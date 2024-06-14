What you need to know about the $50 billion loan to Ukraine backed by Russian assets

The United States and other major Group of Seven economies agreed on Thursday to a plan to give Ukraine a $50 billion loan to help it buy weapons and begin rebuilding damaged infrastructure. The move comes at a crucial time in the war, when Russia has the momentum on the battlefield.
The details aren’t completely worked out, but here’s what we know.
Where will the money come from?
Initial money for the loan will come from the United States, the European Union and other G7 countries, although details on how much each entity contributes are being worked out.
The idea is to use the almost $300 billion in Russian assets in the West, frozen after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as a basis for the loan. The money will be repaid over time from profits made on those Russian assets, about two-thirds of which are in Europe.
Many of the assets are in bonds that have matured, generating interest of, depending on the interest rate, between $3 billion and $4 billion a year.
Instead of simply providing Ukraine with that annual sum, which is relatively small given the demands of the war, the G7 countries agreed to the loan, which could be granted to Ukraine at the end of the year.
Ukraine’s current financial and military needs are estimated at about $100 million a year.
What countries will contribute?
The G7 countries have agreed at the leadership level to provide the money for the loan.
The Americans have said they will contribute the full amount but would like others to participate. A senior European official, who requested anonymity to discuss financial deliberations behind closed doors, said on Friday morning that all of this was still a topic of discussion but that at this time the European Union was willing to contribute half, about 25 billion dollars, for 30 billion dollars, and the Americans and others will contribute the rest. The money would come from the European Union’s financial aid budget.
Leaders of EU states will have to approve any commitment by the bloc, the official said.
Since most of the assets are in Europe, Europeans want to ensure that as revenues are spent, European companies get a fair share, especially European arms manufacturers.
Britain, Canada and Japan, all G7 countries, have also said they are willing to participate.
Ukraine will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from the Russian assets and will not be responsible for repayment of the loan.
What happens if interest rates fall?
One of the key questions is who takes responsibility for the loan if interest rates fall or if there is suddenly a peace deal that unfreezes Russian assets.
It seems unlikely that the assets will be unfrozen, as the G7 had previously agreed that they would be used to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war. Since the amount of money that will be needed to rebuild the country is at least double the frozen assets and grows as the war continues, it is unlikely that Russia will ever recover those assets.
Still, it is unclear who will guarantee the loan: responsibility is expected to be shared between the countries issuing it, according to two European officials close to the talks.
What will the money be used for?
The loan will go to Ukraine in several disbursements before the end of the year and will serve three main purposes, the officials said: supporting Ukraine militarily, including helping to establish weapons factories on its territory; help cover the country’s budget deficit; and assist with the urgent reconstruction of infrastructure.
The disbursement is assumed to depend in part on Ukraine’s ability to use the money to good effect.
But how it will be disbursed and through what agencies is still being discussed, officials said. The World Bank is a possibility, they say. Nigel Gould-Davies, a senior researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies who has been researching the issue, said another question was whether Ukraine could decide for itself how to use the money. “Or,” as he put it, “will that be decided for Ukraine?”
“There are a lot of details we don’t know yet,” Gould-Davies said, noting that he would have preferred a direct seizure of the assets, which would have been simpler. But some countries and central bankers, including Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, ruled out that approach for now because it would have set a dangerous precedent.
Gould-Davies said the current plan was “suboptimal compared to outright seizure.”
“It is more complicated and requires elaborate financial engineering that seizure would not require,” he added.
But he acknowledged that “given the point we were at a few days ago, this result is at the upper end of expectations.”
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said the deal was “a very strong message to Putin that Putin cannot survive us and that we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.” ”.
In a nod to Europeans already concerned about the cost of war, he added: “It is not European taxpayers who are paying for the Russian damage, but Russia.”