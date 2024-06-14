US designates Sweden’s largest neo-Nazi group as terrorist organization

The State Department on Friday designated Sweden’s largest neo-Nazi group and its leaders as terroristsIt is only the second time he has applied the label to a white supremacist group known for a long history of violence.

The decision comes as the group, the Nordic Resistance Movement, encourages online violence and forges connections with like-minded organizations and people in the United States, officials said. Those actions have raised concern among federal law enforcement officials responsible for thwarting domestic terrorism.

“Members and leaders of the group have carried out violent attacks against political opponents, protesters, journalists and other perceived adversaries,” the State Department said in a statement.

The Biden administration said the designations were part of a broader effort to crack down on white extremists. In June 2021, the administration unveiled its strategy for countering domestic terrorism, stating that addressing the threat required “a multifaceted response across the federal government and beyond.”