What the Impressionist painter Camille Pissarro saw in London

In the early 1870s, an émigré painter watched from a footbridge as a steam locomotive pulled out of a station on the outskirts of London. His name was Camille Pissarro, and he was developing a style of plein-air painting that would soon be called “Impressionism.”
Pissarro and a fellow émigré, Claude Monet, stayed in London for only a few months. In April 1874 they were among the painters who held the first Impressionist exhibition in Paris, the subject of a retrospective which will run until 14 July at the Musée d’Orsay and open on 8 September at the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.
But London was one of his first muses. Monet painted the River Thames and the Palace of Westminster, among other central locations, while Pissarro captured scenes in the suburbs where houses and railway tracks were replacing forests and farmland.
I have a special interest in Pissarro’s painting of the train because it shows the neighborhood where my wife grew up, in a Victorian house depicted as a “blot” on the impressionist’s canvas, as my father-in-law says.
The railway, closed in the 1950s, is now a nature trail where our children look for blackberries during visits to their grandparents.
On our last visit, I decided to find out what Pissarro saw on that train and what his early London paintings tell us about Britain’s Victorian past. I learned that his brushstrokes captured a moment of dramatic urban transformation whose impacts on city design are still visible today.
My Pissarro project involved long winter walks, trips to museums, a ride on an antique locomotive and a sprinkling of investigative reporting on an arcane mystery. My main guide was my father-in-law, a former “train explorer” with a keen interest in railway history.
‘Fog, snow and spring’
A 1990 history of my in-laws’ area describes the old railroad as “lost.” But, like other places Pissarro painted in south-east London, the site where the tracks once ran was not difficult to find. I could see it through a bedroom window, past the camellia and winter jasmine.
Pissarro, a Danish citizen who fled a Paris suburb during the Franco-Prussian War, was used to being an outsider. He had been born on the Caribbean island of St. Thomas to Jewish parents of French descent and had moved to Paris in 1855 after spending a few years in Caracas.
But he was not completely isolated when he arrived in London with his partner, Julie Vellay, and their two young children in December 1870. They stayed with relatives in the southeastern suburb of Norwood, and socialized with Monet and other émigré artists in a central café. Run by a French wine merchant.
Pissarro, 40, was frustrated by his lack of commercial success and his family was homesick. Vellay described the English language as a “succession of curious noises.”
But London wasn’t all bad for them. It’s where Pissarro and Vellay married; where she met Paul Durand-Ruel, an art dealer who would sell her work for decades; and where she painted several canvases in her formative Impressionist style.
“Monet and I were very enthusiastic about London landscapes,” he later wrote. “Monet worked in the parks, while I, living in Lower Norwood, then a charming suburb, studied the effects of fog, snow and spring.”
Time travel
Pissarro lived near the Crystal Palace, a glass-domed exhibition space that epitomized Victorian Britain’s sense of modernity and had been moved to southeast London from Hyde Park in the 1850s. But the painter, who worked outdoors in wooden clogs, he was more interested in the suburban scenes unfolding around the corner.
One of Pissarro’s first London paintings, “Fox Hill, Upper Norwood” shows figures walking down a snow-covered residential street. When my father-in-law, Alec, took me there on a windy December morning, we noticed that many of the same houses were still there.
The winter sky was the same dappled gray that Pissarro liked to paint (and that Cat, my long-time expat wife, loves to hate). I was surprised at how well his dull canvas still captured the area’s hills and refracted sunlight.
Then we noticed two people wandering down the street holding a print of the same painting. What were the chances of that happening? It turned out that they were also Pissarro groupies, searching the present for clues about the past.
“It’s like time travel,” one of them, Libby Watson, told me. “It’s the closest thing you can get, isn’t it – looking at old buildings and imagining you were there.”
A ‘messy’ city
When Pissarro arrived in London, the city was still expanding, while new railways were being built. The train line he painted in 1871 had opened in 1865 to serve new suburban commuters, as well as tourists traveling to Crystal Palace from Victoria Station, near Buckingham Palace.
In 1866 or 1867 my in-laws’ house was built next to the line, on a street that had been a footpath through fields near the village of Dulwich, whose name derives from an Old English term for “the meadow where it grows. dill”. The street was in Forest Hill, a fairly new suburb which, like Norwood, took its name from the great northern forestan ancient forest that was largely cleared as London moved south in the 19th century.
Not everyone liked the pace of change. The Victorian art critic and social philosopher John Ruskin, who lived in the Dulwich area, She complained that the fields near his house had been dug up to build sites or cut by the “wild crossings and concourses” of the railways.
“No existing linguistic term that I know is sufficient to describe the forms of filth and the modes of ruin,” wrote Ruskin, who left London in 1872 for England’s Lake District.
The expansion of London in the 19th century was not well organised, but “disorderly”, as my father-in-law says, and fueled by railway rivalries. The line that Pissarro painted was run by a company that competed with a neighbor for passengers. Both were run by “belligerent figures” who built unnecessary tracks for the sole purpose of competition, according to railway historian Christian Wolmar.
The competition “resulted in a complex, underinvested network that still causes problems for travelers today,” Wolmar wrote in “Fire and Steam,” his 2007 history of British railways. will say, train service in the area remains notoriously irregular.
But for a visiting 19th-century impressionist, it must have been fascinating to watch a giant city devour the countryside in real time.
In the tracks
“Lordship Lane Station, Dulwich”, Pissarro’s 1871 painting of a train, shows a black locomotive belching smoke as it approaches the viewer on tracks running through empty fields. A railway signal, a metal or wooden contraption whose location indicated whether the train driver should stop or proceed, looms horizontally above us.
Today the scene is almost unrecognizable. The railway line closed in 1954, almost 18 years later. The Crystal Palace burned downLordship Lane station was subsequently demolished and a local bus route was extended to cover the former railway route.
Now the homes stand on what was once open land, and the railway bridge that Pissarro painted sits on a natural reserve (and is temporarily closed for renovations).
The strip of land where the tracks once passed by my in-laws’ house has become a nature path.
As for the canvas, it now hangs in the Courtauld Gallery in central London. When we visited in December, I was so busy trying to keep our toddlers from destroying priceless art that I didn’t have much of a chance to study it.
But we were able to enjoy the British railway legacy at other points of our trip. One day we took our locomotive-obsessed children on a steam train ride through the Bluebell Railwaya historic line just outside London. Those tracks were once owned by a railway company that financed the move of Crystal Palace to south-east London after The Great Exhibition of 1851.
Children also played on trains at the London Transport Museum, where an exhibit informed us that the “unstructured” growth of the 19th century had transformed the city.
“Lordship Lane” highlights the drama of that transition because Pissarro’s railway tracks divide a still-rural piece of land from a newly suburbanized one, Karen Serres, senior curator of paintings at the Courtauld, told me when I called for a chat.
And unlike many other Pissarro works, there are no people depicted in Lordship Lane. When Courtauld staff examined the canvas with X-rays in 2007, they discovered that an earlier version had a human figure painted into one corner and then painted over.
The train, then, is the main theme. And you can’t avoid it because it’s heading straight for you.
The sign in question
“Lordship Lane” is often compared to “Rain, Steam and Speed,” an 1844 landscape painting by JMW Turner. Pissarro and other French Impressionists openly admired English artists, whose works they saw in London museums. Art historians have long debated the extent to which British painters influenced the Impressionists.
I don’t have a very clear opinion on the matter, but in London I was very interested in resolving another even more arcane historical debate.
Specifically, I had been told that “Lordship Lane” is the painting about which the Courtauld receives the most complaints. Among other things, critics apparently maintain that Pissarro’s Victorian train signal should have been vertical for “go,” not horizontal for “stop.”
Dr Serres told me that what I had heard was correct. Over the years, the museum had changed the description of the painting after railway enthusiasts pointed out errors, including the original title of “Penge Station, Upper Norwood”.
But he never knew what to make of suggestions that the signal should be vertical to “go” because the train appears to be stopped in the station. His own impression was that the train was “a little further” from the platform and had already received the signal to continue. On the other hand, other details in the painting, including the station and the train smoke, did not seem particularly accurate.
“It’s very difficult to know how completely accurate these things are, and in fact that wasn’t the point of it,” he said. “It was about making a beautiful composition.”
My father-in-law said he tended to think the signal was correct because the train seemed to have already passed through the station, but he wasn’t entirely sure.
So I called Mr. Wolmar, the author of “Fire and Steam,” who later emailed me to say he agreed.
“The train has already passed the signal, so it will have returned to the default position, which is horizontal,” he wrote.