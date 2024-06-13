What you need to know about health and chemical hair straighteners

Straightened hair has long been the dominant social standard of beauty for black women, from the working class to those in government and corporate America, to celebrities and even someone in the White House. Michelle Obama said in 2022 that she felt she had to straighten her hair while she was first lady instead of wearing a natural style. “No,” she said. “They are not prepared for it.” Hair can be straightened with heat, but a vast majority of black women (an estimated 89 percent) have used chemical relaxers, which are easier and more affordable, at some point in their lives, often starting in childhood. .

However, there is a growing body of evidence, much of which has not reached the public, that shows a link between these products, marketed directly to black women and girls, and a number of health disorders in women.

Here’s what you should know about relaxers and your health.

Growing Body of Evidence Links Relaxants to Health Disorders in Women

Scientists have struggled for decades to explain why black girls show signs of early puberty (development of breasts and pubic hair) more than twice as often as white girls and also earlier than girls of other ethnicities. The early onset of puberty and menstruation is associated with a cascade of reproductive health disorders. Many of these hormonal health problems are more common in black women than other women, including an aggressive form of breast cancer that contributes to a death rate from the disease that is 28 percent higher than the average. of white women.

The ingredients in chemical relaxers include several that are known as endocrine disruptors.