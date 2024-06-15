‘We need to unite’: Protests against far-right take place across France

Tens of thousands of protesters filled French streets on Saturday to denounce the rise of the country’s far-right political party and call on their fellow citizens to prevent it from taking power in early parliamentary elections set by President Emmanuel Macron.
The protests, organized by the country’s five largest unions, had widespread support from human rights associations, activists, artists and supporters of a newly formed coalition of left-wing political parties, the New Popular Front. Most protesters painted a bleak picture of the country under a far-right prime minister.
“For the first time since the Vichy regime, the far right could once again prevail in France,” Olivier Faure, leader of the Socialist Party, said as he addressed crowds in Paris.
That prospect brought out of retirement former President François Hollande, who announced Saturday that he would run in legislative elections to help ensure the far-right did not take power.
“The situation is very serious,” he said in his hometown, Corrèze. “To those who feel lost, we must convince them: the union of the French is indispensable.”
Macron shocked the country last week by announcing he was dissolving the lower house of parliament and calling new parliamentary elections after his centrist Renaissance party was defeated by the far-right National Rally party in elections for the European Parliament.
The measure is a political bet; Macron hopes voters will rally behind him. He presents himself as the clear force of sanity and stability between two extreme forces: the National Rally and the far-left France Insoumise party, which has since joined the New Popular Front.
But there are signs that his decision may backfire.
Early polls show an advantage for the National Rally, which has long called for a drastic cut to immigration and asylum seekers and the introduction of a “national preference” system that would reserve jobs, housing and hospital treatment for native French people. .
“There were a lot of things behind Macron’s bid to call these elections,” said Gilles Ivaldi, a political science professor at Paris-based Sciences Po university who studies far-right politics in France and Europe. “One thing he overlooked is that there is a political push for the National Rally. That is the key to winning elections.”
The rapid rebound in the National Rally’s political fortunes, after years of being locked out of power, drew people like Philippe Noël, a 45-year-old teacher, to the streets on Saturday.
“There is a real risk that we will end up with a far-right government,” Noel said, as he walked past a brass band playing pop songs for the crowd under a rainy sky. “But it is not inevitable and I hope that all left-wing parties can unite.”
As of Saturday afternoon, 250,000 people had left across France, 75,000 of them in Paris, according to police estimates.
“I came because I’m angry and I feel helpless,” said Lucie Heurtebize, 26, who works in the tech industry. “We need to unite.”
As the protests began to subside, Gabriel Attal, prime minister and a member of Macron’s party, announced changes to Renaissance’s platform that reflected promises its rivals had made to increase the purchasing power of French households. These included indexing pensions to inflation, allowing employers to increase employees’ salaries through tax-free bonuses, and providing supplementary health coverage at a cost of €1 per day.
“The French know that our program is coherent,” he said in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien. “With the other parties, it’s a parachute jump without a parachute.”
The demonstrations passed largely without incident, as people of all stripes – students, workers, technology programmers, business executives, and soccer players – expressed their determination to stop the rise of the National Rally.
But in Paris, groups of black-clad protesters began smashing shop windows before clashing with a crowd of riot police, who fired tear gas. Those protesters drew boos from other protesters and warnings that violence would help right-wing politicians and right-wing media brand those on the left as extremists.
“It is not normal that today we have 50 percent of people voting for a racist and misogynistic party that wants to expel foreigners and does not address people’s real problems,” said Laura Michaud, 31, a business executive. who came to The protest with friends. “I am not a fan of Emmanuel Macron, but if necessary, I will vote for him.”
Many in the crowd, however, said they hoped the newly formed left coalition could defeat the far right, as the original Popular Front coalition had done during the 1930s.
The original Popular Front, united against the rise of far-right fascist political groups in Europe, formed a government under the leadership of Léon Blum, who in 1936 became the country’s first socialist and Jewish prime minister. Under his brief leadership, Blum secured many worker rights considered essential today, including collective bargaining, a 40-hour work week, and two weeks of paid annual leave.
“We have been waiting for this Popular Front for a long time,” said Patrick Franceschi, a business developer who supports the Green party. “We voted for Macron twice to oppose the National Rally, but now there is a left front and it is closer to my political family.”
The New Popular Front is made up of environmentalists, communists, socialists and far-left parties, who came together despite recent painful conflicts and opposing policies.
On Friday, the coalition released a platform promising to increase wages, restore the purchasing power of French citizens and reduce the legal retirement age in France from 64 to 60 years. He said he would withdraw from European Union free trade deals, which the coalition says kill French jobs through globalization.
On immigration, the coalition wants France to be more welcoming to asylum seekers and climate refugees, a drastically different position from the National Rally’s proposal.
But cracks have already appeared, and some prominent members of France Indomitable have been excluded from the list of candidates. And Hollande’s return could add further complications; the Socialist Party crumbled under his leadership and he is a polarizing figure for many on the left.
Saturday’s demonstrations echoed the large-scale protests that flooded the streets across France in 2002. At the time, the founder of the far-right National Front, Jean-Marie Le Pen, made it to the second round of the election presidential. Le Pen’s daughter Marine took over the party in 2011 and changed its name to the National Rally, but her core ideas – opposing immigration and increasing police powers – remained.
At that time, the left-wing parties united to form the so-called “republican front” that asked its members to protect the country against the extreme right and vote for Jacques Chirac, the conservative competitor, even though they did not agree with his policies.
“It was about drawing a line in the sand,” said Cécile Alduy, a professor at Stanford University and an expert on the National Rally, stating that “there was an essential distinction between a party that threatens the Republic by breaking values such as equality and Liberty and Solidarity, and other parties that you may not agree with in their policies, but they fall within the framework of the Constitution.”
It worked. Chirac was elected president by an overwhelming majority.
Since then, there have been repeated calls for a Republican front-style stronghold, particularly during lower-level elections, to keep far-right party members out of the presidential office. And while the strategy has worked in the past, it has gradually weakened. In 2022, 89 members of the National Rally were elected to the 577-seat National Assembly, making the party a formidable opposition force. Le Pen received 41.5 percent of the vote in the presidential election, although he lost to Macron.
In last week’s European elections the party made even more gains.
Ségolène Le Stradic contributed reports.