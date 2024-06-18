What weapons is North Korea accused of supplying Russia?

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia will travel to North Korea on a two-day visit starting Tuesday to meet with one of the main suppliers of weapons for its war against Ukraine.

As the war dragged on, Russia found itself in dire need of conventional weapons, including artillery shells, that North Korea could supply.

Here’s some background on what’s happened so far and why it’s important.

What do we know about previous weapons shipments?

The United States first accused North Korea of ​​selling artillery to Russia in September 2022, seven months after the war began. At the time, North Korea denied the allegations.

Then last August, the White House warned that Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were holding arms talks, and in September, Kim visited Putin in eastern Russia. Just weeks later, U.S. officials said North Korea had sent more than 1,000 weapons containers to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. As of March, officials said, North Korea had shipped nearly 7,000 weapons containers to Russia.