When the only way out of the war in Gaza is to buy a way out

His father made it to the hospital and survived, but Dr. Ghayyda, 52, who left Gaza in 2003, said the episode convinced him he had to evacuate his family at any cost.

“I thought about going to sleep one night and waking up to the news that my family was gone,” he said. “I felt helpless and hopeless, but I knew I had to do something.”

A complicated process

In the past eight months, an estimated 100,000 people have left Gaza, Diab al-Louh, the Palestinian ambassador to Egypt, said in an interview. Although some managed to leave through connections with foreign organizations or governments, for many Gazans, leaving the territory is only possible through Hala, a company that appears to be closely linked to the Egyptian government.

Now the future of that avenue is uncertain, especially after the Israeli army launched an offensive against Hamas in Rafah and took control of the crossing there, leading to its closure in May. Since then, no Gazans have been allowed to pass through and it is unclear when it will reopen.

The New York Times spoke to a dozen people inside and outside Gaza who were trying to leave the territory or help family or friends do so. All but one spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation by Egyptian authorities against them or their family or friends.