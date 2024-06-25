What is a famine and who determines its existence?

A group of global experts said Tuesday that Gaza is at high risk of famine, but stopped short of saying it had already begun.

Officially determining that a famine exists is a technical process. It requires analysis by experts, and only government authorities and senior UN officials can declare it.

So how is famine defined? Here’s a closer look.

What is a famine?

Food insecurity experts working in the Integrated classification of food safety phaseso IPC, an initiative controlled by UN bodies and major aid agencies, identifies a famine in an area based on three conditions:

At least 20 percent of households face extreme food shortages.

At least 30 percent of children suffer from acute malnutrition.

At least two adults or four children per 10,000 people die every day from hunger or diseases related to malnutrition.

Since the CPI was developed in 2004, it has been used to identify only two famines: in Somalia in 2011 and in South Sudan in 2017. In Somalia, more than 100,000 people died before the famine was officially declared.

IPC analysts expressed serious concern about food insecurity in Yemen and Ethiopia related to civil wars in those countries, but said there was not enough information available from governments to issue a formal assessment.

Famine classifications in Somalia and South Sudan galvanized global action and spurred large donations.

What has the CPI said about hunger in Gaza?

The CPI’s first report on Gaza, published in December, found that the enclave’s entire population was experiencing food insecurity at critical levels or worse. Although the group said Gaza had not yet crossed the famine threshold, it warned that the risk of famine would increase if the war was not stopped.

A second analysis in March projected that famine was “imminent” for the 300,000 Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza, and that such conditions would develop by the end of May.

The group’s analysis on Tuesday said nearly half a million people in Gaza face hunger due to a catastrophic lack of food. He said aid deliveries had improved the situation in the north, but that Israel’s ground operations in the south had disrupted aid distribution there.

What are the complications of declaring a famine?

The December CPI analysis was based on publicly available data from local and international aid groups in Gaza that the group said met its methodological standards. But IPC analysts said they lacked recent data on the prevalence of acute malnutrition. Obtaining such data is very difficult in a war zone and places a burden on already overwhelmed health care workers, the group added.

The organization’s criteria were originally designed to address climate-related famine, not war crises like the one in Gaza. But the most serious hunger crises in recent history have been driven by conflict rather than climate.

And while IPC experts perform the analysis that can classify a famine, it is up to government authorities and the United Nations to formally declare it.

In some cases, countries have hesitated to do so. In 2022, Somalia’s president expressed reluctance to declare a famine during a severe hunger crisis caused by drought. And in 2021, Ethiopia blocked a famine classification in the Tigray region through intense lobbying. according to a senior UN official.

It is unclear exactly what authority could declare a famine in Gaza. The IPC group said the process typically involves a country’s government and its top UN official. Determining who that authority would be in Gaza was beyond the organization’s scope, he said.