Wreck of Shackleton’s last ship found off the coast of Canada

The Endurance, the ship that carried Ernest Shackleton on his ill-fated attempt to cross Antarctica in 1915, spawned one of the greatest survival stories in the history of exploration and now occupies a revered place in polar history.

The discovery of his remains at the bottom of the Weddell Sea in 2022 put Shackleton back in the spotlight and reignited interest in finding a lesser-known ship, the Quest, that was taking him back to Antarctica when he suffered a heart attack. and died in 1922. The Quest sailed for another 40 years until she sank on a seal hunting trip off the Atlantic coast of Canada in 1962.

On June 9, John Geiger, leader of an expedition to find the Quest, saw an unusual shape appear on his ship’s sonar detection screen as his research vessel floated off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. He knew almost immediately that he had made a final discovery in the life of one of the most revered explorers in history.

“This is Shackleton’s last big event,” Alexandra Shackleton, the explorer’s granddaughter, said in an interview, referring to the discovery of the Quest. “There will be nothing more important than this.”