Who is Julian Assange? What to know about the Wikileaks founder and his plea deal

Julian Assange spent his youth in Australia during the 1980s in a state of perpetual, chaotic motion. He moved more than two dozen times, jumped from school to school and was thrust, for a time, into what he called a New Age cult, before settling in Melbourne.
It was there, at the age of 16, that he adopted a vocation: hacking. It would eventually put it on the brink of global disruption in an era of backlash against national security and the political establishment.
This week, Assange, the 52-year-old founder of WikiLeaks, boarded a private plane from London for a long flight to an American courtroom in Saipan. He is expected to plead guilty Wednesday morning to a single count of unlawfully obtaining and disseminating national security information.
Assange to return to Australia
Assange is expected to be released immediately after the U.S. Justice Department accepted the five years he has already served in Britain’s Belmarsh prison. He will then fly back to Australia, his wife said.
There is at least one more debt to pay: $520,000 to the Australian government for the chartered flight home, which he hopes to raise through crowdsourcing.
It is unclear what Assange, who suffered bouts of depression and a minor stroke during his imprisonment, will do next.
But he will be free to move again, ending a period of confinement that lasted about a dozen years, first in self-exile from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and then in prison after being charged in the United States and taken into custody. by the British authorities.
He was a bold teenage hacker.
If the past is any guide, Assange may not remain inactive for long.
By his late teens, Assange was — by his own account — Australia’s most experienced hacker, claiming to have breached thousands of systems, from a local telecommunications commission to Pentagon servers, using, among others, the alter ego Mendax. (As a teenager, he adopted the motto “splendide mendax,” Latin for “brilliantly liar.”)
Assange has said his goal has always been to publicly share important information hidden by big governments and big companies, without damaging the systems it infiltrated. And in the early 1990s, Assange and a group of hackers began systematically attacking systems run by what he called “the US military-industrial complex.”
In 1994, he had his first serious brush with the law, facing a 31-count indictment for hacking into servers owned by Telecom Australia. Assange, facing 290 years in prison, fell into a deep depression, wandering in the desert near Melbourne and sleeping outdoors.
Ultimately, he pleaded guilty and received no jail time. But the experience was a tough test and strengthened his political resolve to attack institutions that he believed were infringing on individual liberties, including the U.S. National Security Agency.
WikiLeaks presents itself as a model of transparency.
Assange and a group of like-minded activists, hackers, programmers and academics founded WikiLeaks in 2006, with the stated mission of breaking the veil of secrecy that protects powerful cliques in public and private life. He defined his role as a digital Robin Hood, freeing “hunted documents” from captivity in secret computer networks.
In its early years, WikiLeaks worked closely with major news organizations, uncovering details of extrajudicial executions in Kenya, the crackdown on dissidents in China, possible financial corruption in the United States and Peru, among many others.
The success of the group made its founder famous. Assange was tireless, brash and itinerant, traveling from country to country to recruit volunteers, judge potential leakers and advertise the virtues of extreme institutional transparency.
As the 2010s dawned, Assange increasingly set his sights on the United States, earning him simultaneous global recognition as a free speech warrior and ultimately a half-decade behind English bars.
WikiLeaks would publish reams of secrets about US military activity in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as confidential cables shared between diplomats. During the 2016 campaign, WikiLeaks published thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee, leading to revelations that embarrassed the party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
He was fleeing repeatedly.
At the time, he was already on the run and heading to London after Swedish authorities accused him of sexual assault. (Assange has denied the charges, saying they were a covert attempt to extradite him to the United States. The case was dropped at the end of 2019.)
In 2012, Ecuador granted Assange asylum and moved him to a 300-square-foot space in that country’s embassy in London.
In 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Assange on 18 counts related to WikiLeaks’ dissemination of a wide range of national security documents. They included a trove of materials sent to the organization by Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst who provided information on military planning and operations nearly a decade earlier.
By then, Assange had worn out his welcome. British police arrested him and took him to Belmarsh, where he was confined to a cell for 23 hours a day. According to one account published in La Nación this yearHe ate alone on a tray, surrounded by 232 books, and was only allowed one hour a day to exercise in a prison yard.
A secret hearing paves the way for his release.
In the end, the choreographed multinational dance that led to his release took place behind closed doors, at a secret bail hearing in London last Thursday. British officials said.
While many of Assange’s supporters lamented the requirement that he plead guilty to any crime, he seemed relieved to be free, if images posted by his wife and friends on social media are any guide.
At least he’s back on the move.