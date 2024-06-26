US imposes new sanctions to cut funding to Iran-backed militant groups.

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on nearly 50 entities and individuals it said were part of an Iranian operation to direct billions of dollars to terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

“The United States is taking action against a vast shadow banking system used by Iran’s military to launder billions of dollars of oil profits and other illicit proceeds,” Wally Adeyemo, deputy U.S. Treasury secretary, said in a statement. .

“We will continue to pursue those who seek to finance Iran’s destabilizing terrorist activities,” he added, noting that the Biden administration had previously “sanctioned hundreds of targets involved in Iran’s illicit oil and petrochemical activities.”

The latest US effort to punish Iran and cut off funding to terrorist groups it backs comes after months of intensifying activity in Lebanon by Hezbollah, which has been attacking Israel’s northern border, and the Houthis. in Yemen, who have been attacking commercial ships. in the Red Sea. Both Hezbollah and the Houthis have said they are fighting in alliance with Hamas after it led an attack on Israel on October 7 and sparked the war in Gaza.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have also flared in recent months. In April, Iran launched a drone and missile attack against Israel after an Israeli strike killed several senior Iranian commanders at Iran’s embassy compound in Syria.

The move to cut off funding to Iran and its proxies targeted more than two dozen companies based in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and the Marshall Islands that the Treasury Department said had ties to Iranian or Turkish exchanges and businesses that helped Iran’s military groups mask revenue generated abroad. Those funds are used to buy and develop advanced weapons, such as aerial drones, and to supply Iran’s proxies, U.S. officials said.

Concerns about Iran’s role in supporting Middle East militant groups were also emphasized in a series of meetings in Washington this week between senior administration officials and Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister.