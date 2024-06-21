War between Israel and Hamas in Gaza: latest updates

Israel is placing key responsibilities in the occupied West Bank under an administrator who answers to a hardline government minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who favors annexation of the territory, in what analysts and human rights activists describe as the latest step. towards the objective of the extreme right. to expand Israeli settlements there.

The administrative measure has been a long-standing goal of Smotrich, finance minister and settler leader, and increases his formal authority over many areas of civilian life, including construction and demolition permits, a crucial tool for settlers. who see the construction as a way to strengthen their control over the West Bank.

It is the latest of several changes over the past two years that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, has introduced to the way the West Bank is governed. Since early 2023, the government has eased the planning process for new settlements and gradually transferred more powers from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to Mr. Smotrich, a veteran settler activist who wants to prevent the possibility of creating a state. Palestinian in the territory. .

The measures stop short of fully placing the West Bank under civilian control, and have a limited effect on the 40 percent of the West Bank that is administered by the Palestinian Authority, a semi-autonomous body run by Palestinians. But critics say they collectively bring Israel one step closer to annexing the territory in all but name.

For decades, Israel has defended its control of the territory there, saying it is a temporary military occupation since the 1967 war that complies with international laws applicable to the occupied territories, rather than a permanent annexation that places the West Bank under sovereign control. . of the civil authorities of Israel. But the empowerment of Smotrich, a civilian minister, tests that argument to its limits.

The latest measure, which creates a civilian head of an area previously overseen only by the military, was finalized by the Israeli military on May 29, according to copies of two military orders seen by The New York Times. He appoints a deputy head of the civil administration in the West Bank who will report to Smotrich, an ultranationalist member of Netanyahu’s coalition who has an extensive West Bank portfolio.

Settlers like Smotrich want to build more Israeli settlements in the West Bank on land that Palestinians hoped would be the core of a future Palestinian state. While previous Israeli governments and generals have built and protected hundreds of settlements, the latest order would likely speed up that process, analysts and activists said.

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (center) has gained new authority over Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and settlement development. Credit… Menahem Kahana/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Critics have already accused the government of failing to clamp down on illegal settlement construction and violence committed by settlers, and of thwarting law enforcement efforts.

Since the war began in October, the government has cracked down on the territory with almost daily military raids that it claims target terrorists. The government has also emboldened settlers and enacted new regulations that have put additional economic pressure on Palestinians.

“We are talking about a change with a very clear political dimension that will allow all kinds of plans to build settlements very quickly and without any obstacles,” said Michael Milshtein, an author and expert in Palestinian studies at Tel Aviv University.

For decades, the military has been responsible for civil administration in most of the West Bank, as well as security, and critics say the shift to civilian administration, a long-standing goal of Smotrich, more closely ties the takeover of decisions with Israeli internal politics. Analysts noted, however, that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant would retain his input and could block certain measures.

Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at Ir Amim, an Israeli non-governmental organization, said that the order was “historic,” because “for the first time there is formal management in the West Bank that is not done through the army but through the army.” ”. Israeli civil political system.

Civilian political influence over the military administration already existed to some extent, although it was hidden from view, he said, “but now it has stopped playing.”

A spokesperson for Smotrich did not respond to a request for comment.

The person named to fill the new administrative position, Hillel Roth, is a settler and member of the religious nationalist community who will likely act to facilitate Smotrich’s agenda, analysts said.

Milshtein noted that Smotrich had separately sought to weaken the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank. Smotrich announced in May that Israel would withhold revenue from the authority, worsening its serious fiscal crisis. In June, Smotrich said he had ordered that about $35 million in tax revenue that Israel collected on behalf of the authority be diverted to the families of Israeli victims of terrorism.

Since Israel occupied the West Bank, formerly controlled by Jordan, in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, the government has encouraged Jews to settle there, providing them with land, military protection, electricity, water and roads. More than 500,000 settlers now live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the territory.

Most of the world considers settlements illegal. Some Israeli Jews justify the settlements on religious grounds, others on the basis of history (both ancient and modern), while some say Israel must control the territory to prevent Palestinian armed groups from taking power.

Patrick Kingsley contributed reports.