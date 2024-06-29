Years later, the Philippines faces Duterte’s brutal war on drugs

When Rodrigo Duterte ran for president eight years ago, he promised to order the police and military to find and kill drug users and dealers, promising immunity for those who committed such murders. In the months that followed, police officers and vigilantes mercilessly murdered tens of thousands of people in summary executions.
Even now, two years after Duterte left office, the wave of killings has had little to do with justice: Only eight police officers have been sentenced to prison in connection with just four cases, and one of them has spoken out. this month. And while human rights groups say there have been fewer such killings since Duterte left office, and far fewer involving government agents, a worrying culture of violence and impunity remains in the Philippines.
In recent months, the legacy of Duterte’s so-called war on drugs has slowly begun to receive more official attention. Lawmakers are holding several public hearings on the violence. Senior police officials spoke at the congressional hearing, as did the victims’ families, who relived their horrors and again called for justice.
When Duterte left office, his administration said 6,252 people had been killed by security forces, all described by officials as “drug suspects.” Human rights groups put the total death toll at about 30,000.
Duterte is unlikely to face consequences for the congressional hearings; This week he was asked to testify before the panel, but a spokesperson refused to do so, invoking his constitutional right not to incriminate himself. This has led many to look abroad at the International Criminal Court, which is investigating the war on drugs and is expected to be on the verge of taking action against Duterte.
Reymie Bayunon’s 7-year-old son, Jefferson, was shot and killed in Caloocan City in April 2019 after Bayunon said he witnessed a murder in his neighborhood. She sued the police, but said she skipped court hearings after being threatened by a group of officers.
Ms. Bayunon has a simple message for Philippine authorities: “I ask them to cooperate with the ICC because this is the only chance we have to achieve justice,” she said.
Duterte has taken full responsibility for the war on drugs, but has maintained that he would never be tried in an international court. He has said there are three million drug addicts in the Philippines and added: “I would love to kill them.”
Six years ago, he ordered the Philippines to withdraw from the ICC, which has declined to comment on its investigation into Duterte. It is unclear whether the Philippine government would force Duterte to surrender if he faced an ICC warrant. The court cannot try defendants in absentia.
Mr. Duterte’s successor, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has at times appeared to backtrack on an earlier pledge to shield him from an international investigation. In December, the Mr. Marcos administration allowed ICC officials investigating Mr. Duterte to enter the Philippines to conduct their work, according to an official familiar with the process.
Among the cases the ICC is expected to pursue is another complaint against the police in Caloocan, north of Manila. Less than three months after Duterte took office in 2016, a group of police officers burst into Mary Ann Domingo’s small apartment and dragged out most of the family.
The last time she saw her partner, Luis Bonifacio, alive, he was kneeling on the floor with his arms raised. His son Gabriel, 19, stayed inside to beg for his father’s life and was also shot dead. Mrs Domingo later saw their bodies in the hospital.
Since 2017, he has filed a complaint against the agents with the national Ombudsman.
On June 18, a judge ruled that the four police officers who participated in the operation were guilty of homicide.
The court noted the findings of a forensic pathologist, Dr. Raquel Fortun, who had examined the Bonifacios’ remains and told the court she had found multiple gunshot wounds.
As the verdict was read, Mrs. Domingo cried on the shoulder of one of her sons. Standing beside her were the four officers, who looked at the ground.
“I am grateful to the judge because I finally feel that there can be justice,” Domingo said after the ruling. But he added: “The ICC is still necessary because we need justice for every victim of the war on drugs.”
In the context, there are tensions between Duterte and Marcos. The current president came to power after making an alliance with Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte. But in the months since then, things have changed. This month, Duterte resigned from her post as education secretary in Marcos’s cabinet. Marcos and his allies, the Dutertes maintain without evidence, want the president to extend his grip on power by amending the Constitution. The two men have traded barbs about each other. using drugs.
Duterte burnished his law enforcement credentials as mayor of Davao, a city in the south where hundreds of people are believed to have been killed by gunmen linked to authorities, acts that the ICC is also investigating.
Within days of Duterte becoming president, people like Vincent Go, a freelance news photographer, detected a change. Go, who worked nights in the Manila region, received notifications of between 10 and 20 crime scenes a night, an astronomical increase in violence. Go kept seeing the same types of scenarios: dead ends, often without security cameras or witnesses. Rusty weapons were often left next to the bodies.
The government’s narrative for these cases was almost always the same: upon arrest, the suspected drug users defended themselves and the officers had to shoot in self-defense.
Go ended up documenting more than 900 crime scenes during Duterte’s presidency. He shared photos of corpses with handcuff marks and others with multiple gunshot wounds. Pointing to one, he said: “He was shot five times in the head.”
“How does someone who defends himself get shot five times in the head?” Mr. Go said.
Dr. Fortún has examined 109 bodies exhumed at the request of a Catholic priest, the Reverend Flaviano Villanueva, and the families of the victims. He said he had repeatedly seen multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
“In other words, they were shot to kill,” said Dr. Fortun, the only pathologist in the Philippines who has examined the remains of those killed during the drug war.
Tens of thousands were arrested on drug charges during Duterte’s campaign. He had promised to go after kingpins and other high-level traffickers. But among the dead, human rights groups say, were many poor and working-class men and boys.
The Duterte camp has repeatedly argued that the ICC lacks jurisdiction in the Philippines because the prosecutor conducted his investigation only after Duterte, in 2019, withdrew his country from the treaty that established the court. Mr. Marcos’ views are unclear: in November he said he was considering rejoining the court, but in March he reiterated that the ICC had without jurisdiction about his country.
“The remedy for alleged victims is to file their complaints in Philippine courts,” said former Duterte spokesman Harry Roque.
On a recent Thursday, Dr. Fortun was trying to piece together what may have happened to Jay-Ar Jumola, a 21-year-old construction worker killed by unidentified men in an alley in the city of Navotas in June 2019.
Pointing to a hole in Mr Jumola’s skull, he said: “That is suspicious of an entry wound. Another thing that strikes me is this stain, the green stain on the inner surface of the skull. It suggests oxidation of something metallic.”
Go, the photographer, covered Jumola’s death and located a witness, who told him that Jumola was on his knees when he was shot.
“He saw the blood pouring out and Jay-Ar begging for his life,” Go said. “And the police didn’t care and just shot him.”
Two of Jumola’s half-brothers suffered a similar fate. In February 2017, Anthony Ocdin, 23, was also murdered by unidentified men in Navotas. They found him with duct tape around his head and a sign on his body that said: “Don’t imitate me, I’m a drug dealer.” Almost five years later, Angelo Ocdin, 28, was shot in the back by four men in Manila’s Tondo district.
Ms Jumola said she now fears for her surviving children.
Referring to Mr. Duterte, he said: “We want him to be imprisoned because he ordered the killing of innocent people.”
Marlise Simons Contributed reporting from Paris.