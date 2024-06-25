Wednesday briefing: Large protests in Nairobi

Large protests rock Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto yesterday deployed the army to crack down on what he called “traitor” protesters, after protesters angry over the approval of a package of tax increases stormed the Parliament building in the capital Nairobi. They climbed through the windows and set fire. at the entrance.

Police fired tear gas and guns. At least five people died from gunshot wounds and more than 30 were injured, according to a joint statement by Amnesty International and several Kenyan civic organizations. The figures could not be independently confirmed.

Kenyans have widely criticized the bill, saying it would increase the cost of living for millions of people. But the government has argued that the legislation was crucial to securing revenue for important initiatives.

Whats Next: Ruto now has two weeks to turn the legislation into law or send it back to Parliament for review.