USDA suspends avocado inspections in Mexico, citing safety concerns

Concerns about the safety of agency workers have led the U.S. Department of Agriculture to suspend its inspections of avocados and mangoes imported from Mexico “until further notice,” the USDA said Monday.
Products already authorized for export will not be affected by the decision, but avocado supplies in the United States, which mostly come from the Mexican state of Michoacán, could eventually be affected if inspections are not resumed.
Inspections “will remain paused until the safety situation is reviewed and protocols and safeguards are established,” a USDA spokesperson said in an email.
The agency did not say what had sparked the safety concerns. But the Mexican media recently reported that two USDA inspectors had been illegally detained at a checkpoint run by community members. In Michoacán, which stretches from the mountains west of Mexico City to the Pacific Ocean, some indigenous communities have established security patrols to defend themselves against criminal groups.
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico confirmed Monday that the inspectors were no longer detained.
“The interruption of avocado exports from Michoacán was due to an incident unrelated to the avocado industry,” Julio Sahagún Calderón, president of the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers of Mexico, known as APEAM, said in a statement. He added that the group was working “intensely” with Mexican and US authorities to resume inspection of Michoacán avocado.
“Without inspections there can be no exports,” said Lupita Mirón, APEAM spokesperson.
This is not the first time that US security inspectors have faced security threats in Michoacán, where residents have been caught in the middle of a brutal turf war between drug cartels.
In 2022, the United States decided to temporarily block all imports of avocados from Mexico after a verbal threat was made to a safety inspector. The ban was lifted days later, after Mexico enacted more safety measures for USDA inspectors.
In addition to fighting drug trafficking, cartels have tried to muscle their way into the legal economy, particularly the profitable avocado industry, whose success has been fueled by America’s voracious appetite for the creamy fruit.
Orchards that produce avocado for export to the United States, as well as the packing plants that process them, must be certified by both Mexican authorities and USDA inspectors.
The agency is committed to resuming inspections “as quickly as possible,” the USDA spokesperson said. He said that “avocados and mangoes in transit are not affected” by the suspension “because they have already gone through the inspection process.”
The popularity and profitability of avocados has caused environmental concerns in Mexico, with avocado orchards popping up in protected areas that are supposed to be off-limits to both farmers and loggers. This has resulted in the loss of forests and the depletion of aquifers.
TO report Last year, Climate Rights International, a nonprofit that documents the human rights consequences of climate change, found that as of March 2023, the United States and Mexico had certified more than 50,000 avocado orchards in Michoacán for export. .