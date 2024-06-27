What the Court’s ruling on ultra-Orthodox wording means for Israel

Tuesday’s ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court ending a decades-long exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews from serving in the country’s military could herald a seismic shift in the country’s trajectory, with social, political and security implications.
The ruling is likely to further test Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile governing coalition, which relies on the support of two ultra-Orthodox parties that support the exemption even as Israel is at war in Gaza.
The issue of the exemption for the ultra-Orthodox has long polarized a country where most 18-year-old Jewish youth, both men and women, are conscripted to serve years of mandatory service. Traditional Israelis have long been outraged by the lack of equality.
More recently, the months-long war in Gaza and looming conflicts on other fronts have highlighted the military’s need for more soldiers.
Who are the Haredim?
Many of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox – known in Hebrew as haredim, or those who fear God – grant the state only de facto recognition, rejecting the notion of secular Jewish sovereignty and serving in the military.
Instead, many Haredim view full-time Torah study as a supreme value and argue that this scholarship has ensured the survival of the Jewish people for centuries.
But the ultra-Orthodox minority in Israel is far from homogeneous: followers of some rabbinic courts are more insular and protective of their community’s special status than others.
Some Haredim have chosen to enlist in the military over the years, pursue secular higher education, and become more part of broader Israeli society.
But other more staunch Haredim fear the image of the military as a melting pot and say that young people who enter the military as ultra-Orthodox leave secular. Ultra-Orthodox women are of no use.
Haredim make up about 13 percent of Israel’s population. But it is a young community that favors large families. As a result, its members make up an increasing proportion of the country’s draft-age cohort.
Today, an annual average of about 1,200 haredim serve in the military, a small fraction of the base. And many of them are considered by the community to be religious deserters or from the margins of Haredi society.
What is at stake?
Shortly after Israel’s founding in 1948, the country’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, exempted 400 yeshiva or religious seminary students from military service and agreed to future exemptions as part of an agreement to give the ultra-Orthodox a measure of autonomy. in exchange for his support in the creation of a largely secular state.
The first exemptions were intended, among other things, to help restore the ranks of Torah scholars after they were decimated in the Holocaust. Historians say Ben-Gurion believed that in modern Israel, ultra-Orthodoxy would decline or eventually disappear.
Instead, the Haredim have become the fastest-growing sector of Israel’s population, leading many Israeli experts to conclude that the model of mass exemptions is no longer sustainable. Resentment has grown among large segments of the Israeli public over what they see as an unequal sharing of the national burden.
After decades of legal patchwork and years of government procrastination, the issue has come to a head. Now that all temporary laws and orders have expired, the court ruled that the long-standing military exemption has no legal basis.
In addition to dividing the country, the issue has the potential to collapse Netanyahu’s ruling coalition amid a costly war in Gaza.
Netanyahu must now scramble to find a legislative solution acceptable to both the ultra-Orthodox parties, which support the exemption, and their more secular and nationalist allies, who oppose it, or risk losing his government.
The ruling takes Israel into “new territory” and constitutes “a precedent for Israeli politics, for Israeli society and for the military,” said Shuki Friedman, vice president of the independent Jerusalem-based Jewish People’s Policy Institute and an expert. in matters of religion and state.
If until now the discussion was always about equality, he said, the focus has shifted to the need for more soldiers, and the ultra-Orthodox are “an important source of potential recruitment.”
What happens next?
Shortly after Tuesday’s ruling, the office of Israel’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, sent instructions to government officials asking them to immediately implement the court’s decision.
The letter said the security establishment had already committed to recruiting an additional 3,000 ultra-Orthodox seminary students over the next year. But it was not immediately clear when or how the military would choose those recruits from the more than 60,000 draft-age students currently enrolled in religious seminaries with exemptions from the service.
“This is an initial figure for immediate recruitment that does not fully reflect the current needs of the military or the advancement of equitable burden sharing,” the letter states, asking authorities to develop a more comprehensive plan.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s Likud party said it would push legislation that calls for small increases in Haredi recruitment but would largely codify the exemption for most others.
The bill may not win parliamentary approval in its current form, while any tightening of its terms could upset the rabbis and haredi parties on which Netanyahu depends.
For now, Netanyahu is likely to buy time. The ultra-Orthodox parties have little interest in overthrowing the government, which is the most right-wing and religiously conservative in Israel’s history.
But the court ruling, said Israel Cohen, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Kol Berama commentator, certainly created a “negative dynamic” for the government.
How are the attitudes of the Haredim changing?
Since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, which sparked war in Gaza, there is a greater willingness to serve, according to Cohen.
After the attack, thousands of haredim expressed their willingness to join the army.
Many younger haredim increasingly want to participate in the military, higher education and the workforce, said Yitzik Crombie, an ultra-Orthodox businessman who runs several programs to help community members integrate into those areas.
“But they are very afraid,” he said, “of losing their special identity, their culture, their unique way of life. “To be haredi is to be separated from another society.”
Joining the military means trading the signature black-and-white uniform of seminary students for khaki uniforms and changing allegiance from a rabbi to a commander, he said. The military, she said, must build trust in the community by showing how recruits can serve and remain ultra-Orthodox.
Many Haredim enrolled in seminaries do not actually study all day, if at all. Since Oct. 7, Cohen said, more Haredim have been adopting the position that anyone who is not studying can join the military.
But even as attitudes toward service are changing in some parts of the community, others remain vehemently opposed to conscription.
Some rabbis attacked the court’s ruling for failing to value the importance of Torah study, Cohen said.
Rabbi Moshe Maya, closely affiliated with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, a key partner in Netanyahu’s coalition, told Kol Berama on Wednesday that “a son of the Torah is forbidden to enlist.”
“Those who go to the army today come out as desecrators of the Sabbath,” he added.