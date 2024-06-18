USDA suspends avocado inspections in Mexico, citing safety concerns

Concerns about the safety of agency workers have led the U.S. Department of Agriculture to suspend its inspections of avocados and mangoes imported from Mexico “until further notice,” the USDA said Monday.

Products already authorized for export will not be affected by the decision, but avocado supplies in the United States, which mostly come from the Mexican state of Michoacán, could eventually be affected if inspections are not resumed.

Inspections “will remain paused until the safety situation is reviewed and protocols and safeguards are established,” a USDA spokesperson said in an email.

The agency did not say what had sparked the safety concerns. But the Mexican media recently reported that two USDA inspectors had been illegally detained at a checkpoint run by community members. In Michoacán, which stretches from the mountains west of Mexico City to the Pacific Ocean, some indigenous communities have established security patrols to defend themselves against criminal groups.