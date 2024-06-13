Will Biden’s aid to Ukraine come quickly enough and last long enough?

During 27 months of war in the heart of Europe, President Biden has consistently resisted pressure from many of his allies to allow Ukraine to join NATO, convinced that it was the only step that could quickly result in the sending of American troops. to direct combat with Russia. a war he fears could escalate and even go nuclear.
So on Thursday he unveiled a new series of alternative measures, each designed to demonstrate to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and the Ukrainians that the United States and its allies have no intention of packing up and leaving, as it did in Afghanistan. , even if Ukraine remains outside NATO for years.
He signed a 10-year security pact – albeit with vague commitments and an early exit option – with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Biden described the deal as a long-term guarantee of continued weapons, intelligence support, advice and technology to win the current war and prevent a new one.
And he said the United States would take the lead by providing a loan of about $50 billion to Ukraine to rebuild its devastated ports and power plants, buy weapons and close its budget gap. The money will be repaid with interest generated by $300 billion in assets that Putin inexplicably left in Western financial institutions before his February 2022 invasion.
“Our goal is to strengthen Ukraine’s credible long-term defense and deterrence capabilities,” Biden said moments after he and Zelensky signed the agreement on the southwestern coast of Italy, where the Group of 7 industrialized countries opened their annual meetings. of leadership. conference.
“We are not going to back down,” he added, warning Putin that “he cannot wait for us.”
Zelensky warmly thanked Biden, even though the security pact and loan were far from what he wanted at this grave moment in the war. Zelensky has made no secret of the fact that it is difficult to focus on Ukraine’s long-term prospects when he is desperately worried about short-term survival in the face of relentless, if incremental, Russian advances.
But the biggest concern for Ukraine’s increasingly embattled leader, and across Europe, is that the agreements themselves may not survive the outcome of the US and recent elections in Europe.
The security pact, based on similar decade-long commitments to Israel, contains no funding: just a U.S. commitment to work with Congress to secure the tens of billions of dollars that would be needed. That will most likely mean another bruising fight on Capitol Hill, where a slim majority of Republicans in Congress had for months opposed any additional commitment of funds and the weapons they purchased before the funding was approved in April.
But the biggest concern for Zelensky is that Biden, with whom his relationship has often been contentious, may be at his last Group of 7 summit. And buried in the fine print of the security agreement they signed in style is this paragraph : “Either Party may terminate this Agreement by providing written notification through diplomatic channels” that “would come into force 6 months later.”
That’s exactly the kind of loophole that former President Donald J. Trump exploited with the Iran nuclear deal, which he abandoned in 2018. Trump has made no secret of his disdain for Ukraine or his desire to free the United States from a huge financial commitment there. . Instead, he has insisted that he could end the war within 24 hours, presumably telling Putin that he can keep the territory he has already seized.
“It’s an agreement that really captures the moment,” said Seth G. Jones, director of the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a leading research institute in Washington, who just returned from a visit to Ukraine. “On the one hand, it is a useful step in establishing a long-term relationship with Ukraine. On the other hand, it is a long way from what Ukrainians really want: real membership in NATO” which, unlike the document they both signed with such style, is difficult to revoke.
The $50 billion loan, if disbursed this year, will be more difficult for a future president to reverse. And the money arrives just in time: Ukraine’s budget situation is so dire that it has been forced to sell some state assets.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, the architect of the loan plan that leaves Russia’s principal intact but uses the interest it earns, said at an event in New York on Thursday that it showed Putin that Ukraine’s allies were ” completely united.”
“We intend to give Ukraine the resources it needs to wage an effective war against Russia and support its direct budgetary needs, and we will provide a very significant portion of resources,” he said.
“This is the first tranche and, if necessary, there will be more behind it,” Yellen said. “In a sense, we are getting Russia to help pay for the damage it has caused.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that all members of the Group of 7 countries would participate in the loan and that the European Union could contribute up to half of the money, a senior European official said. Washington would make up the difference.
But the loan is a race against time and Russia’s destructive capacity.
For the first two years of the war, it was assumed that time was on Ukraine’s side: that Putin would have to back down if the war dragged on too long. Now, no one is so sure that he is still like that.
Until recently, the Russians seemed to have the momentum for months, though they have now been slowed after Biden, backtracking, allowed Ukraine to fire U.S.-supplied weapons toward the Russian side of the border near Kharkiv. Biden and his aides called it a “common sense” move, denying Putin the opportunity to attack Ukraine without fear of retaliation.
The change was also born out of fear that the Ukrainian leader was running out of options. It is evident that it lacks troops and air defenses. You may be short of time.
Ukraine’s current precarious situation is markedly different from what it was a few months after the 2022 war, when it appeared that the Russian military was collapsing. In 2023, there were hopes that a Ukrainian “counteroffensive” would drive Moscow’s forces out of the country. Failure.
On Thursday, for all the talk of continuing the war “as long as necessary,” there was little discussion, at least within reach of journalists, about what a realistic end would look like. The new security agreement refers to a “just and lasting peace” without defining what that means, or what happens if a just peace is in tension with a durable one.
Putin also appears to have a remarkably high tolerance for pain, or at least the suffering of his troops.
More than 1,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded on average each day in May, senior Western and NATO military officials said Thursday. Ukrainian forces are increasingly stepping up offensive operations as more Western military aid finally arrives on the battlefield, after months of delay.
A Western military official said Russia’s assault on the northeastern city of Kharkiv had “ended” and was not expected to continue advancing in the immediate future, and that Ukrainian attacks on artillery bases inside Russia were beginning to downgrade their attacks. .
But a senior NATO official, giving an assessment at a briefing, said Russia was “expected to make a pretty significant push” in the coming weeks in a likely bloody rebuttal to any of Ukraine’s revived military capabilities. And Russia, the official said, would like nothing more than to spoil NATO’s 75th anniversary celebration in Washington next month.
“None of us should have any illusions that it’s going to be an easy summer,” the official said.
Only after surviving that and the upcoming election will Biden and Zelensky be able to think together about what Ukraine’s long-term future might look like. Otherwise, all bets are off, including how long the partnership they agreed to on Thursday will actually last.
Lara Jakes contributed reporting from Brussels, Eric Schmitt of Washington and Steven Erlanger from Bari, Italy.