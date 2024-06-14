US designates Sweden’s largest neo-Nazi group as terrorist organization

The State Department on Friday designated Sweden’s largest neo-Nazi group and its leaders as terroristsIt is only the second time he has applied the label to a white supremacist group known for a long history of violence.
The decision comes as the group, the Nordic Resistance Movement, encourages online violence and forges connections with like-minded organizations and people in the United States, officials said. Those actions have raised concern among federal law enforcement officials responsible for thwarting domestic terrorism.
“Members and leaders of the group have carried out violent attacks against political opponents, protesters, journalists and other perceived adversaries,” the State Department said in a statement.
The Biden administration said the designations were part of a broader effort to crack down on white extremists. In June 2021, the administration unveiled its strategy for countering domestic terrorism, stating that addressing the threat required “a multifaceted response across the federal government and beyond.”
The designation gives the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control the ability to block any U.S. property or assets belonging to the group. It also prohibits Americans from conducting financial transactions with the organization and makes it easier to ban its members from traveling to the United States.
Still, Mary McCord, a former top Justice Department official, said that while the designation was an important move, the United States could have gone a step further and identified it as what is known as a foreign terrorist organization.
“This is an important and welcome measure to counter transnational white supremacy, but it does not trigger the material support statute, one of the government’s most potent tools against foreign terrorist organizations,” he said.
The Nordic Resistance Movement was founded in 1997 and has branches in Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland, where it has been banned since 2020, the State Department said. The group’s goal is to replace Nordic democracies with a “united Nordic ethnic nation.”
The Anti-Defamation League said the group was differentiated from others in the region and in Europe in part by its “fanatical Nazi ideology, along with a stated goal of revolution by any means necessary.”
The group’s violent ideology appeared to be in evidence hours earlier, when a neo-Nazi with alleged ties to the group stabbed a 12-year-old boy in a shopping mall in Finland, according to local news media. The child was said to be of foreign origin.
Finland banned the group in 2020 after a member assaulted a man during a 2016 demonstration. The man later died from his injuries.
This year, masked members of the group attacked a migrant camp north of Stockholm.
On Friday, the State Department named three members of the Nordic Resistance Movement: Tor Fredrik Vejdeland, the group’s leader; Par Oberg, member of the group’s national council and head of its parliamentary branch; and Leif Robert Eklund, member of the group’s national council and coordinator of its various divisions in Sweden.
While former President Donald J. Trump has been accused of ignoring the threat of domestic terrorism, his administration added that threat to its National Counterterrorism Strategy.
And in 2020, the Trump administration designated the Russian Imperial Movement, an ultranationalist group, as a terrorist organization, the first time the United States had done so against a white supremacist group.
The group has helped support neo-Nazi organizations in Scandinavia, aligning with the Russian government’s broader pattern of stoking internal divisions, including along racial lines, and sowing chaos in Western democracies.