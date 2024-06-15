Western anxiety prompts unexpectedly smooth G7 summit

The Group of 7 summit that ended Saturday went extraordinarily well by the standards of a meeting where leaders of major powers meet. That was a measure of the anxiety leaders feel about deteriorating trends in Ukraine, the Middle East, China and their own political future.
There was a dispute over the use of the word “abortion” in the statement, sparked by the host, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, but that was seen as a gesture towards her national electorate. On major issues of geopolitics, there was little to divide the group.
President Biden may appear politically vulnerable and unsure of his re-election, but this summit meeting was another example of undisputed American leadership of the West, especially on contentious issues of war and peace.
With major headlines about new support for Ukraine (a $50 billion injection based on money raised from frozen Russian assets and long-term security pacts with Ukraine signed by the United States and Japan), this meeting was just the first in a series intended to reinforce President Volodymyr Zelensky in the war against Russia.
It will be followed this weekend by a so-called peace summit in Switzerland that aims to demonstrate that Ukraine has global support and is willing to negotiate on fair terms with Russia, although Moscow has not been invited. NATO then holds its 75th anniversary summit in Washington in mid-July.
While Ukraine will not receive an invitation to begin talks on its NATO membership, the alliance, led by the United States, is preparing what Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has called “a bridge to membership”: a coordinated package of long-term military measures. and financial support for kyiv that some have compared to a diplomatic and military “mission.”
It’s all aimed at trying to persuade Ukrainians and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia that their attempts to subordinate the country will never succeed.
“These summits have become easier to manage as the geopolitical situation has worsened,” said Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations and a former U.S. diplomat. “The same thing will happen at the NATO summit. “Everyone is nervous and sees greater benefits in American unity and leadership.”
With the leaders of countries such as Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Japan politically weakened by recent or upcoming elections, “it’s easy for Americans to orchestrate,” Shapiro said. “The luxury of big summit disputes has virtually disappeared.”
A few years ago, it would have been louder inside the room, Shapiro said. “But,” he noted, “no one is undermining the United States now, not even Emmanuel Macron,” the French president who has become a hawk on Ukraine and who just suffered a major political defeat in the European elections, as well as than Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Ukraine. Germany.
Even on issues like Israel and Gaza, where Europeans are passionately divided and much less inclined than Biden to let Israel off the hook in conducting the war, the summit discussion was calm and the notice It was bland and silent, simply reaffirming the Biden administration’s opinion.
Similarly, in China, where European and American interests do not always coincide, there was a new harshness in language, led by Washington. Unlike a few years ago, in this statement there were more than 25 references to China, almost all of them critical of Beijing.
But the message on Ukraine was the most important, trying to convince Putin that “you can’t wait for us to get out,” as Charles A. Kupchan, a former U.S. official and professor of international affairs at Georgetown University, put it.
Noting the $50 billion loan, bilateral security commitments and new NATO commitments to kyiv, “concrete progress is being made, if progress is measured in terms of extending the time horizon to support Ukraine,” Mr. Kupchan said.
“It’s important now, because Putin believes he can still win, conquer Ukraine or subjugate it by destroying its infrastructure and economy, forcing people to leave and then installing a puppet regime,” Kupchan added. “But the only way the war will end is when Putin is convinced that he cannot achieve any of those goals, so the time horizon is key.”
On Friday, as Zelensky left Italy to travel to his peace summit in Switzerland, Putin laid out his conditions for negotiations that amounted to a Ukrainian surrender. For now, Ukraine and Russia are not talking to each other.
They will only be willing to negotiate seriously, Kupchan suggests, “when there is a manifestly clear military stalemate and neither side thinks it can get more.” That situation could come sometime next year, he said, as Ukraine continues to build better defensive lines.
To get there, however, the West must ensure that Ukraine “survives as a sovereign state,” said Robin Niblett, former director of Chatham House, a London-based international affairs think tank. “Each of these meetings and steps over the past few months and the upcoming NATO summit are a procession to ensure Ukraine’s long-term survival,” he said.
“We are investing in Biden and preparing for Trump,” Niblett said, given the real possibility that Biden will lose the election to the unpredictable Donald J. Trump, who does not like helping Ukraine.
“A key element of the Western strategy is to have an effective transition from the United States leading that support to Europe taking over,” Niblett added. The message to Putin, she said, is “maybe Ukraine can’t oust you, but you can’t win.”
Just this week, NATO defense ministers agreed that the alliance would take on a larger role in training Ukrainian troops and coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine, replacing the United States in a bid to safeguard the process.
Europe already provides more financial and military aid to Ukraine than Washington, but it is not enough, said Claudia Major, a defense analyst at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.
The West is increasing its support to Ukraine for urgent military, budgetary and reconstruction needs, he said. “But my fear is that we congratulate ourselves, and it’s really great, but it’s not enough for Ukraine to win or end the war on its own terms.”
Sending Western troops to train Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine, as some NATO countries advocate, would convey an important political message, he said. But it would also require more protection for them when kyiv needs all its forces involved in the actual battle, Ms. Major said.
Similarly, Macron’s offer of Mirage jets to Ukraine is an important political gesture, but, Major noted, “it adds to Ukraine’s logistical headaches with another sophisticated weapons system, so its military benefit is questionable.” ”.
Ms. Major said South Korea, West Germany and even Finland were excellent examples for Ukraine of how it can lose territory but still become a democratic and economic success fully anchored in the West. “Are we willing to do the same for Ukraine?” she asked.
Niblett and Kupchan say the Ukraine war is slowly moving toward some form of functional ceasefire. “Ukraine is starting to strengthen a relatively fixed front line, even if Zelensky doesn’t want to say so, fearing that line could become a new border,” Kupchan said.
But no one expects a serious conversation about the realism of Ukraine’s war goals until after the US presidential election. “There are few people left who are still optimistic that Ukraine can win this war, but in public there is no serious conversation about an alternative war goal, and that leaves everyone in limbo for now,” Kupchan said.
“The level of Western unity is not false and there remains remarkable solidarity with Ukraine,” he added. “The problem is what we do with that solidarity.”