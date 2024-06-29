Why young UK voters feel forgotten by politicians

As the flag of a British workers’ union fluttered behind him on a blustery June morning, Liam Kehoe was on strike with colleagues outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, demanding better pay for porters, cleaners and catering staff. Their wages have failed to keep pace with rising living costs, and many said they were living paycheck to paycheck.
Mr Kehoe, 26, serves food at the hospital. On Thursday, the day of Britain’s general election, he plans to vote for the centre-left Labour Party because of the economic situation and the crumbling state of the National Health Service, he said.
Thinking back to the life his parents built on wages they earned as a nurse and truck driver, Kehoe says young people have been left with much worse prospects after 14 years of a Conservative-led government. “If you go back 30 years, houses were a little bit more affordable, life was a little bit easier,” he said. “Nowadays, it’s like you can’t afford anything.”
Surveys suggest that more than half of Voters under 35 plan to vote Labour on Thursday, compared with 27 percent of voters aged 65 and over. While the gap between young and old in politics is not new, the scale of the divide in Britain in recent years is exceptional, with support for the ruling Conservative Party falling sharply in all age groups except the oldest, according to recent polls.
Before 2019, the main factor in determining whether people voted Conservative or Labour was incomeMore recently, “age has replaced class as the defining way people vote,” said Molly Broome, an economist at the Resolution Foundation, a British research institute.
The northern English city of Liverpool has long been a Labour stronghold with a proud working-class tradition. Many young people said their loyalty to the centre-left party has been strengthened by a sense that the Conservatives have ignored their needs.
Mr Kehoe and his girlfriend are trying to buy a house. “The housing market is on its knees,” he said. “The whole country is falling apart because this government is in it for them and not for us. They don’t care about us, the little people at the bottom.”
Others expressed broader discontent with a political system they felt failed to take their needs into account. Some young people said they would not vote at all, while others would vote for third-party candidates who had little chance of winning more than a few seats but whose values were more in line with their own.
Much of the political messaging from Britain’s two main parties has focused on the priorities of older generations, experts say, as they make up a large proportion of the electorate, partly due to demographic changes. They are also more likely to vote: About 96 percent of people over 65 are registered to vote, compared to 60 percent of 18- to 19-year-olds and 67 percent of 20-year-olds. and 44 years old. according to a 2023 report electoral commission report.
Politicians have safeguarded some policies that support older people, even as younger generations face worsening living standards. The pension “triple lock”, for example, introduced by the Conservative-led government in 2011, ensures that state retirement income (similar to Social Security in the United States) increases each year in the face of higher income growth: inflation or 2.5 percent. .
While age remains the main dividing factor in support for the two main political parties, there are also divisions within the younger generation, Broome said. Labor has seen a positive shift in the polls across all generations except among millennials who did not graduate from university and those who do not own a home.
“It’s not that they are more likely to vote Conservative, it’s that they are less likely to vote at all,” Broome said.
Owen Burrows, 21, a porter at a Liverpool hospital, has no intention of voting, he said, despite this being the first general election he has been eligible to contest.
“I can’t say there’s anyone I really agree with, so I wouldn’t really be inclined to vote,” he said. He recalls being “taken aback” in 2016 when the country voted to withdraw from the European Union.
“With the state of the country now, and with the whole Brexit situation, it feels like everything has gone completely wrong,” he said.
Brexit is a looming threat for many. In Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, a former warehouse district with a thriving creative scene, young people skated in the evening light. The rhythmic sway of their skateboard wheels echoed off the brightly painted walls.
One of the skaters, Joe McKenna, 26, was the first in his family to go to college. In the Brexit referendum, his first vote, he chose to stay, while his parents voted to leave.
“I think that was the first time I noticed a gap between what my parents think and what I think,” she said. “Now, we don’t really talk about it, because it happened and I think they know it’s not a good situation. But I don’t blame them.”
Given the consequences of Brexit, she plans to vote Labour in the next election.
“I see them as the lesser of two evils,” he said. “A lot of working-class people voted Conservative in the last election because they were convinced there would be change. And obviously with Brexit, that swung a lot of opinions towards the Conservative Party.”
Housing is another focus of discontent. Around 70 per cent of young Britons say they believe the dream of home ownership is over for many of their generation. according to a study by the Center for Political Studiesa British research group. And the data supports that view: thirty-nine percent of 25 to 34 years owned their homes in 2022-23, down from a peak of 59 percent in 2000.
Even some young conservatives, like Olivia Lever, 24, said they felt forgotten in the current campaign. Ms Lever, founder of the Young Conservatives at the University of Liverpool and Director of Beyond Bluea grassroots group for conservative youth, said no effort had been made to address the needs of younger people.
“In the Conservative Party, for some time now, there has been a gap between the youngest and most senior members of the party,” he said. “With these elections, where is the growth? Where is the housing construction? Where are the jobs? How are we inspiring and empowering people?”
Lever said many young people had “completely disengaged from politics because it is so focused on older people,” and pointed to a recent survey his group conducted among young conservatives in which they were asked to describe the current campaign. Many responded: “Boomerist.”
At the other end of the political spectrum, young people who identify with the progressive left also said they felt marginalised. At Liverpool University, a small protest camp against the Gaza conflict sprang up last month, inspired by similar demonstrations in the United States.
Students and recent graduates expressed frustration that the Labor Party did not immediately call for a ceasefire or condemn Israel’s actions. Aamor Crofts, 21, who studies wildlife conservation and has been camping here since May, plans to cast his vote for a Green Party or independent candidate.
“I don’t see any major party that really represents me,” he said. Young people, he said, had to deal with the fallout from Brexit, economic problems and skyrocketing house prices. “This is not the country we want to inherit,” he said.