War between Israel and Hamas in Gaza: live updates

A panel of global hunger experts warned this week that the Gaza Strip was on the brink of famine, but for many Gazans, it feels like it is already here.

“I swear our stomachs are rotting,” said Eman Abu Jaljum, 23, whose family in northern Gaza survives on canned peas and beans.

In a report released Tuesday, experts said nearly half a million people in the territory faced starvation. They stopped short of declaring a famine, a designation that depends on meeting a series of criteria.

But in a Gaza devastated by nearly nine months of war between Israel and Hamas, that may seem like a distinction without a difference.

“We live in a famine that is more extreme than ever,” said Abu Jaljum.

Every day brings with it a new struggle to find food. Fresh vegetables are scarce and meat even scarcer. And in food markets that are still functioning, shortages have sent prices soaring, even for staples like flour and rice.

The last time Iyad al-Sapti, a 30-year-old father of six who lives in Gaza City, was able to get a bag of flour was almost two months ago, and he had to wait in line for three hours. said. A single pepper, he said, now costs more than two dollars.

“Who could afford that?” he asked.

Children receiving food on Monday in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, this month. Credit… Omar Al-Qattaa/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

One of his daughters, al-Sapti said, asked for eggs, but found none. “I would just say, ‘I swear, I wish I could provide you with eggs,’” she said.

While warning of a high risk of famine, Tuesday’s report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, known as IPC, noted that the amount of food arriving in northern Gaza had increased in recent months. The change coincides with the Israeli reopening of border crossings, under intense international pressure, to allow in more aid.

The CPI’s famine designation depends on a combination of factors, including the percentages of households facing extreme food shortages, children suffering from acute malnutrition, and deaths from starvation or malnutrition.

But many people may die before all the criteria are met.

Since the IPC standards were developed in 2004, they have been used to identify only two famines: in Somalia in 2011 and in South Sudan in 2017. In Somalia, more than 100,000 people died before the famine was officially declared.

As of Sunday, Gaza health authorities reported, 34 people had died from malnutrition, most of them children.

“Before there were some simple things available,” said Abu Jaljum, “but now there is hardly anything.”

Jana Ayad, a malnourished Palestinian girl, at the International Medical Corps field hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, last week. Credit… Mohamed Salem/Reuters

Although the fighting in Gaza is now largely concentrated in the south, food shortages have been reported across the enclave.

In Khan Younis, the southern Gaza city where Nizar Hammad, 30, has taken shelter with his family in a tent, finding food can be less difficult than cooking it.

“The biggest suffering is preparing food, because there is no gas to cook,” he explained.

Firewood is hard to find and expensive. But Hammad said bread, flour, pasta, rice and lentils were available in his area and were relatively affordable, and he could buy two bags of flour for about $2.60. Chicken, beef, fruit and vegetables were another matter.

“The problem now is lack of cash, work and income,” Hammad said.

In the north, bread has become more available as some bakeries in Gaza City reopen their doors, al-Sapti said. His family has been eating mostly bread with the za’atar herb mixture. “The reopening of the bakeries has helped us a lot,” he said.

But al-Sapti worries that bakeries will soon run out of fuel.

“I really hope they stay open,” he said.