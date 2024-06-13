US strikes targets in Yemen as Houthis step up attacks on Red Sea ships

The U.S. military launched airstrikes that destroyed three anti-ship cruise missile launchers in Houthi-controlled Yemen on Thursday night, as the armed rebel group intensified its attacks on ships in the Red Sea, U.S. Central Command said. .

The latest attacks by U.S. forces came as the Houthis, an Iran-backed group that controls much of Yemen, stepped up their campaign in the Red Sea, firing missiles at two ships on Thursday after paralyzing a ship the day before, they said. maritime safety monitors.

A merchant ship was hit by shells about 98 nautical miles east of the Yemeni city of Aden and caught fire, Britain’s Trade Maritime Operations agency said in an online post. He did not name the ship.

But US Central Command said two Houthi missiles had hit a Ukrainian-owned bulk carrier, the Verbana, in the Gulf of Aden, seriously injuring a crew member, who was then evacuated to another ship.

The ship operated by Poland He was on his way to Italy transporting wood and caught fire. “The crew continues to fight the fire,” the US military said.

The British maritime agency said it also received a report from an officer on a second ship, about 82 nautical miles northwest of the port of Hodeida, that there was an explosion near the ship.

“There was no damage to the ship, all crew are safe and the ship is heading to its next port of call,” the agency said.

A Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said in a televised speech that in addition to the Verbana, they also attacked two more ships, which he identified as the Seaguardian and the Athina. His claim could not be independently verified.

On Wednesday, a Greek merchant ship, the Tutor, sent out a distress call after the Houthis said they had attacked the ship using unmanned surface vessels, several drones and ballistic missiles.

Central Command said the impact of the attack caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room. The ship’s fate remained unclear Thursday. The Houthis’ “continued evil and reckless behavior” threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of sailors in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Central Command said.

The threat posed by the Houthis in the Red Sea makes it more difficult to deliver critical assistance to the people of Yemen and Gaza, he added.