What I’m reading: A tunnel to the past

It’s been a while since I did a “what I’m reading” summary. (After the newsletter became weekly, it became more difficult to include them.) But today I wonder if you feel like I do, worried about the state of the world and eager to find answers, or at least a way to avoid looking for them, in books.

Part of that means reading works that are new to me, including “Small wars, big data: the information revolution in modern conflicts” by Eli Berman, Joseph H. Felter, and Jacob N. Shapiro.

Covering the war in Gaza has inevitably brought back memories of other conflicts, including US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. If, as the saying goes, history does not repeat itself but it rhymes, the battles for control of Mosul and Helmand seem like earlier verses of a long, grim poem that now also includes Gaza City and Rafah. I chose this book as a way to gain a more grounded perspective on those past conflicts and others.

A paragraph from one of the first chapters of the book seems particularly relevant. (For context, “asymmetric” wars are those fought between groups that are very different in size and capability, and often involve guerrilla warfare against a more traditional state army):

In asymmetric wars, the fight is not fundamentally for territory but for people, because the latter possess crucial information, which is truer than in symmetric conflicts, because the ability of the stronger party to take advantage of any data is always very high and because maintaining a territory is not enough to ensure victory. In asymmetric conflicts, the stronger party can physically seize territory for a short period whenever it wishes, but maintaining and managing that territory is another matter, as so many would-be conquerors have learned.

I have also been drawn to reread a book I had read for the first time a long time ago. I don’t think because I long to rediscover familiar prose, but because I feel compelled to go back and interrogate the now-unknown version of myself who thumbed through its pages long ago.