Will the Copa América be the last time Messi represents Argentina in football?

On Thursday in Atlanta, the Argentine soccer team will inaugurate the 2024 edition of the Copa América, the most important soccer championship in South America, with a match against Canada. Fans around the world, but especially in Argentina, have been eagerly awaiting this day since their beloved team, led by perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time, won the 2022 World Cup.
But when Lionel Messi, the Argentine captain and superstar, takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his teammates as favorites to defend their 2021 Copa América title, a latent sadness will haunt him.
Will this be the last time that Messi, who will turn 37 next week and saying It’s been two years since your last World Cup, did you wear the blue and white Argentine uniform in an important tournament? Will this be the last time one of Earth’s most famous humans, who brought joy to many during unstable times in his homeland, represents his soccer-obsessed country?
“He’s already saying goodbye, with the interviews he’s been giving it seems like he’s preparing us for it,” said Sergio Colque, a 40-year-old electrician, while waiting to play a recreational soccer game last weekend in Buenos Aires, the capital. from Argentina.
Jonathan Icikson, 27, ambulance dispatcher., I was with friends outside a bar last week watching Argentina play Guatemala in their last warm-up match before the Copa América. “Sadness, obviously, cannot be measured in words,” she said, “but not all endings are happy. “All good things come to an end at some point.”
This Copa América will surely be the end for this group of Argentine players.
Ángel Di María, 36, a star in his own right and Messi’s teammate for 16 years, has said will retire from international service once the three-week competition ends. Other veterans, like Nicolás Otamendi, 36, have not specified how much longer they will remain, but age is catching up with this golden generation of Argentine soccer.
“There is a bit of fear that everything will end,” Messi said about his career in a recent television interview.
When Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final in Qatar, it was the country’s first title since 1986. Another Argentine superstar, Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, led that team to victory.
But in his four previous attempts, and through the ups and downs of his relationship with his country, Messi had failed to live up to expectations as Maradona’s successor. It was the only achievement that had eluded Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards as the best player in the world.
However, when Messi finally did it, Argentina celebrated like never before. five million people —approximately 10 percent of the country’s population—filled the streets of Buenos Aires for the national team parade, one of the largest events in Argentina’s history.
“We are experiencing the World Cup in a difficult time,” said Lorena Rovere, 45, a pharmacist in Buenos Aires. “Then we came back to reality.”
The Argentine economy has been mired in recession for years and continues to have one of the highest inflation rates in the world, approximately 276 percent annually.
President Javier Milei, a right-wing libertarian, who took office in December promising to fix Argentina’s finances, warned that things would get worse before they got better as he instituted a drastic austerity program. He promised to apply a “chainsaw” to public spending, blaming it for the country’s economic woes.
Unemployment has increased this year, poverty has skyrocketed and an increasing number of Argentines are struggling to make ends meet.
The Senate this month approved a bill that Milei said would make Argentina more attractive to investors by, among other things, paving the way for privatizations and eliminating labor protections. The legislation sparked protests and the arrest of more than 30 people.
For many Argentines, watching Messi and company run across a football field, perhaps for a nostalgic final together, provides a welcome, if momentary, respite.
“It will not solve the deepest problems of our country,” said Gabriel del Río, 45, a youth soccer coach and traffic light inspector for the city of Buenos Aires. He said his 27-year-old son recently started the application process to obtain an Italian passport and believes living abroad could be the answer for his 16-year-old daughter as well, due to limited opportunities in Argentina.
But soccer “provides temporary joy to people,” Del Río said. “The players understand this; They knew it during the World Cup and now with the Copa América. “It’s about giving people a brief distraction, something to enjoy in the midst of ongoing challenges.”
Manuel Peñalba, 21, a university student in Buenos Aires who works as a freelance video editor, said Argentina “deserved” the World Cup title given the country’s problems.
He said he plans to watch all of Argentina’s Copa América matches with friends. They will have to rely on television broadcasts, since all matches in the tournament, organized by the South American Football Confederation Conmebol, will be played in the United States, for the second time in the 108-year history of the competition. This is part of an agreement with Concacaf, the confederation that governs the sport in North, Central America and the Caribbean.
In addition to the United States and Canada, guests at this year’s Copa América from outside South America include Mexico, Panama, Jamaica and Costa Rica.
Beyond the obvious economic benefits of playing in the United States, the Copa América is also a preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
More recently, Messi has not committed to playing in the next installment, when he will be 39 years old, an age that, he has admitted, makes it difficult to compete at that level.
In a recent interview with ESPN Argentina, Messi said he believes his current club, Inter Miami, will be his last. (Last year, he surprised many when he signed with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer, a relatively new league in North America, after two decades of playing in Europe’s most talented leagues, with Barcelona and Paris-St. Germain ).
But winning the World Cup has given new life to Mr. Messi. After struggling to win for Argentina (he briefly retired from the national team after losing the World Cup final to Germany in 2014 and the Copa América final to Chile in 2015 and 2016), He has said He wants to be present now more than ever.
“I am aware that there is not much time left,” he said ESPN recently.
Lionel Scaloni, the coach of the Argentine national team, said Telemundo Deportes this month that “Argentines are too melancholic.”
“We are already thinking about the day he leaves when he is still playing,” he added. “Let’s enjoy it and we’ll see tomorrow.”
Alejandro Wall, Argentine sports journalist who has written seven books on football, including one about Messi last year, he said that it was difficult to imagine a national team without Messi.
But, he added, the team was already entering “a moment of transition,” with Di María retiring, Messi logging fewer minutes and talented young players emerging.
“To a large extent, Messi will test himself in this Copa America,” Wall said, “and see how he comes out of it to see what’s next.”
Many fans said they hoped Messi would last a little longer, if only as a less-used player, for the next World Cup. Saying goodbye is difficult. He could still offer a few more smiles at home.
“The team knows how to play without Messi,” said Peñalba. “It’s the end of an era. It’s painful, but it will come.”