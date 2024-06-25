When sick pets need blood, animal “superheroes” come to the rescue

“There’s no specific breed we’re looking for,” said Dr. Valerie Latchford, a veterinarian and phlebotomist at Blue Ridge Veterinary Blood Bank, a commercial blood bank in Virginia that relies entirely on domestic dog donations. “We have everything from dogs that were picked up from shelters, some of them in other countries, to the winningest Spinone” – a shaggy Italian breed – “of all time, show dogs, service dogs. “

One non-negotiable: The dogs must appear comfortable with the staff and the process, able to remain relaxed for the five or so minutes it takes to draw blood. “They didn’t sign the forms to come in,” Dr. Latchford said. “But they can have a say in whether they donate or not.”

The dog’s owner, Beth Acker, has seen this firsthand. His former dog, Harley, a Bernese mountain dog who craved food and attention, spent six years as a Blue Ridge donor. To have his blood drawn, Harley lay on his side on a table, snuggling with the blood bank’s designated “dog snuggler” while he was hand-fed cheese and peanut butter. “He loved it right away,” Acker said. “I was really proud of him.”

Harley ultimately donated nearly four gallons of blood; In the last years of his life, Harley needed a transfusion, which brought the experience full circle.

On the other hand, Pancho, Ms. Acker’s black coonhound-Labrador mix, didn’t seem comfortable donating blood himself, although he attended Harley’s appointments “to share the amazing treats,” Ms. Acker said.

nine lives

Cats tend to be more difficult donors. “They don’t just jump on the table and lie down,” Reinauer said of DoveLewis. Feline blood donations often require sedation, which is not a risk-free procedure. For this reason, DoveLewis only uses cats owned by people working in the veterinary profession. Ms. Reinauer’s cat, Apollo, a sturdy Maine Coon, is a donor.