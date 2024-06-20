When the only way out of the war in Gaza is to buy a way out

The only way for almost all Gazans to escape the horrors of the war between Israel and Hamas is to leave through neighboring Egypt.
And that is often a complicated and expensive test, involving the payment of thousands of dollars to an Egyptian company that can put Palestinians on an approved travel list to cross the border.
Faced with the company’s high fees, as well as widespread hunger in Gaza, where there is no end in sight to Israel’s military campaign, many Palestinians have resorted to trying to raise money with desperate appeals on digital platforms such as GoFundMe.
Dr. Salim Ghayyda, a pediatrician in northern Scotland, posted one such plea in January after his sister texted him from Gaza to say their father had suffered seizures.
His father made it to the hospital and survived, but Dr. Ghayyda, 52, who left Gaza in 2003, said the episode convinced him he had to evacuate his family at any cost.
“I thought about going to sleep one night and waking up to the news that my family was gone,” he said. “I felt helpless and hopeless, but I knew I had to do something.”
A complicated process
In the past eight months, an estimated 100,000 people have left Gaza, Diab al-Louh, the Palestinian ambassador to Egypt, said in an interview. Although some managed to leave through connections with foreign organizations or governments, for many Gazans, leaving the territory is only possible through Hala, a company that appears to be closely linked to the Egyptian government.
Now the future of that avenue is uncertain, especially after the Israeli army launched an offensive against Hamas in Rafah and took control of the crossing there, leading to its closure in May. Since then, no Gazans have been allowed to pass through and it is unclear when it will reopen.
The New York Times spoke to a dozen people inside and outside Gaza who were trying to leave the territory or help family or friends do so. All but one spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation by Egyptian authorities against them or their family or friends.
There are other ways out of Gaza, but many of them also require large payments. One route is to pay unofficial intermediaries in the enclave or in Egypt, who demand between $8,000 and $15,000 per person in exchange for arranging their departure within a few days, according to four Palestinians who made the payments or attempted to.
Palestinians linked to international organizations and governments, holders of foreign passports or visas, the wounded, and some students enrolled in universities outside Gaza have been able to leave without paying high fees, but most of the more than two million people in the enclave do not fall. in those categories.
Hala charges $5,000 to coordinate departures for most people over 16 and $2,500 for most people under that age, according to seven people who have gone through this process or attempted to do so.
Hala officials did not respond to emailed questions. But Ibrahim al Organi, whose company, Organi Group, has listed Hala as one of its companies and who describes himself as a shareholder, questioned whether the company charged those amounts, insisting that children traveled for free and that adults paid $2,500. He said that amount was necessary because the service Hala provides is “VIP” and argued that operating costs had skyrocketed during the war.
Organi, a tycoon with a history of helping the Egyptian government fight extremists in the Sinai Peninsula, maintains close connections with senior Egyptian officials, according to three people who have followed the relationship and spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their work in the region. He denied he was unfairly benefiting from his connections.
A man living in a tent on the beach in Deir al Balah, a town in central Gaza, said he felt like he was dealing with war profiteers because he was being financially pressured during the most vulnerable time of his life. life.
He felt that he had no choice but to register with Hala. The 48-year-old man has to raise money for his wife and his seven children, some of whom have to pay the adult ticket. That means he needs $37,500, he said, but so far he’s only managed to raise $7,330 on GoFundMe.
“What is the alternative? There is none,” she stated.
Offer a ‘VIP’ service?
Hala makes people go through a complicated bureaucratic process to register their loved ones. The company requires a family member to visit its offices in Cairo and pay for the service in $100 bills issued in 2013 or later, according to Dr. Ghayyda and three other people with knowledge of Hala’s payment process. Organi denied knowledge of the practice and said those who paid in $100 bills had been scammed by illegal brokers.
In February, when Dr. Ghayyda traveled to the Egyptian capital to register his parents, sister and nephew, he brought his 23-year-old son with him to avoid carrying more than $10,000. At that time, he had raised about $25,000.
“The whole process was quite long, complex and uncertain,” he said.
In an interview at his office in Cairo, Organi spoke at length and in detail about Hala’s activities, although he said his role in the company was limited and that he was only one among many shareholders. Hala has long been listed on Organi Group’s website as one of the conglomerate’s companies, but the reference appears to have recently been removed. Organi Group did not respond to a request for comment when asked why they had removed Hala from their website.
Organi described Hala as a tourism company, “like any company that exists in an airport,” and said it had been created in 2017 to provide VIP services to Palestinian travelers who wanted an enhanced experience when crossing Rafah.
“I help them only when they want to enter the VIP lounge, have breakfast, be driven to Cairo in a nice BMW, make a rest stop and then continue to their destination,” he said. “Our role is to provide the best service possible, that’s all.”
Several Palestinians who used Hala’s service during the war said they were not offered VIP service: they were taken to Cairo in a minibus and given basic food.
Organi said that increased demand for wartime services, such as the trip from Rafah to Cairo, had forced the company to increase its prices.
He spoke in an office where one wall displayed a large photo of him with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt. When asked about Hala’s ties to the Egyptian government and accusations that Hala profits from love contracts, he insisted that he was being slandered by media outlets linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist political group that briefly held the presidency. of Egypt more than a decade ago until the The Egyptian army, led by el-Sisi, took power.
On a visit in April to an imposing stained-glass building in central Cairo that houses Hala’s offices, 40 people were lining up outside with stacks of photocopied documents and wads of cash in hand.
Those gathered chatted loudly about exchange rates in Palestinian Arabic as they waited for two Egyptian Hala employees to let them into the building and as cars and taxis dropped off more customers nearby.
When asked about the accusations against Egypt cited in this article, the Egyptian government referred the Times to previous comments made by Egyptian officials, including Sameh Shoukry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Shoukry told Sky News in February that he did not tolerate Hala charging $5,000 in fees and said Egypt would take steps to eliminate the fees. The Egyptian government did not respond to a request for comment on his relationship with Hala.
COGAT, an Israeli Defense Ministry body that implements government policy in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, declined to comment on the role Israel plays in the movement of Palestinians through the Rafah crossing. Israel has facilitated the departure of foreigners and dual nationals from Gaza in coordination with Egypt and the United States, according to the COGAT website.
Israel has not allowed almost any Gazan to seek refuge in its territory or pass through it to reach other places.
Bittersweet reunions
In a statement in mid-May, GoFundMe said more than $150 million had been contributed to raise funds related to the war in Gaza and that around 19,000 campaigns had been created on its platform, including evacuations, medical care and food.
Contributors include friends, family and their social networks, but also strangers without direct connections to those promoting the fundraiser.
A 30-year-old Palestinian, living in a cramped tent in Rafah, said he had made the decision to leave in January. He could no longer tolerate the unsanitary conditions. To bathe, he had to heat water in a makeshift wood stove and transfer it to a plastic bucket, which he dragged to a dirty room that contained only a toilet. Using a bottle, he would pour water over his body, simulating a shower, a process he described as deeply inhumane.
He also turned to a GoFundMe campaign. His family raised more than $55,000 to pay for the departure of 12 members. A month ago, he and his family arrived in Egypt.
In April, Dr. Ghayyda, the pediatrician, traveled to Egypt for the second time, this time to join his parents, sister and nephew, who had just left Gaza in time for Eid al-Fitr.
He was overwhelmed with joy, but still felt an enormous burden: 28 close relatives were still trapped in Rafah and Gaza City, and his parents would have to start a new life in Cairo, at least until the war was over. (In May he secured the release of four more family members.)
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “It meant a lot to me to see my parents, my sister and my nephew. But I am still consumed by constant fears about my family who are still in Gaza. “I won’t be able to feel like I can breathe normally again until I know they are safe.”
Mother Mekay and Vivian Yee contributed reports.