US swimming stars attack anti-doping agency ahead of Olympics

Two of the United States’ most decorated Olympic swimmers will ask Congress on Tuesday to hold the world anti-doping agency accountable for failing to adequately police allegations of cheating by elite Chinese athletes.

In testimony prepared to be delivered Tuesday night before a House subcommittee, Michael Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist, and Allison Schmitt, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, urged Congress to push for health reforms. World Anti-Doping Agency. or the AMA. They said the uncertainty over whether Chinese swimmers have been using banned substances is deeply unfair to competitors heading to next month’s Summer Games in Paris.

The hearing comes two months after The New York Times reported that Chinese anti-doping authorities and WADA had refused to discipline 23 elite Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned drug in early 2021, paving the way for them to compete. at the Games held in Tokyo that summer. .

Chinese authorities said the positive tests were the result of inadvertent contamination by swimmers and involved small amounts of the banned substance, a finding WADA accepted but many anti-doping experts have disputed.