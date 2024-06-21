What is the mood like in Iran before the presidential elections

The campaign posters adorning the streets of Iran for the upcoming presidential election make big promises: economic prosperity, an end to corruption, a free press, reversing the brain drain, and a candidate’s promise to “save the citizens” of all evils. evils that afflict the country.

In their efforts to attract votes, the six candidates (five conservatives and one reformist, all selected by a committee of clerics) are unleashing ferocious attacks on the status quo. In speeches, televised debates, and roundtable discussions, they have criticized the government’s economic, domestic, and foreign policies, as well as the violent treatment of women by the moral police, and have ridiculed optimistic official assessments of the economic prospects of They will appear as harmful hoaxes.

Iran will hold a special presidential election on June 28 to choose a successor to President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline conservative who died last month in a helicopter crash. While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all major political decisions in Iran, the presidency sets the domestic agenda and, to a lesser extent, can influence foreign policy.