USDA avocado inspectors will begin returning to Mexican packing plants

The United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, Announced on Friday that inspections of avocados and mangoes by U.S. Department of Agriculture workers in Michoacán, a state in western Mexico, would resume “gradually.”
It was not immediately clear when that would happen. And Salazar seemed to suggest that the safety concerns that had prompted the suspension last weekend had not been fully addressed.
“It is still necessary to make progress in ensuring its safety before reaching full operation,” he said in a statement, referring to USDA inspectors.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said two employees of the agency’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service had been assaulted and detained while traveling to Michoacán, where they were inspecting avocado orchards and packing plants, a necessary step to ensure that the fruit exported to the United States is free of pests.
The embassy confirmed that the employees were later released. But the episode led the United States to suspend its inspections of avocados and mangoes imported from Mexico “until the safety situation is reviewed and protocols and safeguards are established,” a USDA spokesperson told the New York Times.
Earlier this week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico fiance to improve security measures for inspectors, adding that “an agreement is already being sought.”
But he complained that the United States has sometimes been too quick to take “unilateral measures,” such as the recent suspension. “We are convincing them to act differently, but it takes time,” he said.
The measure has generated concern among producers in Michoacán, the state responsible for 73 percent of avocado production in Mexico. Jalisco, the other Mexican state allowed to ship the fruit, accounts for 12 percent of production. Together, the two states supply about 90 percent of all U.S. avocado imports.
“We have not seen what measures the authorities are going to take to prevent this from happening again,” Juan Carlos Anaya, general director of an agricultural consulting group in Mexico, said in a radio interview this week.
This is not the first time the United States has cited security concerns regarding its USDA inspectors in Michoacán, where criminal groups have tried to infiltrate the avocado industry, a lucrative export market.
Meeting growing American demand for avocados as cartels take over has come at a high cost: threats, kidnappings and murders, as well as widespread deforestation, have devastated Michoacán.
In 2022, the United States temporarily banned avocados from Mexico after a plant safety inspector in Michoacán received a threatening message. The ban was lifted shortly after, allowing exports to resume.
Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, the governor of Michoacán, also Announced on Friday the gradual reinstatement of USDA inspectors.
“We will continue working to comply and guarantee safe conditions in the performance of their work,” he stated. “We hope that there will soon be positive news and avocado and mango exports will be reactivated, on which Michoacan communities and families depend.”