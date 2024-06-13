Why a ceasefire in Gaza is so elusive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel called Hamas’s response to the latest peace proposal for Gaza “negative.” Hamas insisted that it was addressing it “positively.”

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, speaking in Qatar, said Hamas had demanded changes, some of which were “workable” and some of which were not. A Hamas official told an Arab television channel that the group had not raised any new ideas and that Blinken saw things through an Israeli lens and “speaks Hebrew.”

The Biden administration has pledged to continue working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to close the gaps. But after days of intense diplomacy in the region, a months-long effort to end the war in Gaza appears as stalled as ever, as each side stubbornly clings to maximalist demands unacceptable to the other.

Asked on Friday at the Group of 7 summit in Italy if he still thought a deal could be reached, President Biden said: “I haven’t given up hope, but it’s going to be difficult.”