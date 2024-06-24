War between Israel and Hamas in Gaza: latest updates

Israeli soldiers fixing the tracks of a tank near the Gaza border in southern Israel last week. Credit… Jack Guez/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

The intensive phase of Israel’s war against Hamas is “about to end,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview Sunday night on Israeli television, although he stressed that did not mean the conflict was coming to an end. end.

After the operation in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city and the latest focus of Israel’s ground offensive, the prime minister said Israel would continue to “mow the grass,” a term long used in Israeli security circles for denote the use of force intended to limit the growth of militant organizations.

Netanyahu’s comments were the latest suggestion from senior Israeli officials that the war could soon enter a period of change.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was in Washington to meet with Biden administration officials, which he said would include a discussion on “the transition to ‘Phase C’ in Gaza.” While Israel’s military says it is close to dismantling or severely degrading Hamas’s military infrastructure, the government has not proposed any clear plan for managing Gaza after the war. Netanyahu suggested in the interview that a postwar civilian administration would involve local Palestinians, hopefully with help from moderate Arab nations. The Israeli military would have to maintain overall security control of the enclave, he said. The prime minister continued to dismiss a proposal pushed by the Biden administration: handing over Gaza to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-government in parts of the occupied West Bank. Khan Younis in southern Gaza last week. The Israeli government has not proposed a clear plan for managing Gaza once the war ends. Credit… Eyad Baba/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images To reach the “day after Hamas,” Netanyahu said, “you must first eliminate Hamas,” reiterating his long-held position that the armed group be completely eradicated, a goal many experts consider unattainable. The prime minister’s comments came in a 44-minute interview he gave to “The Patriots,” a populist and often divisive late-night talk show on Channel 14, a right-wing Israeli television station that caters to Israel’s voter base. Netanyahu. Netanyahu has rarely been interviewed in Hebrew for an Israeli audience since the start of the war. He has faced national criticism for giving frequent interviews to American networks while engaging with Israelis primarily through sporadic televised statements and news conferences or through video clips. Netanyahu also addressed the stalled ceasefire negotiations during the interview, suggesting at one point that he was willing to reach a “partial” deal for the return of only some of the 120 hostages held in Gaza, a statement his office He returned quickly. The prime minister said he was willing to accept a temporary truce and the release of some of the hostages, then resume the war. That proposal appeared to contradict an Israeli proposal that was approved last month by Netanyahu and his war cabinet for a gradual agreement that would release all hostages and usher in a permanent ceasefire, a proposal that was backed by President Biden. and the United Nations Security Council. But at another point in Sunday’s interview, Netanyahu said he was committed to bringing back all the remaining hostages, at least a third of whom, according to Israel, have died in captivity. In a brief statement issued after the interview, Netanyahu’s office said it was Hamas that opposed a deal, not Israel, adding: “Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that we will not leave Gaza until we return our 120 hostages.” . alive and deceased.” The Hostage and Missing Persons Families Forum, which advocates for the hostages, condemned Netanyahu’s comments in the interview, saying that not moving forward on the ceasefire proposal “abandons 120 hostages and violates the state’s moral obligation to them.” its citizens.” “The families of the hostages will not allow the government and its leader to stray from their fundamental commitments to the fate of our loved ones,” the group said in a statement. “The responsibility and duty to return all hostages lies with the prime minister.” Johnatan Reiss and Adam Rasgon contributed reports.