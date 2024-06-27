What the Court’s ruling on ultra-Orthodox wording means for Israel

Tuesday’s ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court ending a decades-long exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews from serving in the country’s military could herald a seismic shift in the country’s trajectory, with social, political and security implications.

The ruling is likely to further test Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile governing coalition, which relies on the support of two ultra-Orthodox parties that support the exemption even as Israel is at war in Gaza.

The issue of the exemption for the ultra-Orthodox has long polarized a country where most 18-year-old Jewish youth, both men and women, are conscripted to serve years of mandatory service. Traditional Israelis have long been outraged by the lack of equality.

More recently, the months-long war in Gaza and looming conflicts on other fronts have highlighted the military’s need for more soldiers.