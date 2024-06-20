US to redirect Patriot missile deliveries to Ukraine

The Biden administration will rush air defenses in Ukraine by delaying certain weapons shipments to other countries, a move a White House spokesman described Thursday as a “difficult but necessary decision” given Russian advances in the war.

Spokesman John F. Kirby said Ukraine had a critical need for Patriot interceptor missiles as Russia has accelerated attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

“This decision demonstrates our commitment to supporting our partners when they are in existential danger,” Kirby told reporters. He said the move would not affect arms shipments to Israel or Taiwan.

The Patriot is the Pentagon’s standard air defense system for ground forces to defend against aerial threats. The United States first sent a Patriot battery to Ukraine in December 2022.