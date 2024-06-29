Years later, the Philippines faces Duterte’s brutal war on drugs

When Rodrigo Duterte ran for president eight years ago, he promised to order the police and military to find and kill drug users and dealers, promising immunity for those who committed such murders. In the months that followed, police officers and vigilantes mercilessly murdered tens of thousands of people in summary executions.

Even now, two years after Duterte left office, the wave of killings has had little to do with justice: Only eight police officers have been sentenced to prison in connection with just four cases, and one of them has spoken out. this month. And while human rights groups say there have been fewer such killings since Duterte left office, and far fewer involving government agents, a worrying culture of violence and impunity remains in the Philippines.