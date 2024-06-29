With Macron and Biden vulnerable, Europe is too

This month, President Biden, flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron, stood on the cliffs of Normandy to commemorate the young men who 80 years ago landed amid a hail of Nazi gunfire because “they knew beyond a doubt that there are “Things worth fighting and dying for.”

Among those things, Biden said, were freedom, democracy, America and the world, “then, now and forever.” It was a moving moment when Macron spoke of the “blood tie” between France and the United States, but just weeks later, the ability of either leader to hold the line in defense of their values ​​seems more fragile.

The United States and France – pillars of the NATO alliance, of defending Ukraine’s freedom from Russia, and of building a united postwar Europe – face nationalist forces that could undo those international commitments and throw the world into a crisis. unexplored territory.

A stumbling, faltering debate performance by Biden, in which he struggled to counter former President Donald J. Trump’s dishonest bluster, has sown panic among Democrats and raised questions about whether he should even be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.