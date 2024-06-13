What you need to know about health and chemical hair straighteners

Straightened hair has long been the dominant social standard of beauty for black women, from the working class to those in government and corporate America, to celebrities and even someone in the White House. Michelle Obama said in 2022 that she felt she had to straighten her hair while she was first lady instead of wearing a natural style. “No,” she said. “They are not prepared for it.” Hair can be straightened with heat, but a vast majority of black women (an estimated 89 percent) have used chemical relaxers, which are easier and more affordable, at some point in their lives, often starting in childhood. .
However, there is a growing body of evidence, much of which has not reached the public, that shows a link between these products, marketed directly to black women and girls, and a number of health disorders in women.
Here’s what you should know about relaxers and your health.
Growing Body of Evidence Links Relaxants to Health Disorders in Women
Scientists have struggled for decades to explain why black girls show signs of early puberty (development of breasts and pubic hair) more than twice as often as white girls and also earlier than girls of other ethnicities. The early onset of puberty and menstruation is associated with a cascade of reproductive health disorders. Many of these hormonal health problems are more common in black women than other women, including an aggressive form of breast cancer that contributes to a death rate from the disease that is 28 percent higher than the average. of white women.
The ingredients in chemical relaxers include several that are known as endocrine disruptors.
Burns and abrasions, often caused when products are applied to the scalp, give endocrine-disrupting chemicals efficient entry into the body, and research conducted in recent years now shows that frequent use is linked to a risk elevated for both breasts. and uterine cancer.
Products are poorly regulated
Chemical relaxers line the shelves of beauty supply stores and pharmacies in black communities, with packages aimed at boys with brightly colored boxes and adorable little girls with straight, wavy hair. And the labeling can’t be trusted: A 2018 report found dozens of potentially hormone-disrupting chemicals in hair products used by Black women, but most of the toxic ingredients weren’t listed on the packaging.
Relaxers are marketed similarly in Europe and the United States, although they contain different active ingredients, because the European Union regulates more than 1,300 substances for use in cosmetics, while the FDA prohibits or restricts only nine. Hair straighteners marketed to children in the United States have been found to contain the highest levels of five of the chemicals banned in the European Union. The FDA has proposed banning formaldehyde, an ingredient in many relaxers that the agency itself has linked to cancer, but it has not set a date and banning one ingredient would not address the rest.
Despite growing awareness of risks, products remain popular
After compelling new research linking chemical relaxers to uterine cancer was published in late 2022, class-action lawsuits were filed, recruiting thousands of plaintiffs with messages on billboards, the Internet and television. The cases were consolidated into a single lawsuit overseen by a federal judge. He names at least a dozen companies as defendants and is now in the discovery phase.
Meanwhile, the products have enjoyed something of a resurgence on social media, with TikTok videos with the hashtag #relaxerisback receiving more than 24 million views and featuring young women smiling and showing off their straightened hair.