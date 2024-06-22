Why Türkiye is the second local team at Euro 2024

Erkan Aykan does not need a second invitation to share his fame. He grew up in a Turkish family in Gelsenkirchen, an industrial city located in the heart of Germany’s Ruhr Valley. Somewhat more famous is what Ilkay Gundogan, the captain of the country’s soccer team, did. “I know his cousins,” he said proudly.
Listening politely, perhaps with a touch of indulgence, his brother Talha waits for Erkan to finish and immediately surpasses him. “He was in my class at school,” Talha said of Gundogan. “I played soccer with him when we were kids.”
The speed with which both men set out to establish their credentials in Gundogan illustrated their pride in having a connection with the Germany captain and their satisfaction at seeing him now leading his country at the European Championships.
However, that loyalty has a limit. Both brothers want Gundogan to do well this month, they said. But like millions of Germans of Turkish descent, they want someone else to win the tournament. “Only Turkey,” they said in unison when asked who they would support at Euro 2024. “We live here. We were born here. But our hearts are in Türkiye.”
That sense of shared pride—obvious in the Turkish flags and T-shirts that are ubiquitous this month in Germany’s streets and stadiums—reflects the magnitude of Germany’s Turkish or Turkish-descended population. At more than seven million, Germany’s Turkish community constitutes the largest minority group in Europe’s largest country.
Everywhere, many Turkish Germans have considered the same questions of loyalty and identity as the Aykan brothers, and have come to the same decision.
“When we qualified, I told my German friends that they now had two host countries,” said Hamit Altintop, a decorated former player who is now technical director of the Turkish football federation. “Now we’re co-hosts.”
Germany’s Turkish community is a legacy of the years when the nation opened its doors to guest workers (or gasbeiter). — to help rebuild their shattered country after World War II.
Many of those workers stayed, forming families that now extend to the second, third or fourth generation. Every major city in Germany, and many smaller ones, has at least one neighborhood with a distinctly Turkish feel, where children grow up in homes not unlike that of Altintop in Gelsenkirchen.
“The themes are Turkish, the food is Turkish, the culture is more Turkish,” he said, remembering his childhood. Now in Berlin, she said, there are many people for whom “the barbershop is Turkish, their supermarket is Turkish, their dinner is in a Turkish restaurant.”
It’s no surprise, then, that when Turkey finally took the field at this summer’s European Championship, their first match had the feel of a home game: aside from a stand reserved for fans of their opponent, Georgia, the Westfalenstadion of the Borussia Dortmund was a Sea of Turkish red and white.
Like Gelsenkirchen, Dortmund has a sizable Turkish community, large enough that Bulent Borekcilik, the hugely popular Turkish pastry company, has a branch in the city. In Germany it only has two. Restaurant staff confirmed that people travel from all over the Ruhr Valley to try a place that feels like home, but may never have been.
Before the match, thousands of fans dressed in the country’s national colors, including the Aykan brothers, arrived at a gathering point just over a mile from the stadium, singing and swaying to Turkish folk dances and standards, including an ode to the nation. founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Before embarking on a long, slow and extremely loud march towards the stadium, the crowd paused to sing the Turkish national anthem.
And yet, despite the patriotic fervor, members of the crowd frequently spoke to each other not in Turkish, but in German. As the crowds snaked through the rain-swept city streets, some drank Jägermeister, brandy and cans of strong beer. In almost every way, the scene looked distinctly German.
“Having two hearts in one chest is not unusual for migrants anywhere in the world,” said Aladin El-Mafaalani, professor of sociology of migration and education at the Technical University of Dortmund.
“What unites the different generations of Turkish immigrants is Turkish football: club football, but of course also the national team,” he said. “It is part of your identity, of your social bond. “Most people of Turkish origin tend to support Turkey, but that does not mean they are against Germany.”
In an admittedly unscientific study of the huge crowd that had gathered to watch Turkey play, that sentiment held true. “Germany is our home, but our hearts are with Turkey,” said Salih Halil, who had traveled to the game with a group of 10 friends, all in their 20s, from Koblenz.
Halil is hedging his bets on the euro: he said he will support both Turkey and Germany. But when pressed, he admitted, like most Turkish-German fans, that he would go for Turkey. “The heart prevails over the head,” he said.
That phenomenon can be a little disconcerting for those whose affiliations are rather simpler. Zeynep Bakan, 25, who works at the German football museum in Dortmund, was wearing the German team’s clothing, but only out of professional necessity: he is from Istanbul.
“They go to German schools, they go to German clubs, they watch German football, they are very focused on German things,” he said of Germans of Turkish descent. “And then at the end of the day, they say they are Turks.”
He emphasized his point with one of the museum’s exhibits: a photograph of Mesut Özil, a key member of Germany’s team that won the 2014 World Cup. posing with the Turkish presidentRecep Tayyip Erdogan, in 2018.
The image caused considerable controversy at the time: the reaction was so severe that Özil quit the German national team over it, saying he was fed up with being treated as “a German when we win and an immigrant when we lose.”
Gundogan was booed for months for posing in a similar photograph, but Bakan said she believed the image itself encapsulates why so many second-, third- or fourth-generation Turks feel the pull of their ancestral homeland. “It’s this photo,” she said.
Bakan, who gleefully recounted key details of Özil’s career, said he felt he had made a mistake by posing for the photograph, effectively burning down his career in Germany. But for some, Özil’s description of his treatment as a German Turk reflects his own feelings and explains why they prefer Turkey to his home country.
Others, however, feel a different attraction. Five members of Türkiye’s squad in this tournament were born in Germany. Like Gundogan, Turkish captain Hakan Calhanoglu grew up in Gelsenkirchen. (Several other Turkish players were born in the Netherlands and Austria, as were many fans in Dortmund).
All of them could have followed a different path, or represented another country, if things had been different. For a player, that choice is a difficult and intensely personal decision, one that often must be made while still a teenager.
Altintop, the Turkish federation official, considered it an easy decision. “I said, ‘Thank you, I’m Turkish,’ that’s all,” he said. But many others struggle with it.
For fans, however, the fact that they are Turkish and German, or Turkish and Dutch, or Turkish and Austrian, serves to make their football heroes more identifiable.
“We can identify more with players like us,” said Okan Odabas, 27, from Freiburg, a city near Germany’s border with Switzerland. “All these young people who now play for Türkiye were also born and raised in Germany.” In Turkey’s squad, you can see a team that represents them, mixed identities and all.
For a long time, Professor El-Mafaalani said, the idea of pledging allegiance to two places – to Germany and Turkey, to Germany and anywhere else – was “seen as a problem”. It was assumed, he said, that there would be “conflicts of interest.” But those who live it, those who have accepted being Turks, Germans and Turkish-Germans, do not see it that way.
“It was supposed to be this or that,” Professor El-Mafaalani said. “Instead of both.”