook group where participants (all friends and friends of friends who had become a cozy family after many years) gathered to exchange opinions and recommendations.

At some point in my second year, I became arrogant. Now that I regularly read one or two books a week, why did I need homework? I started to get irritated by categories. What if I wanted to read something that doesn’t match any of them? Surely my own curiosity would be powerful enough to keep me reading this clip! I’d probably read even more books if I were freed from the confines of challenge and allowed to consume whatever title caught my attention, right?