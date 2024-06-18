War crimes hearing gives public a virtual look inside a secret CIA prison

On Monday, the public got its first look at a CIA “black site,” including a windowless closet-sized cell where a former al Qaeda commander was held during what he described as the most humiliating experience of his life. time in US custody.

The former commander, Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi, led the 360-degree virtual tour of the site, Quiet Room 4, during a sentencing hearing at Guantanamo Bay that began last week. He described being blindfolded, stripped naked, forcibly shaved and photographed naked on two occasions after his capture in 2006.

He never saw the sun, nor heard the voices of his guards, who were dressed entirely in black, including their masks.

Hadi, 63, was one of the last prisoners held in the network of overseas black sites where the George W. Bush administration held and interrogated about 100 terrorism suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.