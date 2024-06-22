USDA avocado inspectors will begin returning to Mexican packing plants

The United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, Announced on Friday that inspections of avocados and mangoes by U.S. Department of Agriculture workers in Michoacán, a state in western Mexico, would resume “gradually.”

It was not immediately clear when that would happen. And Salazar seemed to suggest that the safety concerns that had prompted the suspension last weekend had not been fully addressed.

“It is still necessary to make progress in ensuring its safety before reaching full operation,” he said in a statement, referring to USDA inspectors.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said two employees of the agency’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service had been assaulted and detained while traveling to Michoacán, where they were inspecting avocado orchards and packing plants, a necessary step to ensure that the fruit exported to the United States is free of pests.