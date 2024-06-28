Why Britain’s murky election betting scandal is causing outrage

Rishi Sunak’s bet was considerable. Five weeks ago, the British prime minister went all-in on his belief that a summer election could offer his Conservative Party a better chance of staying in power than waiting until the fall.

Calling an early election was Sunak’s last gamble, but it has since emerged that in the days before he stood forlornly in the pouring rain on May 22 and told the country he was going to the polls, several colleagues and subordinates were making bets of a more literal kind.

Looking at data from the week before Mr Sunak’s announcement, bookmakers noted an increase in bets Small sums were wagered (just a few thousand pounds) but the sudden flurry of activity was enough to warrant further investigation.

The question of whether these bets were made by political officials, using inside knowledge of Sunak’s intentions to make quick profits, has come to dominate what could be the Conservatives’ final days in power. It also sums up how some sections of the electorate perceive the party that has ruled Britain for 14 years.