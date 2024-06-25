Wednesday briefing: Large protests in Nairobi

Large protests rock Kenya
Kenyan President William Ruto yesterday deployed the army to crack down on what he called “traitor” protesters, after protesters angry over the approval of a package of tax increases stormed the Parliament building in the capital Nairobi. They climbed through the windows and set fire. at the entrance.
Police fired tear gas and guns. At least five people died from gunshot wounds and more than 30 were injured, according to a joint statement by Amnesty International and several Kenyan civic organizations. The figures could not be independently confirmed.
Here’s the latest.
Kenyans have widely criticized the bill, saying it would increase the cost of living for millions of people. But the government has argued that the legislation was crucial to securing revenue for important initiatives.
Whats Next: Ruto now has two weeks to turn the legislation into law or send it back to Parliament for review.
Other protests: The demonstrations appeared to spread beyond Nairobi, as protesters blocked streets with burning tires in Nakuru, a city about 100 miles from the capital. Last week, at least one person was killed and 200 others injured across the country, Amnesty International said.
Photos: This is what it looks like on the ground.
Assange accepted plea deal
Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, agreed to plead guilty to a single felony in exchange for his release from a British prison, ending his long standoff with the United States.
During a hearing today in a US court in the Northern Mariana Islands, Assange is expected to be sentenced to about five years, which he has already served in Britain. He is then expected to return to Australia.
Assange was alternately celebrated and vilified for revealing state secrets in the 2010s, including material about US military activity in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as confidential diplomatic cables. Here’s what we know about Assange and his plea deal.
Whats Next: Assange’s plea deal could set a chilling precedent for press freedom in the United States, my colleague Charlie Savage writes in an analysis.
Israel’s Supreme Court rules on the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews
Israel’s Supreme Court ruled yesterday unanimously that the army must begin recruiting ultra-Orthodox Jewish men. The decision has threatened to split Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, which relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties.
All nine judges agreed that there was no legal basis for the military exemption. The issue, long a source of tension between secular Israelis and the ultra-Orthodox community, has only become more heated as the war in Gaza continues and reservists are called up to serve second and third terms.
Whats Next: There is no timeline for recruitment, but any such move is almost certain to encounter fierce religious resistance. As a means of pressuring the ultra-Orthodox community to accept the ruling, the court said the government could suspend subsidies to religious schools that do not comply with the ruling.
Hunger in Gaza: A U.N.-backed panel of experts said nearly half a million people faced hunger and that the war had created a catastrophic lack of food.
MORE TOP NEWS
Russia-Ukraine
Wood-fired pizzerias, once rare outside Italy, are now common in many American cities. The result? Pizza in America is better than ever, writes my colleague Brett Anderson, who ate dozens of pizzas in 18 states to report this article.
Planning a trip? Here are 22 of the best pizza restaurants in the US.
CONVERSATION STARTERS
SPORT NEWS
Hockey: The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.
Tennis: Roger Federer’s commencement speech at Dartmouth College has become a hit: “The truth is, whatever game you play in life, sometimes you’re going to lose,” he said.
Baseball: Read about how the obsession with strikeouts changed the sport.
SPACE
China’s trip to the dark side of the Moon
China is now the first country to reclaim soil from the far side of the Moon and bring it back to Earth. The sample, which landed yesterday in Inner Mongolia aboard the Chang’e-6 lander, could contain clues to the origins of the Moon and Earth.
The far side of the Moon is a mystery: it never faces Earth, so direct communication with landers on the far side of the Moon is almost impossible, making successful access to that area difficult. Some scientists hope that China’s missions can advance global scientific understanding of the solar system.