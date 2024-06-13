Wreck of Shackleton’s last ship found off the coast of Canada

The Endurance, the ship that carried Ernest Shackleton on his ill-fated attempt to cross Antarctica in 1915, spawned one of the greatest survival stories in the history of exploration and now occupies a revered place in polar history.
The discovery of his remains at the bottom of the Weddell Sea in 2022 put Shackleton back in the spotlight and reignited interest in finding a lesser-known ship, the Quest, that was taking him back to Antarctica when he suffered a heart attack. and died in 1922. The Quest sailed for another 40 years until she sank on a seal hunting trip off the Atlantic coast of Canada in 1962.
On June 9, John Geiger, leader of an expedition to find the Quest, saw an unusual shape appear on his ship’s sonar detection screen as his research vessel floated off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. He knew almost immediately that he had made a final discovery in the life of one of the most revered explorers in history.
“This is Shackleton’s last big event,” Alexandra Shackleton, the explorer’s granddaughter, said in an interview, referring to the discovery of the Quest. “There will be nothing more important than this.”
The expedition to find the Quest was led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, an educational charity of which Geiger is the executive director, and cost $500,000 Canadian, or about $365,000, according to a society spokeswoman. The Quest was the last lost artifact of the “heroic era of Arctic exploration,” said Martin Brooks, a Shackleton expert and CEO of Shackleton, an outdoor clothing company that offers trips that follow the explorer’s journeys. .
But the discovery of the Quest was not easy for the 23 travelers who participated in the expedition to find it. The crew battled dangerous conditions, including dense fog and faulty equipment, after leaving St. John’s Harbor on June 5. They scanned the ocean floor with their sonar systems for 17 grueling hours before finding the ship.
“I turned to Shackleton for guidance,” Geiger said. “One of his defining traits was patience. Be patient and determined.”
Shackleton is best remembered for what he did to save his crew after the Endurance was crushed by ice in the Weddell Sea in 1915, causing it to sink and strand travelers on the ice plains of the Arctic. .
“What followed was a year-long ordeal, almost impossible to believe, during which Shackleton demonstrated the skills that have earned him a well-deserved reputation as one of the greatest leaders of all time,” wrote Nathaniel Philbrick in his introduction. to “Endurance: Shackleton’s Amazing Journey” by Alfred Lansing.
The sinking of the Endurance, months after the ship became trapped in ice, stranded Shackleton and 27 members of his crew on ice floes and ended their hopes of becoming the first to cross Antarctica on foot. Shackleton took some of his men on a small boat trip to South Georgia Island, where he successfully organized the rescue of the remaining crew members.
Two years had passed since the Endurance first set sail from England. Although the men were exhausted and dehydrated, Shackleton he wrote to his wifeEmily, “Not a life has been lost and we have been through hell.”
Mr. Geiger’s patience was finally rewarded. Around 7 p.m. on June 9, while watching the sonar monitor in the ship’s research laboratory, Mr. Geiger suddenly saw a strange shape.
“Very quickly you could see it was Quest,” he said in an interview. “The ship is intact. It is resting on its keel, the mast lowered and you can see it on the seabed.”
Geiger immediately called all the crew members to the ship’s laboratory, including David Mearns, a veteran shipwreck hunter, who helped plan the trip.
“They’re jumping up and down, patting each other on the back,” Mearns said in an interview, remembering the crew during the moment of discovery. “They’re kind of having this moment of ecstasy.”
When the crew refocused, they spent the next five hours towing their ship’s sonar back and forth over the wreck, collecting more angles and photographs of the bottom of the Labrador Sea. Finally, the experts on board were able to definitively declare that they had found the Quest.
There are already plans to return to the Labrador Sea later this year to take more images and videos of the wreck, Mearns said.
As with Endurance, Shackleton planned to use the Quest to explore a portion of the Arctic when he died in his cabin on January 5, 1922. The Quest was anchored at the time near South Georgia, the island where he planned the Rescue of the Arctic. Endurance crew. Over the next four decades it was used in rescue and exploration operations, as well as on seal hunting trips, according to Canadian Geographic. It was on one of those trips on May 5, 1962, when she suffered a similar fate to the Endurance; She was damaged by ice and sank off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society said. The Quest crew members survived.
More than a century after his death aboard the Quest, Shackleton’s travels continue to captivate historians and the general public through popular books, a Harvard Business School course on “resilient leadership” and an upcoming biopic starring Tom Hardy.
Aboard the normally alcohol-free research ship, Mr. Geiger obtained permission to take a few bottles of champagne in case the Quest was found. He kept the bottles a secret from the crew so as not to curse the voyage.
Fortunately, Mr. Geiger did not have to keep the secret for long.
“I have to admit,” he said, “that was the sweetest glass of champagne I’ve ever had.”