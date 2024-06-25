WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange agrees to plead guilty in deal with US

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, agreed to plead guilty Monday to a single felony count of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing national security material in exchange for his release from a British prison, ending his long and bitter standoff with the United States.

Assange, 52, was granted his request to appear before a federal judge in one of the most remote seats of the federal judiciary, the court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a brief court filing made late public. Monday. He is expected to be sentenced to about five years, equivalent to the time he already served in Britain, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the terms of the deal.

It was a fitting final twist in the case against Assange, who tenaciously opposed extradition to the mainland United States. The islands are an American community in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and much closer to Assange’s native Australia, where he is a citizen, than the courts of the continental United States or Hawaii.

Shortly after the deal was revealed, WikiLeaks said that Mr Assange had left London.. Assange is scheduled to appear in Saipan at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday and is expected to fly back to Australia “upon completion of the proceedings,” Matthew J. McKenzie, an official in the department’s counterterrorism division, wrote in a statement. of Justice. letter to the judge of the case.