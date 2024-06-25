WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange agrees to plead guilty in deal with US

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, agreed to plead guilty Monday to a single felony count of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing national security material in exchange for his release from a British prison, ending his long and bitter standoff with the United States.
Assange, 52, was granted his request to appear before a federal judge in one of the most remote seats of the federal judiciary, the court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a brief court filing made late public. Monday. He is expected to be sentenced to about five years, equivalent to the time he already served in Britain, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the terms of the deal.
It was a fitting final twist in the case against Assange, who tenaciously opposed extradition to the mainland United States. The islands are an American community in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and much closer to Assange’s native Australia, where he is a citizen, than the courts of the continental United States or Hawaii.
Shortly after the deal was revealed, WikiLeaks said that Mr Assange had left London.. Assange is scheduled to appear in Saipan at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday and is expected to fly back to Australia “upon completion of the proceedings,” Matthew J. McKenzie, an official in the department’s counterterrorism division, wrote in a statement. of Justice. letter to the judge of the case.
Early Tuesday morning, his wife, Stella Assange, posted a video of her husband signing documents and boarding a plane on Monday.
Barring last-minute hiccups, the deal would end a protracted battle that began after Assange was alternately celebrated and vilified for revealing state secrets in the 2010s.
These included material on US military activity in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as confidential cables shared between diplomats. During the 2016 campaign, WikiLeaks published thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee, leading to revelations that embarrassed the party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
In 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Assange on 18 counts related to WikiLeaks’ dissemination of a wide range of national security documents. They included a trove of materials sent to the organization by Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst who provided information on military planning and operations nearly a decade earlier.
If convicted, Assange could have faced a maximum of 170 years in federal prison. As of Monday night, Assange had been held in Belmarsh, one of Britain’s highest security prisons, in southeast London.
Assange was confined to a cell for 23 hours a day, eating alone from a tray, surrounded by 232 books and only allowed one hour a day to exercise in the prison yard, according to one account. published in La Nación this year.
When asked about his pallor, Assange, who has not been able to go outside unsupervised for more than a decade, joked: “They call it prison pallor.”
His release was not unexpected. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia suggested that U.S. prosecutors should wrap up the case, and President Biden signaled that he was open to a quick resolution. Senior Justice Department officials agreed to a deal without additional prison time because Assange had already served more years than most people charged with a similar crime (in this case, more than five years in prison in Britain).
Shortly after the charges were revealed in 2019, London’s Metropolitan Police entered the Ecuadorian embassy, where Assange had sought refuge years earlier to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced accusations of sexual assault. He has been detained ever since, while his legal team has fought the Justice Department’s efforts to extradite him.
After weeks of negotiations, Assange pleads guilty to one of the charges in the indictment (conspiracy to disseminate national defense information), which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Assange and his supporters have long argued that their efforts to obtain and publicly disclose sensitive national security information were in the public interest and deserved the same First Amendment protections afforded to investigative journalists.
Many of Assange’s supporters renewed those concerns even as they expressed relief at his release.
“The United States has now obtained, for the first time in the more than 100-year history of the Espionage Act, a conviction under the Espionage Act for basic journalistic acts,” said David Greene, director of the Electronic Frontier Civil Foundation. Liberties, a non-profit organization. focused on First Amendment issues.
“These charges should never have been filed,” he said.
In 2021, a coalition of human rights and civil liberties groups urged the Biden administration to abandon efforts to extradite him from Britain and prosecute him, calling the case “a serious threat” to press freedom.
Much of the conduct he is accused of is what “journalists routinely engage in,” the group said. “News organizations frequently and necessarily publish classified information to inform the public about matters of profound public importance.”
But US officials argued that Assange’s actions went far beyond news gathering and put national security at risk. Prosecutors claimed that the material provided by Ms. Manning endangered the lives of service members and Iraqis working with the military, and made it more difficult for the country to counter outside threats.
Assange has remained in Belmarsh as he has repeatedly challenged the expulsion order. Last month, Assange won a contest to appeal the extradition order.
Later, Assange, who married Assange after joining his legal team fighting extradition efforts to Sweden, told supporters gathered outside London’s central court that the case should be dropped.
“The Biden administration should distance itself from this shameful prosecution,” said Assange, who began a secret relationship with Assange while living in the Ecuadorian embassy. The couple has two small children.
Assange has rarely been seen in public as his case progressed through the courts, citing health problems. In 2021, Assange suffered a small stroke while in prison. He did not attend the hearing in May for undisclosed health reasons. Ms. Assange, in another video posted on social media early Tuesday, which was recorded outside Belmarsh prison last weekHe stated that events have occurred very quickly.
“Now I am sure that this period of our lives has come to an end,” she said. “What begins now, with Julian’s freedom, is a new chapter.”