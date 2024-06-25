US swimming stars attack anti-doping agency ahead of Olympics

Two of the United States’ most decorated Olympic swimmers will ask Congress on Tuesday to hold the world anti-doping agency accountable for failing to adequately police allegations of cheating by elite Chinese athletes.
In testimony prepared to be delivered Tuesday night before a House subcommittee, Michael Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist, and Allison Schmitt, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, urged Congress to push for health reforms. World Anti-Doping Agency. or the AMA. They said the uncertainty over whether Chinese swimmers have been using banned substances is deeply unfair to competitors heading to next month’s Summer Games in Paris.
The hearing comes two months after The New York Times reported that Chinese anti-doping authorities and WADA had refused to discipline 23 elite Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned drug in early 2021, paving the way for them to compete. at the Games held in Tokyo that summer. .
Chinese authorities said the positive tests were the result of inadvertent contamination by swimmers and involved small amounts of the banned substance, a finding WADA accepted but many anti-doping experts have disputed.
Schmitt was a member of the U.S. 4×200-meter freestyle relay team that finished second to China at the Tokyo Olympics, one of five events in which Chinese swimmers who had tested positive for the banned substance months earlier won medals, including three gold
“We ran hard,” Schmitt wrote of the U.S. team in testimony provided to the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Investigations and Oversight Subcommittee. “We trained hard. We follow all protocols. “We respect their performance and accept our defeat.”
And he added: “When I found out that the Chinese relay was made up of athletes who had not served a suspension, I look back with doubts. “We may never know the truth and that can haunt many of us for years.”
Scrutiny over its handling of positive tests from Chinese swimmers has left WADA facing a growing crisis ahead of this summer’s Games.
Some American athletes who will compete in Paris, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, have said they cannot be sure they will compete on a fair playing field. In his prepared remarks Tuesday, Phelps, who like Schmitt is retired from competitive swimming, called WADA “an organization that continually demonstrates that it is unable or unwilling to enforce its policies consistently throughout the world.” world”.
The United States provides more funding to the WADA than any other country, including more than $3.6 million this year.
In remarks prepared for delivery before the House subcommittee, Travis Tygart, executive director of the United States Anti-Doping Agency and an outspoken critic of WADA, suggested that the United States make its funding conditional on WADA.
He proposed that WADA, in an effort to prevent what happened to the Chinese swimmers from happening again, establish a committee of independent experts to review cases in which athletes tested positive but their countries refused to discipline them. Under current rules, even athletes who are not disciplined must make their positive test public.
In the case of the Chinese swimmers before the 2021 Games, no public announcement of the positive results was made, the swimmers were not sanctioned and went on to compete in the Olympic Games without their rivals knowing that there were questions about their use of a prohibited substance. .
Tygart will also ask WADA to make public its entire record on the positive Chinese tests and a WADA audit.
Failure to address what he called the “WADA horror show,” Tygart said, would “risk undermining the dreams of tens of millions of young people around the world who rely on the global anti-doping system to protect them so they can compete.” in a clean, safe and competitive manner.” fair playing field, none tilted against them in favor of WADA’s chosen few.”
The agency has remained steadfast in its handling of positive tests. He has appointed a former high-ranking Swiss prosecutor to investigate whether he did anything wrong or gave China favorable treatment, although American officials, anti-doping authorities in other countries and athletes have questioned whether this investigation will be truly independent. The results of that research are expected to be published before the Olympic Games.
Witold Banka, president of the AMA, was invited to testify at the House hearing but declined to attend, according to the subcommittee.
The Times reported in April that Chinese anti-doping authorities had claimed that the athletes should not be disciplined because traces of the drug for which they tested positive (a prescription heart drug known as trimetazidine, or TMZ) had been found in the kitchen of a hotel. where they were staying for a meeting in late 2020 and early 2021.
Chinese authorities concluded that the positive results after the competition were therefore due to the swimmers unintentionally ingesting food contaminated with TMZ, although it was not clear how the drug, which comes in pill form, could have reached the foods. of so many swimmers.
Despite rules requiring public disclosure of contamination cases (even those in which athletes are cleared of wrongdoing), the Chinese kept positive tests secret. WADA, which is created to act as a backup when countries do not follow the rules, accepted the Chinese authorities’ explanation, did not do an on-the-spot investigation and refused to try to discipline the athletes.
The Times’ revelation about the positive tests and WADA’s handling of them raised questions around the world about the agency charged with keeping the Olympics clean.
The loudest protest came from the United States, which has seen competition from China in swimming intensify. The Biden White House’s top anti-drug official has demanded more accountability and transparency from WADA, members of Congress have urged the FBI to investigate the matter, and lawmakers are weighing whether to continue providing funding to the agency.
In his prepared remarks, Schmitt outlined everything American athletes must do to ensure compliance with anti-doping rules, from having to urinate in front of drug screeners to avoiding something as simple as a topical cream to help with dry skin if They are not sure of the ingredients in it.
“I even had a drug tester sit next to me during a history exam in college because he showed up unannounced,” Schmitt said.
Phelps first testified before Congress on this issue in 2017, in response to the doping scandal during which a former Russian official said publicly that the country had carried out a state-sponsored doping program that produced Olympic stars. Phelps said in his witness statement at Tuesday’s hearing that he was “in disbelief” to bring up the same issue again seven years later.
“It is clear to me that any attempts at reform at WADA have failed and there are still deep-seated systemic issues that are detrimental to the integrity of international sports and athletes’ right to fair competition,” Phelps said.