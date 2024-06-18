Wednesday briefing: Biden’s plan to help 500,000 immigrants

Biden will give protections to undocumented spouses of US citizens

President Biden yesterday announced broad legal protections for undocumented immigrants who have been living in the United States for years and are married to Americans. It is one of the most sweeping presidential actions to protect immigrants in more than a decade.

Under the new policy, 500,000 people would be protected from deportation, granted work permits and offered a path to citizenship. Benefits would also extend to the approximately 50,000 children of undocumented spouses who became stepchildren of U.S. citizens. Biden administration officials said they expected the program to launch by late summer.

“These couples have been raising families, sending their children to church and school, paying taxes and contributing to our country,” Biden said at the White House. “They are living in the United States all this time with fear and uncertainty. We can fix it.”

Immediately after the announcement, Donald Trump’s allies accused Biden of being weak on the border. President Mike Johnson said the president was “granting amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.”