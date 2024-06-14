War veterans and family members testify before Al Qaeda Commander’s War Crimes Court

A US Army veteran has spoken about how he was blinded by a sniper’s bullet in wartime Afghanistan. A Florida father said he lost his best friend when a roadside attack killed his oldest son, a Green Beret. A former bomb squad member described two decades of trauma and anxiety over dismantling a car bomb that could have killed him.

The physical and emotional carnage of the early years of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan was on display Friday as prosecutors presented their case to an 11-member U.S. military jury that heard evidence in the sentencing trial of a prisoner named Abd al- Hadi al-Iraqi.

Hadi, 63, sat quietly alongside his U.S. civilian and military lawyers, mostly with his head bowed, throughout the testimony. Next week he will address the jury about his own poor health and the trauma caused by his detention in the United States, beginning with several months in CIA custody after his capture in Turkey in 2006.

The case is unusual for the court, which has focused on terrorism cases, such as the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. In an 18-page written statement, Hadi admitted that he served as a commander for al Qaeda and Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who They had committed classic war crimes, including using civilian cover for attacks such as turning a taxi into a car bomb.