Why a ceasefire in Gaza is so elusive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel called Hamas’s response to the latest peace proposal for Gaza “negative.” Hamas insisted that it was addressing it “positively.”
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, speaking in Qatar, said Hamas had demanded changes, some of which were “workable” and some of which were not. A Hamas official told an Arab television channel that the group had not raised any new ideas and that Blinken saw things through an Israeli lens and “speaks Hebrew.”
The Biden administration has pledged to continue working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to close the gaps. But after days of intense diplomacy in the region, a months-long effort to end the war in Gaza appears as stalled as ever, as each side stubbornly clings to maximalist demands unacceptable to the other.
Asked on Friday at the Group of 7 summit in Italy if he still thought a deal could be reached, President Biden said: “I haven’t given up hope, but it’s going to be difficult.”
At the heart of the disagreement over the three-phase deal, according to officials and experts, is Hamas’ goal of essentially securing a permanent ceasefire from the start and a withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza before handing over most of the hostages.
Israel says it is willing to negotiate a permanent end to the war, now in its ninth month, but only after dismantling Hamas’ military and governance capabilities. This clashes with Hamas’ goals of surviving the war and retaining control of the coastal enclave.
“Hostages are the only cards Hamas has in its hand as leverage against Israel, so its basic demand is maximalist,” said Shaul Shay, former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council and now a senior researcher at the International Fighting Institute. against the Defense. Terrorism at Reichman University in Israel.
“What Hamas wants is for Israel to withdraw and end the war, and for Hamas to continue ruling Gaza, with all that that entails,” he said, “as long as the fate of the hostages is not entirely clear.”
The three-phase plan would begin with an immediate, temporary ceasefire and work toward a permanent end to the war and the reconstruction of Gaza. The plan also calls for the release of all remaining captives in Gaza, civilians and soldiers, in exchange for a much larger number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.
The recent chain reaction of proposals and counterproposals began in late April, when Israel presented a draft that Blinken called “extraordinarily generous.”
Israel offered at least two concessions, allowing displaced Palestinians from northern Gaza to return to their homes and reducing the number of hostages to be freed in the first phase of the deal from 40 to 33.
Of the more than 250 people taken captive during the devastating Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 that sparked the war, 116 remain in Gaza, according to Israeli officials. At least a third of them are no longer alive.
Around 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 attack, according to Israeli officials, while more than 37,000 Palestinians have died so far in the war, Gaza health authorities say. Its count does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.
Hamas announced on May 6 that it had accepted the proposal. But it turned out that the group was accepting an altered version. Israel said at the time that major differences remained between the two sides.
Weeks later, Israel responded with the latest draft, which Biden outlined in a speech on May 31 and was later endorsed by the United Nations Security Council. American and Israeli officials say it is very similar to the May 6 draft that was accepted by Hamas.
Israeli officials have confirmed that the proposal was unanimously approved by Netanyahu’s small war cabinet, although far-right members of his ruling coalition have vowed that if he goes ahead with it, they will bring down his government.
Netanyahu himself has avoided openly embracing the proposal, but the Biden administration says Israel is fully on board. An Israeli government official, whose name and title cannot be made public, per protocol, said in a statement this week that the proposal allowed Israel to achieve its war goals.
“Israel accepted the proposal as it was and as it is,” Blinken said in Qatar this week, adding: “Hamas did not do it.”
Israel is getting closer to being able to contemplate an end to the war now that its ground operation in the Gaza city of Rafah is underway. Israel had presented the enclave’s southernmost city as the last stronghold of organized Hamas battalions and has now gained control of the corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt, long a main conduit for weapons smuggling into the territory.
But Hamas has shown resilience, resurgent in areas of central Gaza that Israel believed it had cleared of militants. The group has little incentive to compromise and renounce any future role after the war, said Zakaria Al-Qaq, a Palestinian national security expert, especially when recent polls indicate which is the most popular faction among Palestinians.
“Hamas does not want to lose politically while still standing militarily,” he said. His defiant staying power, he said, “is his victory.”
Hamas has said in multiple statements that despite reports that Israel has agreed to the plan, all it has heard from Netanyahu are denunciations of the proposal and insistence on continuing the war.
In addition to American guarantees of a permanent ceasefire, Hamas now demands that Russia, China and Turkey act as guarantors and signatories of a ceasefire. That demand will be unacceptable to Israel.
The dispute comes against the backdrop of a rollercoaster week of events and mixed emotions for Israelis and Gazans. Last weekend, Israelis were jubilant over the daring rescue of four hostages from Gaza. Palestinians mourned the dozens of Gazans killed during the attack — more than 200, according to Gaza health officials. Immediately afterwards, the Israeli military said the number was less than 100. Neither side provided any breakdown of how many of the dead were combatants or civilians.
Analysts said the high death toll would likely harden Hamas’s negotiating position.
Days later, four Israeli soldiers were killed and several more wounded after militants blew up a building in Rafah where troops were operating. Hamas’s military wing took responsibility. “Our fighters were able to blow up a house full of explosives where Zionist forces had fortified themselves inside,” he said in a statement.
Shay, a former deputy national security adviser, said not enough pressure was being put on Hamas, either from Israel, militarily or from outside. He said the United States and Qatar could do more, such as working to freeze Hamas funds and deport Hamas officials based in Doha, Qatar’s capital.
But speaking to reporters alongside Blinken in Doha on Wednesday, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, said he was allowing Hamas to keep its offices in Doha for one reason: as a communication channel, which He said it was valid and was now being used.
As a mediator, he said, Qatar was trying “not to pass judgment” on one side or the other and was doing everything it could to close the gaps.
“Our biggest concern is that it is taking too long to close these gaps,” Al-Thani said, adding: “We need to put an end to this as soon as possible.”