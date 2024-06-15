‘We need to unite’: Protests against far-right take place across France

Tens of thousands of protesters filled French streets on Saturday to denounce the rise of the country’s far-right political party and call on their fellow citizens to prevent it from taking power in early parliamentary elections set by President Emmanuel Macron.

The protests, organized by the country’s five largest unions, had widespread support from human rights associations, activists, artists and supporters of a newly formed coalition of left-wing political parties, the New Popular Front. Most protesters painted a bleak picture of the country under a far-right prime minister.

“For the first time since the Vichy regime, the far right could once again prevail in France,” Olivier Faure, leader of the Socialist Party, said as he addressed crowds in Paris.

That prospect brought out of retirement former President François Hollande, who announced Saturday that he would run in legislative elections to help ensure the far-right did not take power.