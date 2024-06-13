Will Biden’s aid to Ukraine come quickly enough and last long enough?

During 27 months of war in the heart of Europe, President Biden has consistently resisted pressure from many of his allies to allow Ukraine to join NATO, convinced that it was the only step that could quickly result in the sending of American troops. to direct combat with Russia. a war he fears could escalate and even go nuclear.

So on Thursday he unveiled a new series of alternative measures, each designed to demonstrate to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and the Ukrainians that the United States and its allies have no intention of packing up and leaving, as it did in Afghanistan. , even if Ukraine remains outside NATO for years.

He signed a 10-year security pact – albeit with vague commitments and an early exit option – with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Biden described the deal as a long-term guarantee of continued weapons, intelligence support, advice and technology to win the current war and prevent a new one.

And he said the United States would take the lead by providing a loan of about $50 billion to Ukraine to rebuild its devastated ports and power plants, buy weapons and close its budget gap. The money will be repaid with interest generated by $300 billion in assets that Putin inexplicably left in Western financial institutions before his February 2022 invasion.