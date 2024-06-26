Wednesday Report – The New York Times

Anti-tax riots rock Kenya
Kenyan President William Ruto yesterday deployed the army to suppress what he called “traitor” protesters after thousands of protesters, furious over the approval of tax increases, flooded the streets of the capital, Nairobi, storming the Parliament building and set fire. at the entrance.
Police fired tear gas and guns. At least five people were reported to have died from gunshot wounds and more than 30 were injured, according to a joint statement by Amnesty International, the human rights group and several Kenyan civic organizations. The Times could not immediately confirm the figures.
Kenyans have widely criticized the bill, saying it would increase the cost of living for millions of people. But the government has argued that the legislation was crucial to securing revenue for important initiatives.
This is what you should know.
Other protests: The demonstrations spread beyond Nairobi, as protesters blocked streets with burning tires in Nakuru, a city about 100 miles away. Last week, at least one person was killed and 200 others injured across the country, Amnesty International said. In recent days, the government has been accused of kidnapping critics and carrying out mass arrests.
Whats Next: Ruto now has two weeks to turn the legislation into law or send it back to Parliament for review.
Photos: This is what it looks like on the ground.
Israel’s Supreme Court rules on the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews
Israel’s Supreme Court ruled yesterday unanimously that the army must begin recruiting ultra-Orthodox Jewish men. The decision has threatened to split Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, which relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties.
The court’s nine judges agreed that there was no legal basis for the military exemption. The debate over the issue, which has long been a source of tension between secular Israelis and the ultra-Orthodox community, has grown more heated as the war in Gaza continues and reservists are called up for second and third terms.
Whats Next: There is no timetable for the recruitment, but any such move is almost certain to meet fierce religious resistance. As a means of pressuring the ultra-Orthodox community to accept the ruling, the court said the government could suspend subsidies to religious schools that do not comply with the ruling.
Hunger in Gaza: A UN-backed panel of experts said nearly 500,000 people faced hunger and the war had created a catastrophic lack of food.
What Julian Assange’s plea deal means to the press
The plea deal that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reached with prosecutors was bad for American press freedom. But it could have been much worse, writes my colleague Charlie Savage in a news analysis.
Assange pleaded guilty today in a court in Saipan, part of a remote US territory in the western Pacific, to one count of violating the Espionage Act for sharing state secrets on WikiLeaks. Assange would later return to Australia, his home country, after spending five years in British custody. This is what we know about Assange and the agreement with him.
For the first time in American history, the collection and publication of information that the government considers secret has been successfully treated as a crime, setting a chilling precedent for journalists. However, since Assange accepted a settlement, there is no risk that the case could lead to a final Supreme Court ruling endorsing a narrow view of press freedom.
MORE TOP NEWS
Wood-fired pizzerias, once rare outside Italy, are now common in many American cities. The result? Pizza in America is better than ever, writes my colleague Brett Anderson, who ate dozens of pizzas in 18 states to report this article.
China’s trip to the dark side of the Moon
China is now the first country to bring soil from the far side of the Moon to Earth. The sample, which was parachuted into Inner Mongolia yesterday aboard a capsule from the Chang’e-6 spacecraft, could contain clues to the origins of the Moon and Earth.
The far side of the Moon is a mystery: it never faces Earth, so direct communication with landers there is extremely difficult, making it difficult to reach that area successfully. Some scientists hope that China’s missions can advance global scientific understanding of the solar system.