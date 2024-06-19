Why is Putin traveling to Vietnam?

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia concluded a state visit to one long-time partner, North Korea, and moved on to another, Vietnam, arriving early Thursday local time, hoping to shore up crucial partnerships in the region while wages a protracted war in Ukraine. .

Putin’s war in Ukraine has left him isolated from the West, and his need for ammunition to fight that war has brought him closer to North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-un. The two leaders have been united by their common historical opponent, the United States, and on Wednesday revived a Cold War-era mutual defense commitment between their nations.

In Vietnam, by contrast, Putin – who landed in Hanoi, according to Russian state media – will meet with officials who have recently forged deeper ties with Washington. But Moscow has long been Hanoi’s main source of weapons, and Putin is keen to maintain that position.

It is Putin’s fifth visit to Vietnam and follows last year’s trips by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China, two leaders who sought assurances from Hanoi that he would not side with the other.