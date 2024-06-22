Why Türkiye is the second local team at Euro 2024

Erkan Aykan does not need a second invitation to share his fame. He grew up in a Turkish family in Gelsenkirchen, an industrial city located in the heart of Germany’s Ruhr Valley. Somewhat more famous is what Ilkay Gundogan, the captain of the country’s soccer team, did. “I know his cousins,” he said proudly.

Listening politely, perhaps with a touch of indulgence, his brother Talha waits for Erkan to finish and immediately surpasses him. “He was in my class at school,” Talha said of Gundogan. “I played soccer with him when we were kids.”

The speed with which both men set out to establish their credentials in Gundogan illustrated their pride in having a connection with the Germany captain and their satisfaction at seeing him now leading his country at the European Championships.