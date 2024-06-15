Western anxiety prompts unexpectedly smooth G7 summit

The Group of 7 summit that ended Saturday went extraordinarily well by the standards of a meeting where leaders of major powers meet. That was a measure of the anxiety leaders feel about deteriorating trends in Ukraine, the Middle East, China and their own political future.

There was a dispute over the use of the word “abortion” in the statement, sparked by the host, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, but that was seen as a gesture towards her national electorate. On major issues of geopolitics, there was little to divide the group.

President Biden may appear politically vulnerable and unsure of his re-election, but this summit meeting was another example of undisputed American leadership of the West, especially on contentious issues of war and peace.

With major headlines about new support for Ukraine (a $50 billion injection based on money raised from frozen Russian assets and long-term security pacts with Ukraine signed by the United States and Japan), this meeting was just the first in a series intended to reinforce President Volodymyr Zelensky in the war against Russia.