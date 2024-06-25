Watch the Kenyan protests in Nairobi

Kenya erupted in violence on Tuesday as protesters clashed with police officers in the streets and stormed the national parliament building after lawmakers passed a bill to raise taxes.

Columns of thick smoke rose from the Parliament grounds. Protesters angry over tax increases included in the finance bill threw stones and blocked roads.

Protests paralyzed Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and images of protesters invading Parliament and entering the closed grounds shocked the nation. More than 30 protesters were injured and at least five were killed, according to various civic groups.

The protests have spread across the country to Nakuru, Mombasa, Eldoret and other urban areas. Kenya is deeply in debt and the government says it needs to raise taxes. But many Kenyans say they cannot afford the proposed increases on imported staples such as eggs, onions and cooking oil.