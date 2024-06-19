US Gaza aid dock is failing and could soon be dismantled

The $230 million temporary dock that the US military built on short notice to send humanitarian aid to Gaza has largely failed in its mission, aid organizations say, and will likely end operations weeks earlier than originally expected.

In the month since it was attached to the shore, the pier has been in service for only about 10 days. The rest of the time, it was being repaired after being torn apart by rough seas, detached to prevent further damage, or stopped for safety reasons.

The dock was never intended to be more than a stopgap measure as the Biden administration pressured Israel to allow more food and other supplies into Gaza via land routes, a much more efficient way to deliver aid. But even modest goals for the pier are likely to fall short, some U.S. military officials say.

When the pier was conceived, health authorities warned that the territory was on the brink of famine. In recent weeks, Israel has given greater access to aid organizations, but the groups say the situation remains dire.