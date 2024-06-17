US Treasury imposes new sanctions to cut off weapons supplies to Houthis in Yemen

The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions aimed at cutting off weapons, supplies and funding to the Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen and have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

“The United States remains determined to use the full range of our tools to stop the flow of military-grade materials and funds from raw material sales that enable these destabilizing terrorist activities.” Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the Treasury Department, said in a declaration.

The sanctions were imposed on two individuals and five entities that have facilitated the acquisition of weapons for the Houthis, as well as an individual, a company and a ship that have assisted with shipments of commodities, “the sale of which provides a significant flow of income.” financing the Houthis.” “That helps them acquire weapons,” says the Treasury statement.

Several of the designated entities are based in China or acquire weapons materials from companies in China, according to the Treasury.