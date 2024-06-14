Why even UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt fears losing this election

With picture-postcard towns, country pubs and an unmistakable air of opulence, there are few more important strongholds for the British Conservative Party than Surrey, where voters have elected Jeremy Hunt, the current Chancellor of the Exchequer, as a legislator in five consecutive elections.

But even he admits he could be left out of Parliament after July 4.

“I’m very well known locally, I knock on doors, I talk to people and I have a certain following thanks to my 19 years as a member of Parliament,” Hunt told the New York Times last week. week as he prepared to canvass votes in Chiddingfold, 50 miles southwest of London. “But this is definitely the hardest it’s ever been.”

The fact that the government’s second most powerful man now looks like the underdog is testament to the magnitude of the threat facing the Conservatives in next month’s general election. Angered by economic stagnation, the impact of Brexit and a crisis in public services after years of government austerity, traditional Conservative voters are abandoning the party in prosperous English boroughs that have long provided its most reliable support.