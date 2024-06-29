With Macron and Biden vulnerable, Europe is too

This month, President Biden, flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron, stood on the cliffs of Normandy to commemorate the young men who 80 years ago landed amid a hail of Nazi gunfire because “they knew beyond a doubt that there are “Things worth fighting and dying for.”
Among those things, Biden said, were freedom, democracy, America and the world, “then, now and forever.” It was a moving moment when Macron spoke of the “blood tie” between France and the United States, but just weeks later, the ability of either leader to hold the line in defense of their values seems more fragile.
The United States and France – pillars of the NATO alliance, of defending Ukraine’s freedom from Russia, and of building a united postwar Europe – face nationalist forces that could undo those international commitments and throw the world into a crisis. unexplored territory.
A stumbling, faltering debate performance by Biden, in which he struggled to counter former President Donald J. Trump’s dishonest bluster, has sown panic among Democrats and raised questions about whether he should even be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.
Uncertainty has reached a new high in the United States, as well as in a shaken and surprised France.
The country votes on Sunday in the first round of the parliamentary elections called by Macron to the surprise of his compatriots. He had no obligation to do so at a time when the far-right National Rally party, triumphant in the last elections to the European Parliament, seems willing to repeat that feat and perhaps achieve what was previously unthinkable: control of the presidency of the French government and, with it, the seats in the cabinet.
“Since Normandy, the debate on Biden and the outcome of the National Rally have been hard blows,” said Alain Duhamel, a prominent French author and political analyst. “Mr. Macron’s decision was an unwinnable gamble, and therefore a dangerous one, which now seems headed for failure.”
Macron, barring an unexpected resignation, will remain president after the election and has repeatedly warned about the international scenario that now seems more likely. In essence, he has argued that an unreliable United States, where Trump’s return was plausible, required the creation of a “European power.”
It was notable in the debate that Trump did not deny that, if elected for a second term, he could withdraw the US from NATO. Last month in Dresden, Macron said a “more independent, more sovereign Europe, able to defend itself and survive against all threats” was now a paramount necessity, given that “America’s priorities are sometimes elsewhere.”
The problem for Macron now is that his ability to forge a Europe of integrated industries, greater defence capability and broad military integration may be limited, or even eliminated, if he has to govern with Marine Le Pen’s eurosceptic National Rally.
A failed bid in the two-round elections that end on July 7 would likely leave him depleted, unable to fulfill his bold international plans. The latest Ifop-Fiducial poll this week gave Macron’s party and its allies just 21 percent of the vote. The National Rally had a comfortable lead with 36 percent, and the New Popular Front group of parties, which ranges from the socialists to the far left, with 28.5 percent.
A group of 170 anonymous French diplomats warned in the daily Le Monde last Sunday that “our adversaries will see the victory of the extreme right as a weakening of France” and an invitation “to aggression against Europe, even military aggression.”
They didn’t mention Russia by name, but their message was quite clear. The Kremlin, which has long maintained close ties with Le Pen, the perennial far-right presidential candidate, and her party, has said it is “closely monitoring the evolution of right-wing forces.”
The rise of the National Rally to senior positions, by no means certain, would mark a turning point in Europe.
France, along with Germany, is the cornerstone and driving force of the European Union. It is not Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigrant Hungary, an obstacle to the European project, but, at heart, a marginal country. If France turns against a united Europe, the possibility of a broader dismemberment of the 27-nation union increases because its core is beginning to dissolve.
The fact that Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany is also weakened by a faltering economy, a fragmented coalition and a rising far-right party constitutes an additional challenge for Europe.
Jordan Bardella, Le Pen’s 28-year-old protégé who would likely become prime minister with a victory in the National Rally, has been at pains to indicate that he will not disrupt France’s international commitments. He has vowed to continue supporting Ukraine but has drawn a red line regarding French forces on the ground or supplying long-range missiles capable of hitting Russia.
Macron has said that “nothing should be ruled out” regarding sending Western forces, such as military instructors, to Ukraine. France has already delivered SCALP cruise missiles that could attack Russia from Ukraine and was expected to send more, although that plan could now fail.
Despite Bardella’s assurances, the National Rally is at heart nationalist and drawn to autocratic leaders like President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, whose 2014 annexation of Crimea it supported. It intends to devolve power from the EU headquarters in Brussels to national capitals, is xenophobic in its belief that migrants dilute something essential French and is determined to reintroduce some border controls in the Schengen area of 29 European countries that have officially abolished borders between them.
In short, the party is far removed from everything Macron has dedicated his political life to and on which the United States has spent untold treasure in the postwar years: a Europe moving toward ever closer union and away from nationalism in pursuit of peace.
“We must be clear that our Europe is mortal,” Macron told an audience of government ministers, European ambassadors and other dignitaries at the Sorbonne in April. “It can die. It can die, and whether that happens depends entirely on our decisions.”
He spoke for nearly two hours, but the political energy had already shifted to a different vision — that of a resurgent nation — and Macron was not prepared to see it.
For Trump, unlike Biden, NATO and the European Union have no particular value. During his campaign this year, he said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever it wants” with any NATO member country that does not meet defense spending guidelines. A growing number of NATO countries have met the goal of spending 2 percent of total output, but Trump’s hostility toward the alliance — a first for the United States — endures.
NATO and the European Union have been the pillars of the interconnected postwar system built by the United States and Europe to spread prosperity and peace. They are resilient institutions, but between the war in Ukraine and a rising tide of nationalism, they have rarely faced such daunting challenges.