US Gaza aid dock is failing and could soon be dismantled

The $230 million temporary dock that the US military built on short notice to send humanitarian aid to Gaza has largely failed in its mission, aid organizations say, and will likely end operations weeks earlier than originally expected.
In the month since it was attached to the shore, the pier has been in service for only about 10 days. The rest of the time, it was being repaired after being torn apart by rough seas, detached to prevent further damage, or stopped for safety reasons.
The dock was never intended to be more than a stopgap measure as the Biden administration pressured Israel to allow more food and other supplies into Gaza via land routes, a much more efficient way to deliver aid. But even modest goals for the pier are likely to fall short, some U.S. military officials say.
When the pier was conceived, health authorities warned that the territory was on the brink of famine. In recent weeks, Israel has given greater access to aid organizations, but the groups say the situation remains dire.
The Biden administration initially predicted it would be September before rising sea levels left the pier inoperable. But military officials are now warning aid organizations that the project could be dismantled as soon as next month, a looming deadline that officials say they hope will pressure Israel to open more land routes.
President Biden ordered the US military to begin building the pier in March, at a time when he was being heavily criticized for not doing more to curb Israel’s military response to the Hamas-led attacks of October 7.
The first trucks with aid began arriving ashore on May 17. Since then, the project has run into problems, while many Gazans are experiencing immense hunger, aid groups say.
In the latest blow to relief efforts, the U.S. military said Friday it would temporarily move the pier to prevent it from being damaged by high seas.
The decision “is not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure that the temporary dock can continue to deliver aid in the future,” he said. US Central Command he said in a social media post, stating that the dock would be towed to Israel. Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said Monday that the dock could come back online and aid deliveries would resume later this week.
The pier “doesn’t work, at least not for Palestinians,” Stephen Semler, co-founder of the Security Policy Reform Institute, wrote in an article. essay for the art of responsible government, a publication of the Quincy Institute. Semler argued that the pier had only managed to provide “humanitarian cover” for the Biden administration’s policy of supporting the Israeli bombing of Gaza.
U.S. officials say that in addition to delivering aid with many land routes closed, the dock also highlighted the urgent need to provide more overall humanitarian assistance to Gaza. But the project’s challenges have frustrated and disappointed senior Biden administration officials.
Despite weather-related delays and other issues, there has been one bright spot: the pier has yet to be hit by an attack.
Earlier this month, the Pentagon rejected claims on social media that the pier had been used in an Israeli raid that freed four hostages but killed dozens of Palestinians.
In the hours after the rescue, a video circulated online showing an Israeli military helicopter taking off from the beach with the American pier in the background.
After the videos emerged, US Central Command said in a statement that the dock and “its equipment, personnel and assets were not used in the operation to rescue the hostages today in Gaza.”
American military officials were especially concerned about possible attacks because reports emerged after the rescue that the United States provided intelligence information about the hostages before the operation.
Last week, Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, denounced “inaccurate accusations on social media” that the pier was part of the rescue, but said “there was some type of helicopter activity” near the dock during rescue. operation.
Arlan Fuller, emergency response director for Project Hope, said the image of the “helicopter taking off from the beach really contravened the general use of humanitarian space.” He added that the image “muddies the waters” and could put aid workers on the dock at greater risk.
Added to that, Central Command had just announced that the dock was usable again after a nearly two-week pause for repairs when the hostage rescue effort took place. A day later, the World Food Program said it had again suspended aid distribution from the dock due to security concerns.
Biden surprised the Pentagon when he suddenly announced the dock in his State of the Union address. Army engineers built and deployed the pier in two months, and about 1,000 U.S. troops are now involved in some part of the project.
When Biden announced the project, officials predicted it would help deliver up to two million meals a day for Gazans. The Pentagon calls the project JLOTS, for Joint Logistics Over the Shore, a capability it has previously used for humanitarian aid in Somalia, Kuwait and Haiti.
In the days the dock has been operational, it has allowed the delivery of thousands of tons of aid to Gaza, officials say.
Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander of Central Command, recently said the problems with the pier “were solely due to unforeseen weather conditions.”
Several congressional Republicans have criticized the project for its cost and potential risk to U.S. troops.
“This irresponsible and costly experiment defies all logic except the obvious political explanation: appeasing the president’s far-left flank,” said Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee. earlier this month.
Aid workers say deliveries of food and other supplies have been delayed by shipping bottlenecks at border crossings caused by lengthy truck inspections, limited operating hours and protests by Israelis.
Israel has argued that there are no limits on the amount of aid it allows in. He regularly blames disorganized aid groups – as well as theft by Hamas – for failing to deliver food to Palestinians efficiently.
Central Command said Friday that 3,500 tons of aid had been delivered to shore using the pier since the operation began on May 17, and about 2,500 tons were delivered since the pier re-anchored and resumed operations on 8 of June.
But much of the aid arriving does not reach Palestinians, aid groups said, due to logistical and security problems and looting.
Aid workers say the equivalent of just seven truckloads of aid arrives in Gaza through the dock each day, well below the goal of reaching 150 truckloads a day.
“The volume is negligible,” said J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Center for Global Health Policy. “And the seas are going to get rougher and rougher.”