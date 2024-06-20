Will the Copa América be the last time Messi represents Argentina in football?

On Thursday in Atlanta, the Argentine soccer team will inaugurate the 2024 edition of the Copa América, the most important soccer championship in South America, with a match against Canada. Fans around the world, but especially in Argentina, have been eagerly awaiting this day since their beloved team, led by perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time, won the 2022 World Cup.

But when Lionel Messi, the Argentine captain and superstar, takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his teammates as favorites to defend their 2021 Copa América title, a latent sadness will haunt him.

Will this be the last time that Messi, who will turn 37 next week and saying It’s been two years since your last World Cup, did you wear the blue and white Argentine uniform in an important tournament? Will this be the last time one of Earth’s most famous humans, who brought joy to many during unstable times in his homeland, represents his soccer-obsessed country?