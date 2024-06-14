A US Army veteran has spoken about how he was blinded by a sniper’s bullet in wartime Afghanistan. A Florida father said he lost his best friend when a roadside attack killed his oldest son, a Green Beret. A former bomb squad member described two decades of trauma and anxiety over dismantling a car bomb that could have killed him.
The physical and emotional carnage of the early years of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan was on display Friday as prosecutors presented their case to an 11-member U.S. military jury that heard evidence in the sentencing trial of a prisoner named Abd al- Hadi al-Iraqi.
Hadi, 63, sat quietly alongside his U.S. civilian and military lawyers, mostly with his head bowed, throughout the testimony. Next week he will address the jury about his own poor health and the trauma caused by his detention in the United States, beginning with several months in CIA custody after his capture in Turkey in 2006.
The case is unusual for the court, which has focused on terrorism cases, such as the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. In an 18-page written statement, Hadi admitted that he served as a commander for al Qaeda and Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who They had committed classic war crimes, including using civilian cover for attacks such as turning a taxi into a car bomb.
Friday’s testimony highlighted the invasion of an international coalition assembled by President George W. Bush after 9/11 to hunt down Osama bin Laden and dismantle the Taliban to provide safe haven for al Qaeda. It was America’s longest war and ended with the withdrawal of American forces in August 2021, 10 months before Hadi pleaded guilty.
Sergeant. Douglas Van Borlaan active-duty Canadian paratrooper, donned his uniform, including his jump boots, to testify about the loss of a fellow countryman, Cpl. Jamie B. Murphy, 26 years oldwho died in 2004 when a suicide bomber attacked his convoy of two jeeps as they were driving near Kabul.
Sergeant Van Tassel wiped tears from his eyes as he described how the fear and hardship of his continued service had harmed his family. “I’m going to do it until I can’t do it anymore,” he said, declaring himself “afraid I won’t be busy” once he retires from the service.
Under court rules, victims cannot recommend a sentence to the jury of U.S. Army, Air Force and Marine Corps officers, who will decide on a sentence of between 25 and 30 years. Instead, witnesses told their stories of loss.
For Cape Coral, Florida, police detective Maris Lebid, his older brother, Capt. Daniel W. Eggers, 28, was a leader and mentor to his six sisters and brothers when he and three other members of his unit of the Special Forces was killed by a land mine in Afghanistan in 2004.
She called him “the solid foundation of our family,” the older brother who “always knew what to say and what to do.”
His father, Bill Eggers, a Vietnam War veteran, called his oldest son “my best friend, my son and my friend,” a man with whom he shared war stories between his deployments in Afghanistan.
After learning of her death, Mr. Eggers said, “my PTSD went through the roof.” It is a condition, he said, that has caused him cognitive difficulties and for which he receives treatment at a Veterans Affairs facility in Florida.
Tears streamed down the retired Master Sgt. Robert Stout, a former National Guard soldier, who struggled to describe the trauma he has experienced since March 2004. His six-vehicle convoy had been followed by a suspicious taxi in Jalalabad and the soldier realized it was probably from an improvised car bomb.
It did not explode, but Sergeant Stout, who in civilian life served as a bomb disposal expert in a state police unit, later discovered about 500 pounds of explosives packed inside it and dismantled it. The episode has haunted him ever since and forced him to take early retirement from public service.
“I needed to calm down,” he said, describing himself in a state of constant hypervigilance. Even now, two decades later, he said: “I have trouble crying over stupid things. It is very shameful”.
rich colina retired U.S. Army master sergeant, was led to the witness stand by an escort from the prosecution team to describe how he had been shot in the head by an enemy bullet on December 29, 2002. By then, Mr. Hadi “directed, organized, financed, supplied and supervised Al Qaeda operations against US and coalition forces in Afghanistan,” according to his guilty plea.
Over time, Master Sergeant Rich lost almost 20 percent of his vision. “My days of kicking in doors were over,” he said, describing how he had continued to perform administrative duties until he retired for medical reasons five years later.
“I haven’t driven in 20 years,” he said. “I need someone to run my errands. I stay home most of the time, waiting for another seizure to happen.”