What the Impressionist painter Camille Pissarro saw in London

In the early 1870s, an émigré painter watched from a footbridge as a steam locomotive pulled out of a station on the outskirts of London. His name was Camille Pissarro, and he was developing a style of plein-air painting that would soon be called “Impressionism.”

Pissarro and a fellow émigré, Claude Monet, stayed in London for only a few months. In April 1874 they were among the painters who held the first Impressionist exhibition in Paris, the subject of a retrospective which will run until 14 July at the Musée d’Orsay and open on 8 September at the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.

But London was one of his first muses. Monet painted the River Thames and the Palace of Westminster, among other central locations, while Pissarro captured scenes in the suburbs where houses and railway tracks were replacing forests and farmland.