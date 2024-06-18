What weapons is North Korea accused of supplying Russia?

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia will travel to North Korea on a two-day visit starting Tuesday to meet with one of the main suppliers of weapons for its war against Ukraine.
As the war dragged on, Russia found itself in dire need of conventional weapons, including artillery shells, that North Korea could supply.
Here’s some background on what’s happened so far and why it’s important.
What do we know about previous weapons shipments?
The United States first accused North Korea of selling artillery to Russia in September 2022, seven months after the war began. At the time, North Korea denied the allegations.
Then last August, the White House warned that Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were holding arms talks, and in September, Kim visited Putin in eastern Russia. Just weeks later, U.S. officials said North Korea had sent more than 1,000 weapons containers to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. As of March, officials said, North Korea had shipped nearly 7,000 weapons containers to Russia.
If filled with 152 millimeter artillery shells, the containers could carry up to three million bullets, South Korea’s defense minister said. Or, if they were packed with 122-millimeter rockets, they could hold more than half a million bullets. They also could have been carrying a combination of both weapons, he said. In your latest estimateMinister Shin Wok-sik last week estimated the number of North Korean shipping containers sent to Russia at 10,000.
Additionally, the White House said in January that Russia had begun launching ballistic missiles produced in North Korea. Arms control experts said fragments of the Hwasong-11A short-range ballistic missile have been found after Russian airstrikes in Ukrainian cities for months, including Kharkiv in February. North Korea may also be supplying anti-tank missiles and man-portable surface-to-air missiles, as well as rifles, rocket launchers, mortars and projectiles, South Korean military officials said. he told reporters in November.
Both Moscow and Pyongyang deny the arms trade, which is prohibited under United Nations sanctions on North Korea.
How important are these weapons?
The war in Ukraine is a war of attrition, in which Russia and Ukraine try to outdo each other, firing thousands of artillery shells, missiles and rockets every day. That means all the ammunition North Korea provides helps Russia maintain an advantage over Ukraine.
The Hwasong-11A series missiles, in particular, have a high degree of accuracy and are difficult to shoot down, experts said.
But at least some of the other weapons are believed to be old or somewhat ineffective. Last fall, the top U.S. military official at the time, Gen. Mark A. Milley, said he doubted it would be “decisive” when asked whether the 152-millimeter projectiles provided by North Korea would have much of an impact in the field. of battle.
“Would there be a big difference? I am skeptical about it,” he said shortly before leaving the post of head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.