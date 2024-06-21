What is the mood like in Iran before the presidential elections

The campaign posters adorning the streets of Iran for the upcoming presidential election make big promises: economic prosperity, an end to corruption, a free press, reversing the brain drain, and a candidate’s promise to “save the citizens” of all evils. evils that afflict the country.
In their efforts to attract votes, the six candidates (five conservatives and one reformist, all selected by a committee of clerics) are unleashing ferocious attacks on the status quo. In speeches, televised debates, and roundtable discussions, they have criticized the government’s economic, domestic, and foreign policies, as well as the violent treatment of women by the moral police, and have ridiculed optimistic official assessments of the economic prospects of They will appear as harmful hoaxes.
Iran will hold a special presidential election on June 28 to choose a successor to President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline conservative who died last month in a helicopter crash. While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all major political decisions in Iran, the presidency sets the domestic agenda and, to a lesser extent, can influence foreign policy.
Elections in Iran are neither free nor fair by Western standards, and the selection of candidates is rigorously vetted by the Guardian Council, an appointed committee of 12 clerics. However, some elections have been competitive and results can be unpredictable. The council approved the current candidates from a list of 80, seven of them women, including a former president and several government ministers and legislators, all of whom were disqualified.
In past political campaigns, both conservatives and reformists attacked their rivals, but conservatives generally stayed within strict ideological boundaries that prevented attacks on the system.
While one might expect harsh criticism of this campaign from the reformist candidate, the fact that it came from conservatives has surprised some Iranians. And that may be the point, analysts say.
Voter turnout is an important marker for the government, a measure of its support and legitimacy, and it has lagged amid boycotts and voter apathy. To some extent, the debates reflect real divisions within political ranks and a general frustration, even among officials, with the country’s problems.
The presence of a reformist candidate, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, is in itself a surprise, since the council has banned most reformists from running in the last parliamentary and presidential elections. However, this may also be a government ploy to increase turnout, an Iran expert said.
Dr. Pezeshkian, a cardiac surgeon, former health minister and long-time member of Parliament, was a “symbolic candidate trying to generate debate and mobilize people’s votes,” said Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and Africa program. of the North at Chatham House in London. “They probably calculated that, for internal optics and legitimacy, it would be beneficial to organize what looks like a more dynamic election.”
Still, Vakil said the election season in Iran showed a level of rigorous public debate rarely seen in some of the region’s countries with authoritarian governments.
Despite the government’s efforts, it remains a challenge to generate enough interest to persuade voters to go to the polls in large numbers. Voter cynicism is widespread, with many Iranians saying in interviews, social media posts and public election forums that they have lost faith in achieving meaningful change through the ballot box and prefer an end to clerical rule.
“Every day we are bothered by his colorful deceptions,” a university student who did not give his name told Dr. Pezeshkian at a recent meeting at the University of Tehran, according to one report. video of the event. The crowd in the auditorium erupted in cheers and applause.
The student then questioned the importance of the presidency. “What is the meaning of the presidency,” he asked, “when it does not have the power to influence those at the top or remain immune to interference from the intelligence apparatus?”
Dr. Pezeshkian, while generally sympathetic, told the student that as president he would not have the power to accomplish many of the things he called for, such as freeing political prisoners, “even if he wanted to.”
He went on to tell students that he opposed the morality police and said he had spoken out against the treatment of Mahsa Amini, the young Kurdish woman who died in morality police custody in 2022, sparking a nationwide uprising.
“We do things that make women and girls hate us,” she said. “It’s our behavior that makes them confrontational.”
Iranian elections can be fluid, with candidates dropping out to solidify support between one or two contenders. For now, the favorite is a conservative, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and former mayor of Tehran, who is now the speaker of Parliament.
Ghalibaf is a strongman figure with close ties to Khamenei. Whistleblowers and journalists have reported multiple scandals involving Mr. Ghalibaf and his family, including financial corruption and ideological heresies such as preaching austerity while his relatives spend lavishly abroad. He has denied the allegations.
Navid Farrokhi, 45, a Tehran entrepreneur and business owner who sits on the advisory board of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, said he supported Ghalibaf because of his decades of administrative experience and dealings with foreign capital as mayor. . He said he did not care about the corruption allegations.
“I live here, I work here and I manage my employees with many challenges,” Farrokhi said in a phone interview. “I want to feel that I have a voice and a vote to improve our lives and that I can do it by participating in elections.”
Ali, 42, an engineer from Tehran who asked that his last name not be used for fear of reprisals, said in an interview that he was reaching out to Dr. Pezeshkian and considering voting for him.
“I thought I wouldn’t vote for anyone in this round of elections, but Pezeshkian is an interesting figure,” he said. “He has been simple and direct in his opinions and has no stains on his political career.”
The other four conservative candidates are Saeed Jalili, an ultra-hardliner who has held senior positions, including chief nuclear negotiator; Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, vice president of the Raisi administration; Alireza Zakani, current mayor of Tehran; and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, the only cleric to have served as director of counterintelligence in the Ministry of Intelligence and as minister of Justice.
Ghalibaf has tried to show that he could improve government efficiency. During a televised roundtable, he complained that at least 30 percent of all oil revenue is lost to sanctions evasion, an unacceptably high figure, he said, which is “the result of being uninformed, incompetent and reckless.”
Cleric Pourmohammadi declared in a televised debate that the Islamic Republic had virtually lost its people and that governing successfully “would require a miracle.”
“The miracle of people’s trust. The miracle that people trust the government,” he added.
A 37-year-old engineer from Isfahan, Soheil, who also asked that his last name not be used for fear of reprisals, succinctly illustrates Mr. Pourmohammadi’s point. “I will not vote; the elections are not free,” he said in a telephone interview. “My representative is not among the candidates and I don’t see any difference between them. “None represents my wishes.”
While candidates have been free to criticize the government, the media has been under control. Two prominent journalists, Yashar Soltani and Saba Azarpeik, were arrested this month for their work. expose corruption allegations against government officialsparticularly Mr. Ghalibaf.
The government body warned all media outlets in June that any coverage that could be interpreted as encouraging people not to vote or reducing voter turnout would be a crime punishable by up to 74 lashes for the top executive and the revocation of the publication license. .
On Tuesday, Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel laureate and human rights activist who is serving a 10-year prison sentence, received an extra year in prison, said Mostafa Nili, his lawyer.
The additional sentence was punishment for urging Iranians to boycott March parliamentary elections and for criticizing Ghalibaf’s daughter Dina for a lavish baby shower in Turkey and her subsequent importation of nearly 500 pounds of baby clothes and items. related, despite their father’s decision. preaching that Iranians should buy domestic products.
The scandal became known in Iran. like #babyshowergate.
On Thursday night, the Iranian judiciary announced the arrest of Vahid Ashtari, a prominent conservative whistleblower who had exposed the baby shower scandal.
Leily Nikounazar contributed reports.