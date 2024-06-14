What you need to know about the $50 billion loan to Ukraine backed by Russian assets

The United States and other major Group of Seven economies agreed on Thursday to a plan to give Ukraine a $50 billion loan to help it buy weapons and begin rebuilding damaged infrastructure. The move comes at a crucial time in the war, when Russia has the momentum on the battlefield.

The details aren’t completely worked out, but here’s what we know.

Where will the money come from?

Initial money for the loan will come from the United States, the European Union and other G7 countries, although details on how much each entity contributes are being worked out.

The idea is to use the almost $300 billion in Russian assets in the West, frozen after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as a basis for the loan. The money will be repaid over time from profits made on those Russian assets, about two-thirds of which are in Europe.