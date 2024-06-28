US pushes to avoid wider war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon

The United States is in the midst of an intense diplomatic effort to prevent an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, as risks rise that either side could launch a broader regional fight.

In recent days, American officials have pressed their Israeli counterparts and passed messages to Hezbollah leaders aiming to avoid a broader regional conflict that they fear could draw in both Iran and the United States.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with several Biden administration officials in Washington this week, largely to discuss rising tensions on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. That visit followed another last week by Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, and his minister of strategic affairs, Ron Dermer.

Also last week, a senior White House official, Amos Hochstein, who took on an informal diplomatic role as a mediator between the two sides, visited Israel and Lebanon. Hochstein warned Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, that the United States would not be able to contain Israel if it were to commit to an all-out war with the militia group.