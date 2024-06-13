US and others plan to lend Ukraine $50 billion

The United States and other major Western economies have agreed on a plan to issue a loan of about $50 billion to Ukraine that would be repaid with interest and profits from nearly $300 billion in Russian assets frozen in the West.

The promise of much-needed financial support for weapons and to begin rebuilding damaged infrastructure comes as Ukraine has been forced to sell some state assets and as the momentum of the war on its territory has shifted in favor of its enemy, Russia, whose forces launched a full-scale invasion in 2022.

President Biden agreed to let the United States finance the entire loan, but U.S. officials said they expected allies, including members of the European Union, to provide some of the initial funding.

The loan would eventually be repaid through interest and profits earned on frozen Russian assets, which would serve as collateral.