Who is Ibrahim al-Organi, accused of accusing Palestinians of escaping Gaza?

He is an Egyptian magnate little known outside the region.

Tycoon Ibrahim al-Organi, president of the Organi Group, oversees a wide network of companies involved in construction, real estate and security. He maintains close ties with senior Egyptian officials, three people who have followed the relationship and who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect his work in the region.

But it is Hala, a company that Organi Group has listed as its own, that has come under the most scrutiny. Hala has become a lifeline for Palestinians trying to escape war-torn Gaza, but has also been accused of squeezing desperate people with exorbitant fees. In an interview this month, Organi spoke at length and in detail about Hala’s activities, although he said that his role in the company was limited and that he was only one among many shareholders.

Hala officials did not respond to emailed questions.

What is Hala?

Hala had long been listed on Organi Group’s website as one of the conglomerate’s companies, but the reference appeared to have recently been removed. Organi Group did not respond to a request for comment on why it had removed Hala from the website.

Organi Group has at least eight businesses. The company lists Organi as its president and his son, Essameldin Organi, as chief executive.