War crimes hearing gives public a virtual look inside a secret CIA prison

On Monday, the public got its first look at a CIA “black site,” including a windowless closet-sized cell where a former al Qaeda commander was held during what he described as the most humiliating experience of his life. time in US custody.
The former commander, Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi, led the 360-degree virtual tour of the site, Quiet Room 4, during a sentencing hearing at Guantanamo Bay that began last week. He described being blindfolded, stripped naked, forcibly shaved and photographed naked on two occasions after his capture in 2006.
He never saw the sun, nor heard the voices of his guards, who were dressed entirely in black, including their masks.
Hadi, 63, was one of the last prisoners held in the network of overseas black sites where the George W. Bush administration held and interrogated about 100 terrorism suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Even now, years after the Obama administration shut down the program, its secrets remain. But details are slowly emerging in the national security trials of former prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.
In court Monday, viewers saw Silent Room 4, an empty 6-foot-square chamber, which Hadi said looked like the place where he was held for three months, minus a bloodstain on the wall of his cell. at that moment.
It was an extraordinary moment. Hadi addressed his American military jury from a padded therapeutic chair he uses due to a crippling spinal disease. He slowly read an unclassified English scripture, pausing at times to regain his composure or wipe tears from his eyes.
Hadi described his conditions as cruel, but said his experience as a US prisoner had been tempered by remorse and forgiveness.
In 2022, the prisoner pleaded guilty to war crimes. Addressing the jury on Monday, he apologized for the illegal behavior of Taliban and al-Qaeda forces under his command in wartime Afghanistan in 2003 and 2004. Some used civilian cover for attacks such as turning a taxi into a car bomb. Others became suicide bombers or shot at a medical evacuation helicopter.
“As commander I take responsibility for what my men did,” he said in a 90-minute presentation. “I want you to know that I have no hatred in my heart for anyone. I thought I was doing the right thing. I wasn’t. I’m sorry.”
When speaking about his time in CIA custody, Hadi was describing the months after his capture in Turkey in late 2006, when he disappeared into the last remnants of the black sites program, in Afghanistan, until April 2007.
He was initially held in a windowless cell with a built-in stainless steel shower and toilet, as shown in the court visual presentation. He was shaken after months of constant questions about the location of Osama bin Laden, which he said Monday he did not know.
The next cell, shown in court, was empty, with no bathroom or shower: just three points of shackles on the walls. During the three months he was held there, Hadi said, there was a thin rug on the floor, a bucket for a toilet and a blood stain on a wall.
At one point, he said, his food ration contained pork, which is prohibited in Islam. He refused to eat and became so weak that he could not stand. Then, his captors brought him a nutritional substitute, Ensure. He didn’t see sunlight and didn’t have a watch to know when to pray, he said.
The images, if not the testimony, took a government lawyer by surprise. When Mr. Hadi’s lawyers began examining images of cells similar to those in which he was held incommunicado in 2006 and 2007, a prosecutor protested, only to discover that the material had recently been declassified.
The existence of forensic photography was first revealed in 2016 in the 9/11 case. Prosecutors turned the material over to defense attorneys but did not reveal the location of the last known intact prison from the black sites program. Monday’s testimony made it clear that it was in Afghanistan.
The jury will decide on a sentence of 25 to 30 years for Mr. Hadi. But U.S. officials could shorten the sentence.
After another former CIA prisoner, Majid Khan, was allowed to describe his torture at his sentencing hearing in 2021, his jury handed down a 26-year sentence. But the panel also recommended that he obtain clemency for the abuses he had suffered in US custody. Mr. Khan has since been resettled in Belize and reunited with his family.
Last week, victims of attacks by Hadi’s forces testified about their continued grief over the emotional and physical damage they suffered in the early years of America’s longest war. On Monday, Hadi spoke to them directly.
“I know what it’s like to see another soldier die or be wounded,” he said. “I know this feeling and I feel it. I know you suffered too much.”
He seemed to single out a Florida man, Bill Eggers, who spoke of the loss of his first-born son, a commando, in a roadside bomb by Hadi’s troops in 2004. “I know what it’s like to be the father of a son,” he said. “To lose your son, your sadness must be overwhelming. I’m sorry.”
Hadi opened his speech to the jury by apologizing for sitting in the padded therapeutic chair, rather than standing up and addressing them. “I have problems with my spine,” he said.
When Hadi was first tried in 2014, he arrived at court with a military police officer at his side. He is now disabled by degenerative disc disease which, after six surgeries, some of them unsuccessful, has left him dependent on painkillers, a wheelchair and a four-wheeled walker to get around.
He described his 17 years incarcerated at Guantánamo as moments of loneliness, an isolating experience interspersed with individual acts of kindness. While he recovered from his surgeries, he said, the prison staff nurses “gently took care of me.”
During a period when he was paralyzed, he said, a U.S. military doctor helped him get housing in his prison cell and “would come play checkers with me and stay with me during my recovery from surgery.”