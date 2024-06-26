Wednesday Report – The New York Times

Anti-tax riots rock Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto yesterday deployed the army to suppress what he called “traitor” protesters after thousands of protesters, furious over the approval of tax increases, flooded the streets of the capital, Nairobi, storming the Parliament building and set fire. at the entrance.

Police fired tear gas and guns. At least five people were reported to have died from gunshot wounds and more than 30 were injured, according to a joint statement by Amnesty International, the human rights group and several Kenyan civic organizations. The Times could not immediately confirm the figures.

Kenyans have widely criticized the bill, saying it would increase the cost of living for millions of people. But the government has argued that the legislation was crucial to securing revenue for important initiatives.

This is what you should know.

Other protests: The demonstrations spread beyond Nairobi, as protesters blocked streets with burning tires in Nakuru, a city about 100 miles away. Last week, at least one person was killed and 200 others injured across the country, Amnesty International said. In recent days, the government has been accused of kidnapping critics and carrying out mass arrests.