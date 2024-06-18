Wednesday briefing: Biden’s plan to help 500,000 immigrants

Biden will give protections to undocumented spouses of US citizens
President Biden yesterday announced broad legal protections for undocumented immigrants who have been living in the United States for years and are married to Americans. It is one of the most sweeping presidential actions to protect immigrants in more than a decade.
Under the new policy, 500,000 people would be protected from deportation, granted work permits and offered a path to citizenship. Benefits would also extend to the approximately 50,000 children of undocumented spouses who became stepchildren of U.S. citizens. Biden administration officials said they expected the program to launch by late summer.
“These couples have been raising families, sending their children to church and school, paying taxes and contributing to our country,” Biden said at the White House. “They are living in the United States all this time with fear and uncertainty. We can fix it.”
Immediately after the announcement, Donald Trump’s allies accused Biden of being weak on the border. President Mike Johnson said the president was “granting amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.”
Context: The move comes just two weeks after Biden imposed a major offensive on the US-Mexico border, cutting off access to asylum for people who crossed into the US illegally. Polls show Americans want tougher immigration policies.
Thai lawmakers approve same-sex marriage
Thai lawmakers passed a marriage equality bill yesterday, putting the country on a clear path to becoming the first in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.
The bill would become law after it is reviewed by a committee of the Senate and the Constitutional Court and obtains royal approval from the king, a formality that is expected to be granted.
Hundreds of fans gathered in central Bangkok to celebrate the milestone.
Details: The bill calls marriage a partnership between two people 18 years or older, without specifying their gender. The bill also gives LGBTQ couples equal rights to adopt children, claim tax relief, inherit property, and consent to medical treatment when their partners are incapacitated.
US aid dock in Gaza is failing
The $230 million temporary dock the US military built to send humanitarian aid to Gaza has largely failed in its mission, aid organizations say. Operations will likely end weeks earlier than originally expected.
The pier was never supposed to be more than a stopgap measure, but even its modest goals probably won’t be enough, some U.S. officials said. In the month since the dock was installed, it has been in service for about 10 days. The rest of the time, the pier was being repaired after it was breached by rough seas, detached to prevent further damage, or stopped for safety reasons.
Arms: Two top Democrats have approved the Biden administration’s plan for a major sale of F-15 aircraft to Israel, one of the largest sales of American weapons to the country in years.
MORE TOP NEWS
In South Korea, friends and family form groups to help each other save for big purchases. Each member of the group, known as gyemoim, contributes between $10 and $50 a month. This way, they can save for vacations, meals, and other social activities equally so everyone can participate, regardless of their personal budget.
Lives lived: Anouk Aimée, the star of Claude Lelouch’s “A Man and a Woman,” has died at age 92.
CONVERSATION STARTERS
China wants more babies. Mothers are not so sure.
President Xi Jinping has urged women to “play their unique role in promoting the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation” by having more children.
We spoke to three Chinese mothers, each raising a young child, who said they didn’t want more children, no matter what their husbands say or what incentives the Chinese government offers them.
“I divide my time, energy and money into different parts, keeping most of it for myself and then the rest goes to my parents, my husband and my son,” said Joyce Zhao, 29, who works at one of the technology companies. largest in China. and she wants to start studying to take the civil servant exam. “I can’t let them take everything away from me.”