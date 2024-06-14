Why even UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt fears losing this election

With picture-postcard towns, country pubs and an unmistakable air of opulence, there are few more important strongholds for the British Conservative Party than Surrey, where voters have elected Jeremy Hunt, the current Chancellor of the Exchequer, as a legislator in five consecutive elections.
But even he admits he could be left out of Parliament after July 4.
“I’m very well known locally, I knock on doors, I talk to people and I have a certain following thanks to my 19 years as a member of Parliament,” Hunt told the New York Times last week. week as he prepared to canvass votes in Chiddingfold, 50 miles southwest of London. “But this is definitely the hardest it’s ever been.”
The fact that the government’s second most powerful man now looks like the underdog is testament to the magnitude of the threat facing the Conservatives in next month’s general election. Angered by economic stagnation, the impact of Brexit and a crisis in public services after years of government austerity, traditional Conservative voters are abandoning the party in prosperous English boroughs that have long provided its most reliable support.
Several opinion polls predict a landslide victory for the opposition Labor Party that would sweep many long-serving Conservative lawmakers out of Parliament. Although Hunt, who grew up in the area and still lives there, can still beat the odds, analysts say he is vulnerable.
“Frankly, I would be very surprised if Jeremy Hunt survived,” said Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester, adding that even if Hunt’s local connections, moderate politics and high profile earned him a strong personal vote . , “he’s not much of a lifesaver when you’re faced with a tsunami.”
In leafy places like Chiddingfold, where the village pub dates back to the 14th century, the most potent threat comes not from the Labor Party but from the centrist Liberal Democrats, or Lib Dems, whose poll ratings have increased recently. The party’s more moderate brand of politics is more acceptable to conservative-leaning voters who are unwilling to switch to the Labor Party.
Godalming and Ash, which Hunt hopes to win, is a new constituency created after local boundaries were redrawn, but includes much of the area he has represented since 2005. And this part of Surrey has many commuters working in well-paid companies . financial jobs in London, as well as those who moved outside the capital to start families.
In areas where they are best positioned to beat the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats also hope to persuade centrist or left-wing voters who would normally favor the Labor Party or the Green Party to switch their support, a process known as tactical voting.
In Shere, the village where Hunt first went to school, there is a Liberal Democrat sign outside the house of Bob Jarrett, who worked for the European Commission before retiring to the village more than two decades ago. “I’m a member of the Labor Party,” admitted Mr Jarrett with a smile, “but voting Labor here is a waste of a vote, so I vote Liberal Democrat.”
Critics say the Conservatives have only themselves to blame for the riot in their backyard. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss sacrificed the party’s reputation for economic competence by spooking financial markets with a plan for unfunded tax cuts. Her scandal-prone predecessor, Boris Johnson, alienated university-educated moderate Conservatives in the South with his bombastic pro-Brexit rhetoric, disdain for business and violation of lockdown rules during the Covid pandemic. .
Many Conservatives stayed with the party in the last election because the Labor Party was then led by Jeremy Corbyn, a far-left lawmaker. But his successor, Keir Starmer, has moved the party firmly towards the center and is a much less terrifying prospect.
“These are voters who do not share the Conservative Party’s post-Brexit worldview: on Brexit, on immigration, on social values, on nationalist drums,” Professor Ford said.
The beneficiary here could be Liberal Democrat candidate Paul Follows.
“I don’t think there’s been a paradigm shift away from the Conservatives, I think the Conservatives have moved away from the people,” Follows said as he sipped his coffee in a Godalming cafe. As for Mr Hunt, he added: “He’s been a cabinet minister four times; if he’s here thinking he’s the underdog, I think things have gone a bit wrong in the world.”
As Hunt headed to Chiddingfold Town Hall in jeans, a jacket and an open-necked shirt, he blamed global headwinds for the problems facing his party and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“I think it’s similar to the way President Biden is struggling in the United States after a period in which voters have been hit hard by the pandemic and inflation,” he told The Times. “The incumbent governments have suffered.” But he admitted that “we haven’t done everything right ourselves.”
Inside, Mr. Hunt’s questioning by about 40 villagers was polite but often critical. The ice was broken early when the chancellor’s cell phone rang and he cut the call, declaring: “It’s not Rishi.” He then moved on to issues on taxes, the economy, healthcare, Downing Street lockdown parties and Brexit, which Hunt opposed during a 2016 referendum but which he now supports.
To complicate matters, Hunt faces a challenge to his right from Reform UK, the populist successor to the Brexit Party. The Reform candidate in the area, Graham Drage, claimed that Trump ally Nigel Farage’s decision to lead the party had increased his support, albeit in an area where he voted to remain in the European Union.
Drage, an independent consultant who proposes deregulation and tax cuts, doesn’t flinch when asked whether, by receiving Conservative votes, he will help the Lib Dems unseat Hunt.
“That wouldn’t worry me at all,” Drage said. “There’s no point in re-electing the Conservatives so they can betray everyone for another four or five years.”
Jane Austin, who works on Hunt’s parliamentary team, said he had always treated the area as a marginal seat, but this time “there are probably a thousand, two thousand votes; That’s where I really think we are. “
If he were to lose, Hunt could be the highest-profile Conservative election casualty since Michael Portillo, a former cabinet minister, in 1997, the year Tony Blair brought the Labor Party to power in a landslide. But Hunt, 57, is popular in this area and particularly in Shere, the town where she grew up and where her younger brother, Charlie, lived until his death last year from cancer in 53.
Outside Hilly’s Tea Shop in Shere, Craig Burke, owner of a health software company, recalled how he recently ran a marathon with Mr. Hunt to raise money for a cancer charity.
“The thing about Jeremy is that he made money in business before he got into politics, so it was never about money,” Burke said. “He went into this with the right intentions.”
However, the tide running against the Conservatives is so strong that even their friends are thinking carefully about how to vote.
“If I didn’t know Jeremy, I’d be in the country’s mindset,” Mr. Burke said. “To have a change.”