US Treasury imposes new sanctions to cut off weapons supplies to Houthis in Yemen

The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions aimed at cutting off weapons, supplies and funding to the Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen and have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.
“The United States remains determined to use the full range of our tools to stop the flow of military-grade materials and funds from raw material sales that enable these destabilizing terrorist activities.” Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the Treasury Department, said in a declaration.
The sanctions were imposed on two individuals and five entities that have facilitated the acquisition of weapons for the Houthis, as well as an individual, a company and a ship that have assisted with shipments of commodities, “the sale of which provides a significant flow of income.” financing the Houthis.” “That helps them acquire weapons,” says the Treasury statement.
Several of the designated entities are based in China or acquire weapons materials from companies in China, according to the Treasury.
The US action comes as the Houthis have recently stepped up attacks on ships. The US Navy has responded with retaliatory military actions.
On Sunday, the Navy said it had airlifted the crew of a Greek merchant ship that was attacked in the Red Sea last week. the us army launched airstrikes on Thursday that destroyed three anti-ship cruise missile launchers in Houthi-controlled Yemen, according to US Central Command.
Since mid-November, the Houthis, the de facto government in northern Yemen, have launched dozens of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, a crucial shipping route through which 12 percent of global trade passes. The Houthis have built their ideology around opposition to Israel and the United States, seeing themselves as part of the Iran-led “axis of resistance,” along with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Their leaders often draw parallels between the American-made bombs used to attack their forces in Yemen and the weapons sent to israel that are used in Gaza.
“The Houthis’ continued, indiscriminate and reckless attacks on unarmed commercial vessels are made possible by their access to key components necessary for the production of their missiles” and drones, Nelson said.
The Treasury statement accused the Houthis of “killing innocent civilians, causing serious damage to commercial ships, and threatening global freedom of navigation.”