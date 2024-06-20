He is an Egyptian magnate little known outside the region.
Tycoon Ibrahim al-Organi, president of the Organi Group, oversees a wide network of companies involved in construction, real estate and security. He maintains close ties with senior Egyptian officials, three people who have followed the relationship and who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect his work in the region.
But it is Hala, a company that Organi Group has listed as its own, that has come under the most scrutiny. Hala has become a lifeline for Palestinians trying to escape war-torn Gaza, but has also been accused of squeezing desperate people with exorbitant fees. In an interview this month, Organi spoke at length and in detail about Hala’s activities, although he said that his role in the company was limited and that he was only one among many shareholders.
Hala officials did not respond to emailed questions.
What is Hala?
Hala had long been listed on Organi Group’s website as one of the conglomerate’s companies, but the reference appeared to have recently been removed. Organi Group did not respond to a request for comment on why it had removed Hala from the website.
Organi Group has at least eight businesses. The company lists Organi as its president and his son, Essameldin Organi, as chief executive.
The older Mr. Organi, according to the company’s website, has built “a diverse business empire that acts as an inseparable backbone of the Egyptian economy in countless fields.”
In the interview at his office in Cairo, Organi described Hala as a tourism company, “like any company that exists in an airport.” It was created in 2017, he said, to provide VIP services to Palestinian travelers who wanted an enhanced experience when crossing Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city.
According to people who paid for his services during the war, Hala has charged most Gazans over the age of 16 $5,000, and most under 16s half as much, $2,500, to coordinate their departures. They also said VIP service was lacking.
Organi says Hala charges $2,500 per adult, and nothing for children.
What are the tycoon’s ties to Gaza?
Organi was born in 1974 in the Egyptian border town of Sheikh Zuweid, near Gaza.
He says he is simply a shareholder or partner in any company with Gaza-related business. But in the interview, he said his companies played a key role in rebuilding Gaza, including removing rubble, after a previous round of war between Israel and Hamas in 2021.
His Instagram account features several videos showing earthmoving equipment clearing destroyed buildings in Gaza City in 2021. Text beneath many videos notes that the work was being carried out according to the “instructions of President Abdel Fattah el- Yes Yes”.
Organi also rents trucks to aid groups that transport supplies to the territory and purchases some of those same supplies.
Weeks after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel that led to war, Organi appeared on the Egypt-Gaza border and vowed to support Palestinians in Gaza.
“We will not hesitate,” he said in statements carried by Egyptian media. “They are our brothers.”
Organi also says he is in talks about possible involvement in the reconstruction of Gaza after the war.
How is he linked to the Egyptian government?
Organi has maintained close relations with members of the Egyptian government, using his influence to promote his business interests, according to two diplomats familiar with the matter.
He was already a well-known businessman in Sinai when he rose to fame in the 2010s after partnered with the Egyptian army to fight militants on the peninsula who claimed to be affiliated with the Islamic State.
In the interview, Organi said he had led the Sinai Tribes Union, a state-backed group that helped fight militants on the peninsula.
“God helped us gather the tribes back under the Union flag and put me at the head,” he said. “We decided to help the government completely eliminate terrorist groups.”
In 2022, el-Sisi appointed Organi as one of two non-governmental members of the Sinai Development Authority, which is responsible for development initiatives in the peninsula. Organi recently announced that he, along with other tribal figures, would build a city named after el-Sisi in the Sinai.
He said that did not mean he had a special relationship with the president and that others were involved.
“We are known for strongly supporting President Sisi and we love him,” Organi said, “but it’s not like we’re the only ones.”