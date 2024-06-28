Why Britain’s murky election betting scandal is causing outrage

Rishi Sunak’s bet was considerable. Five weeks ago, the British prime minister went all-in on his belief that a summer election could offer his Conservative Party a better chance of staying in power than waiting until the fall.
Calling an early election was Sunak’s last gamble, but it has since emerged that in the days before he stood forlornly in the pouring rain on May 22 and told the country he was going to the polls, several colleagues and subordinates were making bets of a more literal kind.
Looking at data from the week before Mr Sunak’s announcement, bookmakers noted an increase in bets Small sums were wagered (just a few thousand pounds) but the sudden flurry of activity was enough to warrant further investigation.
The question of whether these bets were made by political officials, using inside knowledge of Sunak’s intentions to make quick profits, has come to dominate what could be the Conservatives’ final days in power. It also sums up how some sections of the electorate perceive the party that has ruled Britain for 14 years.
“All of this has reinforced the public’s previous concerns,” said Luke Tryl, executive director of More in Common, a research group. “It goes right to the heart of the matter: ‘One rule for them and one rule for everyone else.’”
Craig Williams, one of Sunak’s senior parliamentary advisers and a Conservative candidate running for office, was first to arrive. under scrutiny After the Guardian reported that he had backed an election on 19 May, three days before the prime minister announced he was in favour of a July election. Now suspended from campaigning, he has admitted an “error of judgement” but insisted he has committed no wrongdoing.
As the Gambling Commission, the regulator that oversees Britain’s rich and varied gambling industry, widened its investigation, several other senior Conservative officials were named as subjects of inquiry.
Among them were Tony Lee, the party’s campaigns director, and his wife, Laura Saunders, a potential Conservative candidate in the next election who has since been suspended by the party.
Nick Mason, the Conservative Party’s director of data, has taken leave after being informed that he too is under investigation. There are rumours that the investigation could soon identify other Tory staff.
Meanwhile, one of the officers protecting Mr Sunak was arrested over allegations he had also placed bets on the timing of the election, and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed He is investigating several other law enforcement officials.
The scandal is another blow for Sunak, who is campaigning not so much to win the election, scheduled for July 4, but to stem his party’s potential losses.
He had already caused a stir after leaving commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day early to do a television interview, a decision for which he later apologised profusely. He then faced widespread ridicule after claiming that he had struggled as a child because his parents had not allowed him to have satellite television.
Allegations of gambling have compounded that damage, polling experts said, adding to a sense of an out-of-touch party that seemed to consider itself above ethical concerns.
What was potentially more corrosive was “the perception that we operate outside the rules we set for others,” said Michael Gove, one of the Conservatives’ most high-profile lawmakers. told the Sunday Times“That was damaging at the time of Partygate,” he said, referring to the scandal over Boris Johnson’s Downing Street parties during the pandemic, “and it is damaging here.”
Political betting is a growing industry (more than $1.5 billion was wagered on the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election, possibly making it the biggest betting event of all time), but markets on when an election might be called are, experts say, inherently niche.
They are actually managed as novelties, designed to attract publicity and, hopefully, new customers, according to a veteran political betting expert, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the industry.
According to him, they are not designed to generate large profits. Bookmakers simply seek not to lose money on them, assuming that there will be people – not just legislators, but also various party bureaucrats – who have access to better information than they do. To limit their losses, they limit the amount of money anyone can bet on the market.
The bets made in the days before Mr Sunak’s announcement fit that bill. Williams, for example, is accused of betting just £100 ($125), for winnings that would have extended to just a few hundred pounds. “These are not life-changing sums for major political figures,” said Joe Twyman, director of Deltapoll, a public opinion consultancy.
In fact, the small size of the market is what may have alerted authorities to unusual activity in the first place: the spike probably wouldn’t be noticed in a market like horse racing or soccer.
Britain has a curious relationship with betting, which is perhaps best illustrated by its place in sport. In football, for example, as in baseball, players are completely prohibited from betting on their own sport.
Last year, England striker Ivan Toney was banned for six months for betting on matches. Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá could be banned for life if found guilty of betting on games in which he took part. He has strongly denied the allegations.
However, both Toney and Paquetá play for club teams (Brentford and West Ham, respectively) that were sponsored last season by betting companies. They play in stadiums full of betting house logos. And Brentford owner Matthew Benham bought the club with money he earned from his successful career as a professional sports player.
That kind of cognitive dissonance around gambling is familiar in Britain. If gambling is carried out in one of the thousands of betting houses on the country’s main streets, it is considered a social plague, a worrying and pernicious addiction.
If it takes place at Royal Ascot and you’re wearing a nice hat, it’s the social event of the season. It was telling that Mr. Williams, the prime minister’s assistant, He described his bet as a “flutter.” – a Britanism for a small bet, one that is inherently trivial, harmless and fun.
The election scandal has resonated with voters not because they disapprove of all gambling, experts said, but because of what it suggests about the ethics of the ruling party.
“This sums up what everyone was already thinking,” Twyman said. “It reinforces an existing narrative that was built around the historical problems of Partygate. And it has an opportunity cost: people are talking about this, instead of what conservatives want them to talk about.”
According to More in Common’s Tryl, the impact it has had on ordinary people is astonishing. The data suggests that the betting scandal, along with Sunak’s “gaffes” around D-Day and his comments on cable television, have become the defining issues of the campaign.
The allegations have not made much of a dent in the polls, but that should not be much of a relief to the Conservatives, Tryl said, because it reflects not how little the public cares, but how much of the electorate has already turned against their party. “A lot of people had already left,” he said.
That is certainly the view of the bookmakers: the Tories are currently 70/1 ahead of holding on to power on July 4.