What I’m reading: A tunnel to the past

It’s been a while since I did a “what I’m reading” summary. (After the newsletter became weekly, it became more difficult to include them.) But today I wonder if you feel like I do, worried about the state of the world and eager to find answers, or at least a way to avoid looking for them, in books.
Part of that means reading works that are new to me, including “Small wars, big data: the information revolution in modern conflicts” by Eli Berman, Joseph H. Felter, and Jacob N. Shapiro.
Covering the war in Gaza has inevitably brought back memories of other conflicts, including US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. If, as the saying goes, history does not repeat itself but it rhymes, the battles for control of Mosul and Helmand seem like earlier verses of a long, grim poem that now also includes Gaza City and Rafah. I chose this book as a way to gain a more grounded perspective on those past conflicts and others.
A paragraph from one of the first chapters of the book seems particularly relevant. (For context, “asymmetric” wars are those fought between groups that are very different in size and capability, and often involve guerrilla warfare against a more traditional state army):
In asymmetric wars, the fight is not fundamentally for territory but for people, because the latter possess crucial information, which is truer than in symmetric conflicts, because the ability of the stronger party to take advantage of any data is always very high and because maintaining a territory is not enough to ensure victory. In asymmetric conflicts, the stronger party can physically seize territory for a short period whenever it wishes, but maintaining and managing that territory is another matter, as so many would-be conquerors have learned.
I have also been drawn to reread a book I had read for the first time a long time ago. I don’t think because I long to rediscover familiar prose, but because I feel compelled to go back and interrogate the now-unknown version of myself who thumbed through its pages long ago.
I first read “The Berlin Novels“Cabaret,” by Christopher Isherwood, the book that inspired the musical “Cabaret,” in college after seeing a particularly compelling production of the show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. (Interestingly, when I looked it up I realized it was the precursor to the show currently playing on Broadway and starred a young Eddie Redmayne, but I had no idea: he was just a kid at the time, rather than an internationally famous star.)
That Fringe production’s staging of “Tomorrow Belongs to Me,” a sweet folk song that eventually reveals itself to be a Nazi anthem, was one of the most intensely memorable experiences I’ve had in a play. At first, the song was staged as a delicate melody sung by smiling young people, and I remember smiling and wanting to hum it, not realizing the twist that was coming. Then, in a later act, the cast members embedded in the audience sang it in a much uglier martial tone.
In my memory, they did a Nazi salute and urged the audience to sing, but I’m not sure if that was the actual choreography or just the general vibe. What I do remember clearly, however, is that I saw another audience member absentmindedly pick up the small flag that had been placed on a table in front of her and begin to wave it to the music, before suddenly realizing that It showed a swastika and he dropped it in horror.
It was such a powerful emotional experience that I bought Berlin Stories to dive deeper into Isherwood’s tales of Weimar Berlin. Reading it back then, I remember thinking it was an interesting exploration of self-deception and ordinary people’s complicity in the rise of the Nazis. But I didn’t see any particular parallels or warnings about my own world. I thought Germans in the 1930s might have absentmindedly waved at the Nazis, but that wouldn’t happen today.
Reading it again today feels a little like taking a time machine to confront that past self who was so sure the arc of history was bending toward justice. That’s not to say he sees an imminent return of the Nazis to power. But I no longer have the unquestionable faith of my youth that those risks are a thing of the past.
Further reading
Sometimes I just want to read for escapism. Currently my nightstand keeps a copy of the script for “Matt and Ben,” a hilarious play by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers that launched Kaling’s career in 2003.
And next door is Plum Sykes’s “Wives Like Us,” which sweetly eviscerates the foibles of England’s wealthy, posh Cotswolds set, much as her earlier novels, “Bergdorf Blondes” and “The Debutante Divorcée,” did with New York society. Sykes, who also recently wrote this amusing piece for the Times Style section on the rise of “executive butlers,” has a Nancy-Mitfordian ability to string together a scene like an outsider while simultaneously providing the detail that only an insider, or at least a close insider, could offer.
What are you reading?
It’s been a while, so I want to know what you’ve been reading!
I want to hear about things you’ve read (or seen or heard) and would recommend to the broader community of Interpreter readers.