Who is Julian Assange? What to know about the Wikileaks founder and his plea deal

Julian Assange spent his youth in Australia during the 1980s in a state of perpetual, chaotic motion. He moved more than two dozen times, jumped from school to school and was thrust, for a time, into what he called a New Age cult, before settling in Melbourne.

It was there, at the age of 16, that he adopted a vocation: hacking. It would eventually put it on the brink of global disruption in an era of backlash against national security and the political establishment.

This week, Assange, the 52-year-old founder of WikiLeaks, boarded a private plane from London for a long flight to an American courtroom in Saipan. He is expected to plead guilty Wednesday morning to a single count of unlawfully obtaining and disseminating national security information.

Assange to return to Australia

Assange is expected to be released immediately after the U.S. Justice Department accepted the five years he has already served in Britain’s Belmarsh prison. He will then fly back to Australia, his wife said.