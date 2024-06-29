Why young UK voters feel forgotten by politicians

As the flag of a British workers’ union fluttered behind him on a blustery June morning, Liam Kehoe was on strike with colleagues outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, demanding better pay for porters, cleaners and catering staff. Their wages have failed to keep pace with rising living costs, and many said they were living paycheck to paycheck.

Mr Kehoe, 26, serves food at the hospital. On Thursday, the day of Britain’s general election, he plans to vote for the centre-left Labour Party because of the economic situation and the crumbling state of the National Health Service, he said.

Thinking back to the life his parents built on wages they earned as a nurse and truck driver, Kehoe says young people have been left with much worse prospects after 14 years of a Conservative-led government. “If you go back 30 years, houses were a little bit more affordable, life was a little bit easier,” he said. “Nowadays, it’s like you can’t afford anything.”