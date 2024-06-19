Why is Putin traveling to Vietnam?

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia concluded a state visit to one long-time partner, North Korea, and moved on to another, Vietnam, arriving early Thursday local time, hoping to shore up crucial partnerships in the region while wages a protracted war in Ukraine. .
Putin’s war in Ukraine has left him isolated from the West, and his need for ammunition to fight that war has brought him closer to North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-un. The two leaders have been united by their common historical opponent, the United States, and on Wednesday revived a Cold War-era mutual defense commitment between their nations.
In Vietnam, by contrast, Putin – who landed in Hanoi, according to Russian state media – will meet with officials who have recently forged deeper ties with Washington. But Moscow has long been Hanoi’s main source of weapons, and Putin is keen to maintain that position.
It is Putin’s fifth visit to Vietnam and follows last year’s trips by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China, two leaders who sought assurances from Hanoi that he would not side with the other.
For Vietnam, Putin’s trip will be an opportunity to solidify ties with Russia, its most important defense partner. Although he has improved relations with the United States, Vietnam last year was still looking for secret ways to buy Russian military equipment in violation of American sanctions.
Washington has rebuked Hanoi for inviting the Russian leader, saying: “No country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and allow him to normalize his atrocities.”
This week, Vietnam’s newly installed president To Lam told the local Russian envoy that Hanoi “always considers Russia one of the priority partners in its foreign policy.”
Here’s what you need to know about relations between Moscow and Hanoi.
Russia and Vietnam have deep military ties.
In 1950, the Soviet Union was one of the first countries to grant diplomatic recognition to what was then the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, or North Vietnam. For decades, Moscow became Vietnam’s largest donor, providing military aid as Hanoi fought its wars against France and the United States.
The defense relationship has underpinned many ties between the two countries, which over the years also shared communist ideology. Putin arrived in Vietnam with his new Defense Minister, Andrei R. Belousov, and stressed that security issues are central to the visit.
Russian equipment accounts for 60 to 70 percent of Vietnam’s defense arsenal, according to Nguyen The Phuong, who studies Vietnam’s military affairs at the University of New South Wales in Australia. Russia has supplied Vietnam with coastal defense missile systems, six Kilo-class submarines, fighter jets and many more lethal weapons.
Almost all of Vietnam’s warships come from Russia, according to Phuong. Russian T-90 tanks, which were Vietnam’s last known major purchase of Russian weapons in 2016, form the backbone of Vietnam’s armored forces, he added. This means that Vietnam will remain dependent on Russia for years to come.
Vietnam has looked beyond Russia for weapons.
But the imposition of Western sanctions on Moscow has raised concerns in Hanoi about Russia’s reliability as a supplier, and has made Vietnam increasingly uncomfortable continuing to deal with Russia while engaging with the West.
Many of Vietnam’s leaders are also aware of the Russian military’s struggles against Ukraine: images have shown T-90 tanks being destroyed by drones used by Ukraine. They are also aware of Russia’s deepening relationship with China, which they see as a threat due to a long-running territorial dispute in the South China Sea.
In recent months, it has turned to countries such as South Korea, Japan and the Czech Republic as alternative sources of weapons. It has also tried to build its own defense industry. He has turned to India, another former Soviet ally, to modernize some of its weapons.
The United States has been actively offering more weapons to Vietnam, and senior officials have traveled to the country in recent months. But analysts say the highest levels of Vietnam’s defense leadership remain suspicious of Washington. They are reluctant to link their fate to a country where arms sales must be approved by a Congress that could condition the agreement on human rights.
The two nations have joint ventures in the oil business.
Russia has a significant stake in Vietnam’s lucrative oil and gas sector. Vietsovpetro, a joint venture run by Russia’s Zarubezhneft and Vietnamese state-owned PetroVietnam, operates Vietnam’s largest oil field, Bach Ho.
Profits from Vietsovpetro have generated millions of dollars for both Russia and Vietnam. Zarubezhneft and Gazprom, another Russian state energy company, are also involved in oil exploration projects in Vietnam.
For Moscow, these projects come at a time when Russian oil and gas exports to Europe have plummeted following the imposition of sanctions by the European Union. But they have irritated Beijing because they are in waters it claims are part of its territory.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam was also a particularly attractive destination for Russian tourists. In 2019, Russia sent the sixth-highest number of tourists of any country to Vietnam, just after the United States. But numbers declined during the pandemic and fell further after Vietnam suspended direct flights in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Direct flights resumed this year.
Putin is seen as popular among Vietnamese top brass.
Beginning in the 1950s, thousands of Vietnam Communist Party officials, senior business officials, doctors, teachers, and soldiers were trained in the Soviet Union and Russia. That list includes the current party chief, Nguyen Phu Trong.
But some felt those deep ties were ignored by the last Soviet leader, Mikhail S. Gorbachev, and Russia’s first president, Boris N. Yeltsin.
“Vietnamese feel that Gorbachev left Vietnam in the 1980s in an effort to improve relations with China; Yeltsin, throughout the 1990s, barely paid any attention to Vietnam,” said Ian Storey, a senior researcher at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. “Once Putin was in power in 2000, he gave it a lot of face. So the Vietnamese are grateful for that.”
He added that Vietnamese leaders liked Putin because “he put relations between Vietnam and Russia back on track.”
Paul Sonne and Damian Cave contributed reports.